2024 Memorial Tournament past winners: List of last 10 years champions explored

The Memorial Tournament has been a golf tournament on the PGA Tour since 1976. Jack Nicklaus originally founded the tournament and it has since become one of the top events every single year. There have been plenty of winners over the last almost five decades, and another will etch their name into history this weekend.
The last 10 years of champions is a list littered with the stars of golf. In 2023, Viktor Hovland won in a playoff over Denny McCarthy after both golfers shot seven under.
In 2022, Billy Horschel took the crown after shooting 13 under par. He was four strokes clear of Aaron Wise, the runner-up. The year prior, Patrick Cantlay won for the second time at this event. He defeated Collin Morikawa in a playoff at -13.
In 2020, Jon Rahm took home the trophy. After shooting nine under, he was three strokes ahead of Ryan Palmer. 2019 marked the first Memorial Tournament victory for Cantlay, who was an astonishing -19.
LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau won in 2018. He shot -15, but it wasn't enough to win in regulation. There was a three-man playoff and Dechambeau defeated Kyle Stanley and Byeong An Hun.
Jason Dufner was the victor in 2017, defeating both Rickie Fowler and Anirban Lahiri by three strokes. The year before, William McGirt and Jon Curran went to a playoff at -15 and McGirt won.
2015 saw yet another playoff as David Lingmerth defeated Justin Rose after both players were 15 under par. Finally, in 2014, Hideki Matsuyama won the Memorial Tournament after a playoff with Kevin Na.
There have been plenty of excellent iterations of the Memorial Tournament, and a lot of playoffs. 2024's rendition figures to be another great entry to the history books.
Who is going to win the 2024 Memorial Tournament?
The Memorial Tournament returns this weekend, and another winner will be named. If the odds are correct, it will be yet another 2024 victory for Scottie Scheffler.
Per CBS Sports, here are the full odds:
- Scottie Scheffler +360
- Rory McIlroy +800
- Xander Schauffele +900
- Collin Morikawa +1400
- Viktor Hovland +1800
- Ludvig Aberg +1800
- Patrick Cantlay +2500
- Justin Thomas +2500
- Wyndham Clark +3500
- Tommy Fleetwood +3500
- Max Homa +3500
- Hideki Matsuyama +3500
- Sahith Theegala +4000
- Jordan Spieth +4500
- Matt Fitzpatrick +5000
- Byeong Hun An +5000
- Tony Finau +5500
- Sungjae Im +5500
- Si Woo Kim +5500
- Russell Henley +5500
- Corey Conners +5500
- Cameron Young +5500
- Tom Kim +6000
- Sam Burns +6000
- Jason Day +6000
- Sepp Straka +6500
- Keegan Bradley +6500
- Will Zalatoris +7000
- Shane Lowry +7000
- Billy Horschel +7000
- Denny McCarthy +7500
- Brian Harman +7500
- Tom Hoge +8000
- Harris English +8000
- Alex Noren +8000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000
- Stephan Jaeger +10000
- Robert MacIntyre +10000
- Kurt Kitayama +10000
- Akshay Bhatia +10000
- Mackenzie Hughes +11000
- Lucas Glover +11000
- Justin Rose +11000
- J.T. Poston +11000
- Thomas Detry +13000
- Taylor Moore +13000
- Rickie Fowler +13000
- Davis Thompson +13000
- Chris Kirk +13000
- Ben Griffin +13000
- Austin Eckroat +15000
- Taylor Pendrith +18000
- Patrick Rodgers +18000
- Andrew Putnam +18000
- Adam Schenk +18000
- Adam Hadwin +18000
- Lee Hodges +20000
- Jake Knapp +20000
- Davis Riley +20000
- Cam Davis +20000
- Adam Svensson +20000
- Victor Perez +25000
- Seamus Power +25000
- Nick Taylor +25000
- Nick Dunlap +25000
- Mac Meissner +25000
- Eric Cole +25000
- Matthieu Pavon +30000
- Chris Gotterup +30000
- Brendon Todd +30000
- Emiliano Grillo +35000
- Matt Kuchar +40000
- Pierceson Coody +60000
- Peter Malnati +60000
- Jackson Koivun +100000
- Brandt Snedeker +200000
Hovland is a pretty decent bet to repeat as the champion in 2024.