2024 Valspar Championship Friday weather forecast: Preferred lies in play

The 2024 Valspar Championship is currently underway, and the weather conditions are posing quite a challenge for the players who are currently on course. Light showers and storms are expected during the day at the Valspar Championship, with temperatures of 60 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

Earlier this year, the PGA Tour announced a preferred lies rule which is applied when there is inclement weather on a course during a tournament. When this rule is applied, it allows the golfer to move the ball without any penalty but only under inclement conditions.

The rule was earlier applied at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, where the weather conditions were not ideal either. Now, the Valspar Championship is also seeing issues with wet greens on the course.

Full field for 2024 Valspar Championship explored

Following is the full field for the 2024 Valspar Championship:

1st tee

7:35 am - Chesson Hadley, Josh Teater, Tyson Alexander

7:46 am - Austin Cook, Beau Hossler, Justin Lower

7:57 am - Richy Werenski, Kevin Streelman, Carl Yuan

8:08 am - Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner

8:19 am - Lee Hodges, Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm

8:30 am - Lucas Glover, K.H. Lee

8:41 am - Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, Andrew Putnam

8:52 am - Charley Hoffman, Taylor Montgomery, Andrew Novak

9:03 am - Ryan Palmer, Ryan Moore, Sami Valimaki

9:14 am - David Skinns, Jacob Bridgeman, Wilson Furr

9:25 am - Robert MacIntyre, Chandler Phillips, Kevin Roy

9:36 am - Thorbjorn Oleson, Ben Silverman, Patrick Fishburn

9:47 am - Paul Barjon, Parker Coody, Nick Gabrelcik

12:50 pm - Luke Donald, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Stevens

1:01 pm - Bronson Burgoon, Robby Shelton, Justin Suh

1:12 pm - Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder, Eric Cole

1:23 pm - Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im

1:34 pm - Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, Cameron Young

1:45 pm - Brendon Todd, Gary Woodland, Adam Schenk

1:56 pm - Nico Echavarria, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Champ

2:07 pm - Keith Mitchell, Zac Blair, Davis Thompson

2:18 pm - Alex Smalley, Matti Schmid, Ben Kohles

2:29 pm - Rafael Campos, Max Greyserman, Ricky Castillo

2:40 pm - Victor Perez, Chan Kim, Jorge Campillo

2:51 pm - Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Rico Hoey, Fred Biondi

3:02 pm - Trace Crowe, Tom Whitney, Evan Harmeling

10th tee

7:40 am - Aaron Rai, Thomas Detry, Ryan Fox

7:51 am - Joel Dahmen, Taylor Pendrith, Greyson Sigg

8:02 am - Peter Malnati, Doug Ghim, Min Woo Lee

8:13 am - Brian Harman, Taylor Moore, Xander Schauffele

8:24 am - Nick Taylor, Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth

8:35 am - Brice Garnett, Akshay Bhatia, Billy Horschel

8:46 am - Adam Hadwin, Zach Johnson

8:57 am - Maverick McNealy, David Lipsky, Carson Young

9:08 am - Troy Merritt, Dylan Wu, Ben Taylor

9:19 am - Ryo Hisatsune, Erik Barnes, Ryan McCormick

9:30 am - Alexander Bjork, Mac Meissner, Blaine Hale Jr.

9:41 am - Harrison Endycott, Alejandro Tosti, Joe Highsmith

9:52 am - Hayden Springer, Kevin Dougherty, Kevin Aylwin

12:45 pm - Matt NeSmith, Ben Griffin

12:56 pm - Tyler Duncan, S.H. Kim, Scott Gutschewski

1:07 pm - Jhonattan Vegas, Kevn Yu, Harry Hall

1:18 pm - Davis Riley, Nick Hardy, Webb Simpson

1:29 pm - Stewart Cink, Daniel Berger, Francesco Molinari

1:40 pm - Seamus Power, J.J. Spaun, Scott Stallings

1:51 pm - Camilo Villegas, Adam Svensson, Patrick Rodgers

2:02 pm - Michael Kim, Joseph Bramlett, Callum Tarren

2:13 pm - Kevin Tway, Aaron Baddeley, Hayden Buckley

2:24 pm - Ben Martin, Roger Sloan, Vince Whaley

2:35 pm - Nicholas Lindheim, Chris Gotterup, Raul Pereda

2:46 pm - Jimmy Stanger, Pierceson Coody, Norman Xiong

2:57 pm - David Bradshaw, Greg Koch

The first round of the Valspar Championship was suspended due to darkness at 7:46 pm ET. Kevin Streelman and Peter Malnati are currently leading the Valspar Championship in the middle of round 2, which has now been affected by the weather.