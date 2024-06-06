2024 Memorial Tournament weather forecast: Winds, temperature and conditions at Muirfield GC explored

The 2024 Memorial Tournament is scheduled to take place this week, starting with its inaugural round on Thursday, June 6, at the Muirfield Village Golf Course. The Signature PGA Tour event will likely not be affected much by weather during the first three rounds.

According to The Weather Network, the venue will have clear weather during the event's first round on Thursday. However, there is a slight chance of rainfall on Friday and Saturday afternoon.

The weather could be a potential threat during the second round of the event, with a 10% chance of showers in the morning and a 20% chance in the afternoon. The third round of the Memorial Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, and the morning would have clear skies, but there is a slight chance of rainfall in the afternoon.

There is a 70% chance of rainfall on Sunday morning and around 20% in the afternoon, indicating the tournament's final round is likely to be affected by weather.

2024 Memorial Tournament weather forecast

Here is the weather report for the 2024 Memorial Tournament (as per The Weather Network):

Round 1: Thursday, June 6

Morning

Weather: Sunny

Temperature: 73°F

POP: 0%

Rain: -

Wind: 13 mph W

Wind gust: 19 mph

Humidity: 78%

Afternoon

Weather: Sunny

Temperature: 82°F

POP: 0%

Rain: -

Wind: 14 mph W

Wind gust: 22 mph

Humidity: 47%

Evening

Weather: Sunny

Temperature: 77°F

POP: 0%

Rain: -

Wind: 12 mph W

Wind gust: 17 mph

Humidity: 56%

Overnight

Weather: Mainly clear

Temperature: 61°F

POP: 0%

Rain: -

Wind: 10 mph W

Wind gust: 15 mph

Humidity: 67%

Round 2: Friday, June 7

Morning

Weather: Mainly sunny

Temperature: 64°F

POP: 10%

Rain: -

Wind: 17 mph W

Wind gust: 25 mph

Humidity: 64%

Afternoon

Weather: A mix of sun and clouds

Temperature: 73°F

POP: 20%

Rain: -

Wind: 17 mph W

Wind gust: 25 mph

Humidity: 50%

Evening

Weather: Mainly sunny

Temperature: 70°F

POP: 10%

Rain: -

Wind: 13 mph W

Wind gust: 19 mph

Humidity: 58%

Overnight

Weather: Mainly clear

Temperature: 57°F

POP: 0%

Rain: -

Wind: 7 mph NW

Wind gust: 11 mph

Humidity: 73%

Round 3: Saturday, June 9

Morning

Weather: Mainly sunny

Temperature: 64°F

Feels like: 64

POP: 0%

Rain: -

Wind: 11 mph W

Wind gust: 16 mph

Humidity: 68%

Afternoon

Weather: A mix of sun and clouds

Temperature: 79°F

POP: 20%

Rain: -

Wind: 14 mph W

Wind gust: 21 mph

Humidity: 49%

Evening

Weather: Mainly sunny

Temperature: 77°F

POP: 20%

Rain: -

Wind: 11 mph SW

Wind gust: 16 mph

Humidity: 59%

Overnight

Weather: A few showers

Temperature: 63°F

Feels like: 63

POP: 40%

Rain: trace

Wind: 9 mph SW

Wind gust: 14 mph

Humidity: 78%

Round 4: Sunday, June 9

Morning

Weather: Chance of a shower

Temperature: 66°F

POP: 70%

Rain: trace

Wind: 11 mph NW

Wind gust: 17 mph

Humidity: 78%

Afternoon

Weather: A mix of sun and clouds

Temperature: 79°F

POP: 20%

Rain: -

Wind: 12 mph NW

Wind gust: 19 mph

Humidity: 49%

Evening

Weather: Mainly sunny

Temperature: 73°F

POP: 0%

Rain: -

Wind: 10 mph NW

Wind gust: 15 mph

Humidity: 53%

Overnight

Weather: Partly cloudy

Temperature: 57°F

POP: 20%

Rain: -

Wind: 6 mph NW

Wind gust: 9 mph

Humidity: 72%