“The common denominator is always coffee” – Nelly Korda on hanging out with Megan Khang, Alison Lee and Jessica Korda

Nelly Korda opened up about her friends Megan Khang, Alison Lee, and Jessica Korda in her recent interview. The LPGA Tour player appeared on a recent episode of Golf's Claire Rodger's The Scoop, on which she spoke about her personal and professional life.

Nelly Korda has a close relationship with her sister Jessica as well as friends Alison Lee and Megan Khang, both of whom play on the LPGA Tour.

Korda said that she liked hanging out with her girl gang and did it frequently. They played together at the junior level and have been good friends for many years. The Olympic gold medalist also revealed their usual go-to places and what they do when they hang out together.

Speaking about her girl gang, Korda said:

"I hang out with usually the same girls: Megan Khang, Alison Lee, and Jess (Jessica Korda). We've been close for the past couple of years. We all played junior golf together and we've just grown closer as time went on. And typically, it's a coffee shop, a local coffee shop, some really good Korean food or any type of sushi place that we hit up. That's pretty much all we do."

"We either get coffee or we eat. And we hang out some weeks; we share a house and then some weeks we don't. But usually, those are the two things. I would say the common denominator is always coffee. I mean, if we don't get dinner that week, we always definitely get coffee," she added.

"He's such a positive person"- Nelly Korda shares her experience of playing with Tony Finau

In addition to speaking about her girl gang, Korda also spoke about her experience playing with Tony Finau at the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational, a mixed-tournament event that features some of the top-ranked PGA Tour and LPGA Tour players. Korda teamed up with Finau at the tournament and the duo finished in a tie for fourth place.

Speaking about her experience playing with Tony Finau, Korda said she was impressed with the PGA Tour golfer's demeanor. She said in her interview with Golf's The Scoop:

"I was certified Fresh, Finau Fresh. I think that was the tip of the iceberg, that was a cherry on top of the week. But I was just impressed with his whole demeanor. He's such a positive person, and it's so fun to be around him. He's very, very genuine, and his work ethic is really, really impressive as well."

Tony Finau and Nelly Korda at the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational—Final Round (Image via Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images )

Nelly Korda is all set to return to action at this week's Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, which is scheduled to take place from January 18 to 21 in Orlando, Florida.