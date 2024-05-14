2024 Mizuho Americas Open field: Full field and player rankings explored

The LPGA Tour heads for the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open at the Liberty National Golf Course in New Jersey. The event is being held for the second time from May 16-19 at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey.

The format of the strokeplay event consists of 72 holes and a cut after 36 holes within two rounds for the top 65 players. The golfer with the lowest scores after all four rounds will be declared the winner of the tournament.

Rose Zhang lining up for her shot at 2023 Mizuho Americas Open (Image via Getty)

The prize purse of the Mizuho Americas Open is $3,000,000. It was announced that this year's winner will receive $450,000, which is $37,500 more than what was won by Rose Zhang in 2023.

2024 Mizuho Americas Open Field

The Mizuho America Open will feature 120 players on the field. Rose Zhang is the defending champion, who made her debut at the Mizuho Americas Open last year and won the tournament.

Nelly Korda lost her dominance over the LPGA the previous week as Rose Zhang won the Cognizant Founders Cup. However, the World No. 1 will be back in the field as she heads for the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open.

Charley Hull, who finished second at the Aramco Team Series event behind Hyo Joo Kim, will be competing in the tournament. Madelene Sagstrom is also lining up for the event as she came second at the Cognizant Founders Cup.

Meanwhile, Hyo Joo Kim and Lilia Vu will not be seen at the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open. Vu won't be teeing off as she is recovering from a back injury which forced her out of The Chevron Championship.

The top-25 ranked players in the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open Field

1- Nelly Korda

3- Celine Boutier

4- Ruoning Yin

5- Jin Young Ko

6- Brooke Henderson

7- Hannah Green

8- Charley Hull

9- Minjee Lee

10- Lydia Ko

11- Atthaya Thitikul

13- Xiyu Lin

14- Megan Khang

15- Maja Stark

16- Alison Lee

17- Amy Yang

18- Nasa Hataoka

19- Allisen Corpuz

21- Angel Yin

22- Rose Zhang

23- Leona Maguire

24- Ayaka Furue

25- Haeran Ryu

More details on the 2024 Mizuho Open will be updated soon.