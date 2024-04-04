2024 Valero Texas Open weather forecast: Will San Antonio have clear skies over the weekend?

The 2024 Valero Texas Open is scheduled to take place this week at The Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio, Texas from Thursday, April 4, to Sunday, April 7. The tournament is among the most significant events on the PGA Tour and the final stop before the Masters.

With players preparing to compete at the TPC San Antonio, the weather forecast becomes crucial for both the players and the fans. According to the Weather Underground, the weather forecast sets an optimistic tone for the Valero Texas Open with no rainfall. Favorable weather persists from Thursday to Sunday.

The weather report suggests that the temperatures will hover around the mid-70s Fahrenheit with minimal wind. Also, no rain will ensure that the course is dry throughout the opening round.

Good weather is expected to continue on the second day of the Valero Texas Open, though the day would be slightly warmer than Thursday as the temperature would hover around the upper 70s. Wind is predicted to pick up in the afternoon. No rain is predicted for the day.

Weather is again optimistic for Saturday with clear skies and mild temperatures experienced earlier in the week. Clouds may drift in the afternoon but won't be a concern for the players. Moderate wind is predicted in the afternoon and the evening.

Sunday will be even more warmer compared to other days of the week. Light winds may provide some relief from the heat, offering an exciting final day of the Valero Texas Open at San Antonio.

Here is the weather report for the 2024 Valero Texas Open:

Thursday, Round 1 (April 4th)

Morning:

Conditions: Clear

Temperature: 49°F

Precipitation: 0%

Cloud Cover: 0%

Dew Point: 36°F

Humidity: 61%

Wind: 4 mph WSW

Afternoon:

Conditions: Sunny

Temperature: 76°F

Precipitation: 0%

Cloud Cover: 0%

Dew Point: 36°F

Humidity: 24%

Wind: 8 mph SW

Evening:

Conditions: Sunny

Temperature: 84°F

Precipitation: 0%

Cloud Cover: 0%

Dew Point: 30°F

Humidity: 14%

Wind: 6 mph SSW

Overnight:

Conditions: Clear

Temperature: 63°F

Precipitation: 0%

Cloud Cover: 0%

Dew Point: 34°F

Humidity: 33%

Wind: 5 mph S

Round 2, Friday, April 5th

Morning:

Conditions: Clear

Temperature: 55°F

Precipitation: 0%

Cloud Cover: 2%

Dew Point: 32°F

Humidity: 42%

Wind: 6 mph SW

Afternoon:

Conditions: Sunny

Temperature: 79°F

Precipitation: 0%

Cloud Cover: 18%

Dew Point: 35°F

Humidity: 21%

Wind: 16 mph SSW

Evening:

Conditions: Partly Cloudy/Wind

Temperature: 84°F

Precipitation: 0%

Cloud Cover: 32%

Dew Point: 31°F

Humidity: 15%

Wind: 20 mph SSE

Overnight:

Conditions: Partly Cloudy

Temperature: 67°F

Precipitation: 0%

Cloud Cover: 46%

Dew Point: 40°F

Humidity: 37%

Wind: 12 mph SSE

Round 3, Saturday, April 6th

Morning:

Conditions: Partly Cloudy

Temperature: 58°F

Precipitation: 6%

Cloud Cover: 42%

Dew Point: 50°F

Humidity: 75%

Wind: 12 mph SSE

Afternoon:

Conditions: Partly Cloudy

Temperature: 70°F

Precipitation: 1%

Cloud Cover: 53%

Dew Point: 56°F

Humidity: 59%

Wind: 17 mph SSW

Evening:

Conditions: Sunny

Temperature: 83°F

Precipitation: 0%

Cloud Cover: 17%

Dew Point: 45°F

Humidity: 26%

Wind: 17 mph SW

Overnight:

Conditions: Clear

Temperature: 63°F

Precipitation: 5%

Amount: 0 in

Cloud Cover: 19%

Dew Point: 27°F

Humidity: 26%

Wind: 9 mph WNW

Round 4, Sunday, April 7th

Morning:

Conditions: Clear

Temperature: 49°F

Precipitation: 0%

Cloud Cover: 5%

Dew Point: 16°F

Humidity: 27%

Wind: 5 mph WNW

Afternoon:

Conditions: Sunny

Temperature: 70°F

Precipitation: 0%

Cloud Cover: 12%

Dew Point: 19°F

Humidity: 14%

Wind: 13 mph W

Evening:

Conditions: Sunny

Temperature: 79°F

Precipitation: 0%

Cloud Cover: 19%

Dew Point: 21°F

Humidity: 11%

Wind: 14 mph WSW

Overnight:

Conditions: Clear

Temperature: 58°F

Precipitation: 0%

Cloud Cover: 7%

Dew Point: 23°F

Humidity: 26%

Wind: 5 mph SSW