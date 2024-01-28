2024 LPGA Drive On Championship Sunday final round tee times and pairing explored

The 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship saw an impressive third round on Saturday, January 27. Nelly Korda gave a tough fight, ending the round with a four-stroke lead. Meanwhile, Ayaka Furue, Megan Khang and Lydia Ko settled for the second position at Bradenton Country Club.

Korda carded a 3-under 68 to finish the LPGA Drive On Championship third round. She leads the scoreboard with a total of 13-under-par. The young golfer acknowledged the support she's been getting while playing in her hometown in Florida.

Nelly Korda said (via ESPN):

"I'm actually kind of taken back with how much support I've been getting this week. Being in Florida I always get a lot of support, but hometown, it's crazy. I was born just in the hospital just down the road from here. It's been nice seeing friends and family come out ... feeling the support."

2024 LPGA Drive On Championship Sunday final round tee times and pairing

The current leader of the tournament, Nelly Korda, will compete in the fourth round on January 28th, at 11:56 am E.T. She will tee off alongside golfers Megan Khang and Ayaka Furue.

Here are the tee times of all the golfers for the LPGA Drive On Championship:

Tee 1 (All timings are in ET):

Hae Ran Ryu, Wei-Ling Hsu, and Maja Stark: 9:55 AM

Mone Inami, Hye-Jin Choi, and Cheyenne Knight: 10:06 AM

Celine Boutier, So Mi Lee, and Yu Liu: 10:17 AM

Albane Valenzuela, Lauren Coughlin, and Marina Alex: 10:28 AM

Xiaowen Yin, Emily Kristine Pedersen, and Mao Saigo: 10:39 AM

Madelene Sagstrom, Ruoning Yin, and Arpichaya Yubol: 10:50 AM

Brooke Henderson, Yealimi Noh, and Mi Hyang Lee: 11:01 AM

Lucy Li, Lindy Duncan, and A Lim Kim: 11:12 AM

Gemma Dryburgh, Jasmine Suwannapura, and Nasa Hataoka: 11:23 AM

Sei Young Kim, Xiyu Lin, and Lexi Thompson: 11:34 AM

Lydia Ko, Auston Kim, and Robyn Choi: 11:45 AM

Nelly Korda, Megan Khang, and Ayaka Furue: 11:56 AM

Tee 10 (All timings are in ET):

Yan Liu, Allisen Corpuz, and Linn Grant: 9:55 AM

Isabella Fierro, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, and Gurleen Kaur: 10:06 AM

Olivia Cowan, Andrea Lee, and Patty Tavatanakit: 10:17 AM

Stephanie Meadow, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, and Lilia Vu: 10:28 AM

In Gee Chun, Aline Krauter, and Nataliya Guseva: 10:39 AM

Pernilla Lindberg, Yu Jin Sung, and Ally Ewing: 10:50 AM

Azahara Munoz, Minji Kang, and Lauren Hartlage: 11:01 AM

Leona Maguire, Hyo Joon Jang, and Chanettee Wannasaen: 11:12 AM

Mel Reid, Georgia Hall, and Gaby Lopez: 11:23 AM

Jennifer Kupcho, Esther Henseleit, and Frida Kinhult: 11:34 AM

Brittany Lincicome and Malia Nam: 11:45 AM