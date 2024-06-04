2024 Memorial Tournament past winners: List of last 10 years champions explored

The Memorial Tournament has been a golf tournament on the PGA Tour since 1976. Jack Nicklaus originally founded the tournament and it has since become one of the top events every single year. There have been plenty of winners over the last almost five decades, and another will etch their name into history this weekend.

The last 10 years of champions is a list littered with the stars of golf. In 2023, Viktor Hovland won in a playoff over Denny McCarthy after both golfers shot seven under.

In 2022, Billy Horschel took the crown after shooting 13 under par. He was four strokes clear of Aaron Wise, the runner-up. The year prior, Patrick Cantlay won for the second time at this event. He defeated Collin Morikawa in a playoff at -13.

In 2020, Jon Rahm took home the trophy. After shooting nine under, he was three strokes ahead of Ryan Palmer. 2019 marked the first Memorial Tournament victory for Cantlay, who was an astonishing -19.

LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau won in 2018. He shot -15, but it wasn't enough to win in regulation. There was a three-man playoff and Dechambeau defeated Kyle Stanley and Byeong An Hun.

Jason Dufner was the victor in 2017, defeating both Rickie Fowler and Anirban Lahiri by three strokes. The year before, William McGirt and Jon Curran went to a playoff at -15 and McGirt won.

2015 saw yet another playoff as David Lingmerth defeated Justin Rose after both players were 15 under par. Finally, in 2014, Hideki Matsuyama won the Memorial Tournament after a playoff with Kevin Na.

There have been plenty of excellent iterations of the Memorial Tournament, and a lot of playoffs. 2024's rendition figures to be another great entry to the history books.

Who is going to win the 2024 Memorial Tournament?

The Memorial Tournament returns this weekend, and another winner will be named. If the odds are correct, it will be yet another 2024 victory for Scottie Scheffler.

Scottie Scheffler is the favorite at the Memorial Tournament

Per CBS Sports, here are the full odds:

Scottie Scheffler +360

Rory McIlroy +800

Xander Schauffele +900

Collin Morikawa +1400

Viktor Hovland +1800

Ludvig Aberg +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2500

Justin Thomas +2500

Wyndham Clark +3500

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Max Homa +3500

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Sahith Theegala +4000

Jordan Spieth +4500

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Byeong Hun An +5000

Tony Finau +5500

Sungjae Im +5500

Si Woo Kim +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Corey Conners +5500

Cameron Young +5500

Tom Kim +6000

Sam Burns +6000

Jason Day +6000

Sepp Straka +6500

Keegan Bradley +6500

Will Zalatoris +7000

Shane Lowry +7000

Billy Horschel +7000

Denny McCarthy +7500

Brian Harman +7500

Tom Hoge +8000

Harris English +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000

Stephan Jaeger +10000

Robert MacIntyre +10000

Kurt Kitayama +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Mackenzie Hughes +11000

Lucas Glover +11000

Justin Rose +11000

J.T. Poston +11000

Thomas Detry +13000

Taylor Moore +13000

Rickie Fowler +13000

Davis Thompson +13000

Chris Kirk +13000

Ben Griffin +13000

Austin Eckroat +15000

Taylor Pendrith +18000

Patrick Rodgers +18000

Andrew Putnam +18000

Adam Schenk +18000

Adam Hadwin +18000

Lee Hodges +20000

Jake Knapp +20000

Davis Riley +20000

Cam Davis +20000

Adam Svensson +20000

Victor Perez +25000

Seamus Power +25000

Nick Taylor +25000

Nick Dunlap +25000

Mac Meissner +25000

Eric Cole +25000

Matthieu Pavon +30000

Chris Gotterup +30000

Brendon Todd +30000

Emiliano Grillo +35000

Matt Kuchar +40000

Pierceson Coody +60000

Peter Malnati +60000

Jackson Koivun +100000

Brandt Snedeker +200000

Hovland is a pretty decent bet to repeat as the champion in 2024.