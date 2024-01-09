Brian Harman and Chris Kirk top PGA Tour power rankings for 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii

Brian Harman and Chris Kirk have topped the power rankings of the 2024 Sony Open. With the conclusion of The Sentry, PGA Tour golfers will head to the second event of the year, which will take place this week.

The 2024 Sony Open is scheduled to start with its opening round on Thursday, Jan. 11, and will run through the weekend to conclude on Sunday, Jan. 14, at the Wai'alae Country Club in Hawaii. It has a purse of $7.9 million.

Ahead of the tournament, the PGA Tour has unveiled its power rankings. Brian Harman has topped the list. He has competed in the last few editions of the Sony Open. However, he could only have one top-10 finish, which was recorded in 2018. Nonetheless, the American golfer has been in good form and won a Major last year. He could win the Sony Open in 2024.

Another golfer who is ranked among the top five in the PGA Tour power rankings is Chris Kirk, the winner from last week. He has also played in the Sony Open previously and has two second-place finishes. He finished second in 2014 when Jimmy Walker registered a one-stroke victory over him and then again was the runner-up in 2021 when Kevin Na won the tournament.

Here are the power rankings for the 2024 Sony Open (as per the PGA Tour):

1. Brian Harman

2. JT Poston

3. Chris Kirk

4. Russell Henley

5. Corey Conners

6. Byeong Hun An

7. J.J. Spaun

8. Si Woo Kim

9. Sahith Theegala

10. Matt Fitzpatrick

11. Eric Cole

12. Matt Kuchar

13. Denny McCarthy

14. Ludvig Aberg

15. Tyrrell Hatton

Brian Harman and Chris Kirk's performance at The Sentry 2024

Brian Harman at The Sentry (Image via Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Brian Harman finished in the T5 position at The Sentry, which concluded last week. He played three rounds of under-70 and one of 70 to finish with a score of under-25, four strokes behind the winner. He shot 67 in the opening round, 66 in the second, and 70 in the third. The 36-year-old shot 64 in the final to finish in a tie with JT Poston, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, and Sungjae Im.

Chris Kirk at The Sentry (Image via Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Chris Kirk, on the other hand, registered a one-stroke victory over Sahith Theegala at The Sentry 2024. The American golfer earned $3.6 million in prize money from his victory and was also granted 700 FedEx Cup points. He was consistent throughout the event, playing all four rounds under 70.

Kirk shot six-under-67 in the opening round of The Sentry after carding six birdies. He again played a bogey-free round on the second day and scored 8-under-65, followed by a round of 7-under-66. The 38-year-old shot 8-under-65 to win the tournament.

Harman and Kirk were fabulous at last week's PGA Tour event and fans have high hopes for them at the 2024 Sony Open.