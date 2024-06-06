2024 Memorial Tournament weather forecast: Winds, temperature and conditions at Muirfield GC explored

The 2024 Memorial Tournament is scheduled to take place this week, starting with its inaugural round on Thursday, June 6, at the Muirfield Village Golf Course. The Signature PGA Tour event will likely not be affected much by weather during the first three rounds.
According to The Weather Network, the venue will have clear weather during the event's first round on Thursday. However, there is a slight chance of rainfall on Friday and Saturday afternoon.
The weather could be a potential threat during the second round of the event, with a 10% chance of showers in the morning and a 20% chance in the afternoon. The third round of the Memorial Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, and the morning would have clear skies, but there is a slight chance of rainfall in the afternoon.
There is a 70% chance of rainfall on Sunday morning and around 20% in the afternoon, indicating the tournament's final round is likely to be affected by weather.
2024 Memorial Tournament weather forecast
Here is the weather report for the 2024 Memorial Tournament (as per The Weather Network):
Round 1: Thursday, June 6
Morning
- Weather: Sunny
- Temperature: 73°F
- POP: 0%
- Rain: -
- Wind: 13 mph W
- Wind gust: 19 mph
- Humidity: 78%
Afternoon
- Weather: Sunny
- Temperature: 82°F
- POP: 0%
- Rain: -
- Wind: 14 mph W
- Wind gust: 22 mph
- Humidity: 47%
Evening
- Weather: Sunny
- Temperature: 77°F
- POP: 0%
- Rain: -
- Wind: 12 mph W
- Wind gust: 17 mph
- Humidity: 56%
Overnight
- Weather: Mainly clear
- Temperature: 61°F
- POP: 0%
- Rain: -
- Wind: 10 mph W
- Wind gust: 15 mph
- Humidity: 67%
Round 2: Friday, June 7
Morning
- Weather: Mainly sunny
- Temperature: 64°F
- POP: 10%
- Rain: -
- Wind: 17 mph W
- Wind gust: 25 mph
- Humidity: 64%
Afternoon
- Weather: A mix of sun and clouds
- Temperature: 73°F
- POP: 20%
- Rain: -
- Wind: 17 mph W
- Wind gust: 25 mph
- Humidity: 50%
Evening
- Weather: Mainly sunny
- Temperature: 70°F
- POP: 10%
- Rain: -
- Wind: 13 mph W
- Wind gust: 19 mph
- Humidity: 58%
Overnight
- Weather: Mainly clear
- Temperature: 57°F
- POP: 0%
- Rain: -
- Wind: 7 mph NW
- Wind gust: 11 mph
- Humidity: 73%
Round 3: Saturday, June 9
Morning
- Weather: Mainly sunny
- Temperature: 64°F
- Feels like: 64
- POP: 0%
- Rain: -
- Wind: 11 mph W
- Wind gust: 16 mph
- Humidity: 68%
Afternoon
- Weather: A mix of sun and clouds
- Temperature: 79°F
- POP: 20%
- Rain: -
- Wind: 14 mph W
- Wind gust: 21 mph
- Humidity: 49%
Evening
- Weather: Mainly sunny
- Temperature: 77°F
- POP: 20%
- Rain: -
- Wind: 11 mph SW
- Wind gust: 16 mph
- Humidity: 59%
Overnight
- Weather: A few showers
- Temperature: 63°F
- Feels like: 63
- POP: 40%
- Rain: trace
- Wind: 9 mph SW
- Wind gust: 14 mph
- Humidity: 78%
Round 4: Sunday, June 9
Morning
- Weather: Chance of a shower
- Temperature: 66°F
- POP: 70%
- Rain: trace
- Wind: 11 mph NW
- Wind gust: 17 mph
- Humidity: 78%
Afternoon
- Weather: A mix of sun and clouds
- Temperature: 79°F
- POP: 20%
- Rain: -
- Wind: 12 mph NW
- Wind gust: 19 mph
- Humidity: 49%
Evening
- Weather: Mainly sunny
- Temperature: 73°F
- POP: 0%
- Rain: -
- Wind: 10 mph NW
- Wind gust: 15 mph
- Humidity: 53%
Overnight
- Weather: Partly cloudy
- Temperature: 57°F
- POP: 20%
- Rain: -
- Wind: 6 mph NW
- Wind gust: 9 mph
- Humidity: 72%