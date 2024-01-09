Where is the 2024 Sony Open being played? All you need to know about the venue

The 2024 Sony Open will return to its permanent venue, the Waialae Country Club, in Hawaii. This year's tournament will take place from January 11 to 14 in Hawaii, featuring a stellar field, including 2024 Sentry Tournament winner Chris Kirk.
The Sony Open has been taking place at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, since 1965 and will continue the tradition this year. The golf course is a private country club in East Honolulu. It was designed by Seth Raynor in 1927 and is around 7,125 yards long. The golf course has a slope rating of 141 and a course rating of 74.6.
It is important to note that Justin Thomas holds the record for hitting the lowest round at the venue. He played a round of 59 in 2017 on the first day.
Kim Si-woo won the tournament last year. He finished with a score of 18-under 262 to register a one-stroke victory over Hayden Buckley.
A quick recap of the 2023 Sony Open
The 2023 edition of the Sony Open took place from January 12 to 15 at the Waialae Country Club. The 72-hole tournament featured a full field and was held for four days.
Kim Si-woo won the tournament after shooting four rounds of 67, 67, 64, and 64. He finished one stroke ahead of Hayden Buckley, the third-round leader of the tournament.
Chris Kirk had a solo third-place finish, followed by Andrew Putnam, who settled for a tie for fourth place with David Lipsky and Ben Taylor. Brian Harman ended up tied for 35th place.
For the 2024 edition of the tournament, Ludvig Aberg, who turned pro last year, is the expert favourite to clinch the trophy with odds of +1200, as per CBS Sports. Tyrrell Hatton is the second favorite, followed by Matt Fitzpatrick and Russell Henley. The defending champion odds are +4500.
Here are the 2024 Sony Open odds (as per CBS Sports):
- Ludvig Åberg +1200
- Tyrrell Hatton +1600
- Matt Fitzpatrick +1600
- Russell Henley +2200
- Brian Harman +2500
- Will Zalatoris +3000
- Corey Conners +3300
- Cam Davis +3500
- Eric Cole +3500
- Chris Kirk +3500
- Byeong Hun An +4000
- J.T. Poston +4000
- Sahith Theegala +4500
- Denny McCarthy +4500
- Si Woo Kim +4500
- Hideki Matsuyama +4500
- Matt Kuchar +4500
- Justin Rose +4500
- Brendon Todd +5000
- Harris English +5500
- Akshay Bhatia +5500
- Stephan Jaeger +6000
- Adam Hadwin +6000
- Alex Noren +6500
- J.J. Spaun +6500
- Adam Svensson +7000
- Andrew Putnam +7000
- Keith Mitchell +7000
- Keegan Bradley +7500
- Lucas Glover +7500
- Ben Griffin +8000
- Matt Wallace +8000
- Aaron Rai +8000
- Gary Woodland +9000
- Taylor Pendrith +9000
- Billy Horschel +9000
- Taylor Montgomery +9000