2024 Sony Open in Hawaii: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The 2024 Sony Open will kick off this week in Hawaii. The tournament is slated to start on Thursday, January 11, and will run through the weekend to have a finale on Sunday, January 14.

It will take place at Waialae Golf Course in Honolulu and will feature a stellar field of 156 players who compete to play for the winner's share of $1.49 million from the purse of $8.3 million.

The 2024 Sony Open will be televised on the Golf Channel. All four rounds will be available on the Golf Channel, while the final round can also be streamed on NBC.

The Golf Channel will broadcast the first three rounds of the tournament from 7:10 p.m. ET to 10:30 p.m. ET, while the final round will be available from 6 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET. NBC will broadcast the final round on Sunday, January 14, from 4 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET, followed by the rest of the tournament on Golf Channel.

Here is the TV schedule for all four rounds of the 2024 Sony Open:

Round 1

Day: Thursday

Date: Jan. 11

Time: 7-10:30 p.m. ET

Channel: Golf Channel

Round 2

Day: Friday

Date: Jan. 12

Time: 7-10:30 p.m. ET

Channel: Golf Channel

Round 3

Day: Saturday

Date: Jan. 13

Time: 7-10:30 p.m.

Channel: Golf Channel

Round 4

Day: Sunday

Date: Jan. 14

Channel: NBC

Time: 4-6 p.m.

Channel: Golf Channel

Time: 6–8 p.m. ET

The live streaming of the 2024 Sony Open will be available on ESPN+. However, only featured groups' tee shots will be available on ESPN+ from 12 to 7 p.m. ET for the first three rounds on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Fans can stream the Sunday final round on ESPN+ from 1 to 8 p.m. ET.

Here is the PGA Tour live schedule on ESPN+ (as per the PGT Tour):

Round 1

Day: Thursday

Date: Jan. 11

Group: Featured group/hole

Time: Noon-10:30 p.m.

Round 2

Day: Friday

Date: Jan. 12

Group: Featured group/hole

Time: Noon-10:30 p.m.

Round 3

Day: Saturday

Date: Jan. 13

Group: Featured group/hole

Time: Noon-10:30 p.m.

Round 4

Day: Sunday

Date: Jan. 14

Group: Featured group/hole

Time: 1-8 p.m.

*(all-time in ET)

Radio listeners can catch the tournament commentary on PGA Tour Radio SiriusXM and PGA Tour.com/liveaudio from 5 p.m. ET to 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and from 3 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.

2024 Sony Open featured group

The 2024 Sony Open features some top-ranked golfers, including rising stars Ludvig Aberg and Akshay Bhatia. The featured group of the first round on Thursday includes Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Justin Rose, who will tee off at 12:50 p.m. ET, while Friday's featured group includes Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala, and Akshay Bhatia.

Here are the featured groups of the 2024 Sony Open (as per the PGA Tour) along with their tee times:

Thursday

12:50 p.m.: Brian Harman, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose

1:00 p.m.: Chris Kirk, Si Woo Kim, and Hideki Matsuyama

5:40 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia

Friday

12:50 p.m.: Eric Cole, Will Zalatoris, Keegan Bradley

1:00 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia

*(all-time in ET)