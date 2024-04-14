2024 Masters Sunday final round tee times and pairing explored

The final round of the Masters 2024 is set to commence at 9:15 a.m. ET, with Adam Hadwin and Vijay Singh initiating play. The tournament began on Thursday, April 11, and is now approaching its finale.

Scottie Scheffler, having expanded his lead after Saturday's round, is scheduled to start his game on Sunday at 2:35 p.m. ET. He will pair up with Collin Morikawa.

Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau, who led after the second round, shot 75 in the third and slipped four positions on the leaderboard.

DeChambeau finished with a score of under 3, placing him four strokes behind the leader. He will be paired with Xander Schauffele to start his game at 1:25 p.m. ET at the Augusta National Golf Course.

It is important to note that two LIV players will enter the final round of the Masters 2024 within the top 10 on the leaderboard. Alongside DeChambeau, Cameron Smith has showcased impressive gameplay during the tournament.

Smith tied for ninth place following Saturday's round with Byeong Hun An, Cameron Young, and Tommy Fleetwood. The Aussie will pair up with Byeong Hun An to start his game at 1:55 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Homa will tee off at 2:25 p.m. ET with Ludvig Aberg.

Jon Rahm will tee off with Tony Finau at 11:45 a.m. ET while Rory McIlroy and Joaquin Niemann start their game together on Sunday at 12:45 p.m. ET. Tiger Woods and Neal Shipley start at 9:35 a.m. ET.

2024 Masters Sunday final round tee times

Here are the tee times and pairings of the Masters 2024 (all-time in ET):

9:15 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Vijay Singh

9:25 a.m. Jake Knapp, Grayson Murray

9:35 a.m. Neal Shipley, Tiger Woods

9:45 a.m. Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy

9:55 a.m. Kurt Kitayama, Thorbjorn Oleson

10:05 a.m. Erik van Rooyen, Eric Cole

10:15 a.m. Jose Maria Olazabal, Camilo Villegas

10:25 a.m. Russell Henley, Jason Day

10:35 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Min Woo Lee

10:45 a.m. Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston

11:05 a.m. Corey Conners, Brooks Koepka

11:15 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry

11:25 a.m. Taylor Moore, Sahith Theegala

11:35 a.m. Akshay Bhatia, Harris English

11:45 a.m. Jon Rahm, Tony Finau

11:55 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Luke List

12:05 p.m. Ryan Fox, Rickie Fowler

12:25 p.m. Danny Willett, Adam Scott

12:35 p.m. Will Zalatoris, Tyrrell Hatton

12:45 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Joaquin Niemann

12:55 p.m. Matthieu Pavon, Sepp Straka

1:05 p.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Reed

1:15 p.m. Adam Schenk, Chris Kirk

1:25 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover

1:45 p.m. Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood

1:55 p.m. Byeong Hun An, Cameron Smith

2:05 p.m. Cam Davis, Nicolai Hojgaard

1:25 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele

2:25 p.m. Max Homa, Ludvig Aberg

2:35 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa