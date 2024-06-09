2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $2,160,000 purse?

Linn Grant won the 2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed at Vasatorps Golfklubb, Helsingborg, Sweden on Sunday. Grant claimed her second victory in the event and also the lion's share of the $2.16 million purse.

Linn Grant's paycheck for winning the 2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed amounted to $337,163.77. Of the 70 players who made the cut, 26 were women, and four of them finished in the top-10.

2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed prize money payout

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed:

1 GRANT, Linn $337.163,77

T2 HILL, Calum $171.556,87

T2 SÖDERBERG, Sebastian $171.556,87

T4 FITZPATRICK, Alex $84.224,84

T4 GUSTAVSSON, Johanna $84.224,84

T4 SULLIVAN, Andy $84.224,84

T7 BROCH ESTRUP, Nicole $45.933,61

T7 COUSSAUD, Ugo $45.933,61

T7 DANTORP, Jens $45.933,61

T7 ELVIRA, Nacho $45.933,61

T7 NADAUD, Nastasia $45.933,61

T12 BJÖRK, Alexander $28.807,67

T12 CAMPILLO, Jorge $28.807,67

T12 HEWSON, Alice $28.807,67

T12 JAMIESON, Scott $28.807,67

T12 JORDAN, Matthew $28.807,67

T12 KOMULAINEN, Noora $28.807,67

T12 SADDIER, Adrien $28.807,67

T12 VAN DRIEL, Darius $28.807,67

T20 GUERRIER, Julien $22.451,14

T20 HØJGAARD, Rasmus $22.451,14

T20 LAW, David $22.451,14

T20 ROZNER, Antoine $22.451,14

T20 TARRIO, Santiago $22.451,14

T25 CABRERA BELLO, Rafa $19.734,00

T25 CLEMENTS, Todd $19.734,00

T25 SVENSSON, Jesper $19.734,00

T25 WU, Ashun $19.734,00

T29 ARMITAGE, Marcus $17.651,52

T29 FRITTELLI, Dylan $17.651,52

T29 SORDET, Clément $17.651,52

T29 WALLIN, Adam (AM)-

T33 DE JAGER, Louis $15.007,10

T33 DE ROEY, Manon $15.007,10

T33 HIDALGO, Angel $15.007,10

T33 LUITEN, Joost $15.007,10

T33 MOOSMANN, Elena $15.007,10

T33 WARING, Paul $15.007,10

T39 ALEXANDER, Casandra $12.693,23

T39 GREEN, Gavin $12.693,23

T39 PAUL, Yannik $12.693,23

T39 YOUNG, Liz $12.693,23

T43 HERNANDEZ, Maria $11.304,90

T43 NORRMAN, Vincent $11.304,90

T43 WHITNELL, Dale $11.304,90

T46 HEDWALL, Caroline $9.718,25

T46 KIEFFER, Maximilian $9.718,25

T46 PACE, Lee-Anne $9.718,25

T46 WIKSTROM, Ursula $9.718,25

T46 WILSON, Oliver $9.718,25

T51 ARVIDSSON, Elin $7.288,68

T51 BURKE, Hannah $7.288,68

T51 COWAN, Olivia $7.288,68

T51 EGE, Mats $7.288,68

T51 HALL, Lydia $7.288,68

T51 LONG, Hurly $7.288,68

T51 SIEM, Marcel $7.288,68

T51 SOBRON GALMES, Luna $7.288,68

T59 GUMBERG, Jordan $5.949,95

T59 RYDQVIST, Louise (AM)-

T59 SCREEN, Hannah $5.949,95

T59 SHARMA, Shubhankar $5.949,95

T63 HILLIER, Daniel $5.454,12

T63 LANGASQUE, Romain $5.454,12

T65 BLIXT, Jonas $4.958,29

T65 WALSH, Lauren $4.958,29

T65 WILLIAMS, Chloe $4.958,29

T68 ANGURASARANEE, April $4.462,46

T68 LAW, Bronte $4.462,46

70 FORBRIGD, Dorthea $4.164,97

The 2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed had an electrifying finish. Sweden's Sebastian Söderberg started the fourth round with a score of 21 under, 11 strokes ahead of compatriot Linn Grant. Söderberg had led the event from day one but had a very unlucky final round.

Söderberg played the fourth round of the 2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed with two birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey (5 over 77). Grant, meanwhile, played her best round of the event, with seven birdies and no bogeys (7 under 65).

Söderberg even had a chance to win with par on the 18th, but the Swede 3-putted the hole to lose to his compatriot. Grant was the first woman to win on the DP World Tour when she won the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed in 2022, so she's now the first woman to win twice on Europe's premier men's circuit.

To make the win even more special, this edition of the event was played in the champion's hometown of Helsingborg. The Swede is also the first to overcome an 11-stroke deficit to win on the European tour.