The PGA Tour golfers will tee off this week in Hawaii at the 2024 Sony Open. The tournament is scheduled to take place from January 11 to 14 at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, featuring 156 players. It's the first PGA Tour event of the year to have a full-size field.

The tournament features 20 players ranked within the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings. Matt Fitzpatrick is the highest-ranked player who will compete in the tournament. However, some big names are missing from the event, including Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.

Here are the five big names who will miss the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii.

5 big-name golfers missing from the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii

#1 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler (Image via Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler, the current World No. 1, will not compete at the 2024 Sony Open. He was part of the stellar field of The Sentry, which concluded last week in Hawaii only but he will miss the Sony Open.

Last year, Scheffler did not play at the Sony Open. He started the year (2023) with Sentry and then played at The American Express. The former Masters winner will seemingly repeat his schedule in 2024.

#2 Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy (Image via Warren Little/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy has been committed to the DP World Tour's Dubai Invitational. He missed The Sentry last week and will also not play at the Sony Open. He will be playing at the Dubai Invitational this week, which will run parallel to the Sony Open. The DP World Tour event will start on Thursday, January 11, and have its final on Sunday, January 14, in Dubai.

#3 Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland (Image via Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The 2023 Tour Championship winner, Viktor Hovland, is another top-ranked golfer who will not play at this week's Sony Open. He was part of The Sentry last week and finished in a tie for 22nd place with Erik Van Rooyen and Luke List. Hovland also did not compete at the 2023 Sony Open.

#4 Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood (Image via Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Fleetwood is also committed to playing at this week's DP World Tour event in Dubai and will miss the Sony Open. He was in Hawaii last week for The Sentry, which concluded on Sunday, January 7, and traveled all the way to Dubai for the 2024 Dubai Invitational. The English golfer finished in the T47 position at The Sentry last week.

#5 Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay (Image via Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

PGA Tour player Patrick Cantlay will also take a rest this week and will not compete at the 2024 Sony Open. Cantlay finished in a tie for 12th place at The Sentry last week and is not committed to any official tournament this week.