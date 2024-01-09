Where is the 2024 Sony Open being played? All you need to know about the venue

The 2024 Sony Open will return to its permanent venue, the Waialae Country Club, in Hawaii. This year's tournament will take place from January 11 to 14 in Hawaii, featuring a stellar field, including 2024 Sentry Tournament winner Chris Kirk.

The Sony Open has been taking place at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, since 1965 and will continue the tradition this year. The golf course is a private country club in East Honolulu. It was designed by Seth Raynor in 1927 and is around 7,125 yards long. The golf course has a slope rating of 141 and a course rating of 74.6.

Waialae Country Club in Hawaii (Image via Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It is important to note that Justin Thomas holds the record for hitting the lowest round at the venue. He played a round of 59 in 2017 on the first day.

Kim Si-woo won the tournament last year. He finished with a score of 18-under 262 to register a one-stroke victory over Hayden Buckley.

A quick recap of the 2023 Sony Open

The 2023 edition of the Sony Open took place from January 12 to 15 at the Waialae Country Club. The 72-hole tournament featured a full field and was held for four days.

Kim Si-woo won the tournament after shooting four rounds of 67, 67, 64, and 64. He finished one stroke ahead of Hayden Buckley, the third-round leader of the tournament.

Chris Kirk had a solo third-place finish, followed by Andrew Putnam, who settled for a tie for fourth place with David Lipsky and Ben Taylor. Brian Harman ended up tied for 35th place.

2023 Sony Open in Hawaii winner Kim Si-woo (Image via- Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

For the 2024 edition of the tournament, Ludvig Aberg, who turned pro last year, is the expert favourite to clinch the trophy with odds of +1200, as per CBS Sports. Tyrrell Hatton is the second favorite, followed by Matt Fitzpatrick and Russell Henley. The defending champion odds are +4500.

Here are the 2024 Sony Open odds (as per CBS Sports):

Ludvig Åberg +1200

Tyrrell Hatton +1600

Matt Fitzpatrick +1600

Russell Henley +2200

Brian Harman +2500

Will Zalatoris +3000

Corey Conners +3300

Cam Davis +3500

Eric Cole +3500

Chris Kirk +3500

Byeong Hun An +4000

J.T. Poston +4000

Sahith Theegala +4500

Denny McCarthy +4500

Si Woo Kim +4500

Hideki Matsuyama +4500

Matt Kuchar +4500

Justin Rose +4500

Brendon Todd +5000

Harris English +5500

Akshay Bhatia +5500

Stephan Jaeger +6000

Adam Hadwin +6000

Alex Noren +6500

J.J. Spaun +6500

Adam Svensson +7000

Andrew Putnam +7000

Keith Mitchell +7000

Keegan Bradley +7500

Lucas Glover +7500

Ben Griffin +8000

Matt Wallace +8000

Aaron Rai +8000

Gary Woodland +9000

Taylor Pendrith +9000

Billy Horschel +9000

Taylor Montgomery +9000