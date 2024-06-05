Top 5 PGA Tour golfers missing from the 2024 Memorial Tournament field ft. Robert MacIntyre

The next stop for the PGA Tour players is this week's Memorial Tournament, scheduled for June 6 to 9 at the Muirfield Village Golf Club. The tournament features a stellar field of some of the world's top-ranked players, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, and Xander Schauffele.

The star-studded field has eight of the top 10 golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings. Nonetheless, some renowned names are missing from the event, including the recent PGA Tour winner Robert MacIntyre.

Here are the top five golfers who will miss the 2024 Memorial Tournament.

Top 5 PGA Tour golfers missing from the 2024 Memorial Tournament field

#1 Robert MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre (Image via Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Robert MacIntyre won his maiden PGA Tour event at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open, which concluded on June 2. He played fabulously at the event and emerged victorious after playing four rounds of 64, 66, 66, and 68. He settled for a score of under 16 to win the event.

MacIntyre has played in 16 events this season but will miss this week's Memorial Tournament.

#2 Aaron Rai

Aaron Rai (Image via Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Having finished T14 at last week's RBC Canadian Open, Aaron Rai has been in good form this season. He has played in 16 events so far on the PGA Tour, making the cut in 12 of them.

He also recorded two top-10 finishes but will not play at the Memorial Tournament.

#3 Ryan Fox

Ryan Fox (Image via Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Ryan Fox gave a tough competition to Robert MacIntyre at last week's RBC Canadian Open. He was in contention to win his first PGA Tour event, but despite having a good start at the tournament, he struggled in the final two rounds and tied for seventh place. He shot 66 and 64 in the first two rounds, followed by the last two rounds of 70.

The Kiwi golfer will also not play at this week's PGA Tour event.

#4 Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods (Image via Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Fans have been hoping to see Tiger Woods back on the greens, but he, too, will miss the upcoming Memorial Tournament 2024. Woods last played at the PGA Championship held at Valhalla Golf Course.

However, he missed the cut at the tournament and will next play at the upcoming US Open later this month.

#5 J.J. Spaun

J.J. Spaun (Image via Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

J.J. Spaun competed in 15 tournaments this season, struggling in most of them. He missed the cut in 10, and his best performance was recorded at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

He will also not tee off at the Memorial Tournament this week.