DP World Tour’s 2023 Scandinavian Mixed prize money: How much will the winner get?

The DP World Tour’s 2023 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed is currently underway. The four-day event is being held at the Ullna Golf and Country Club in Stockholm, Sweden and has a 144-player field competing for the $2 million prize purse.
The Scandinavian Mixed has some of the European circuit’s biggest names competing for the top prize. Its players list is headlined by Linn Grant, Annika Sorenstam, Alex Noren and Jorge Campillo.
According to the DP World Tour's prize money distribution chart, the winner of the event will win a paycheck of $340,000. This is the standard 17 per cent payout of the total prize purse.
Apart from the hefty paycheck, the event winner will earn other benefits including approximately 11.9 Official World Golf Ranking points and 460 Race to Dubai points.
2023 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed prize money
While the 2023 Scandinavian Mixed champion takes the hefty $340,000 prize purse and valuable points, the runner-up will settle for a $220,000 paycheck.
The golfer finishing third will bag $125,200, while the fourth-placed golfer will win $100,000. The golfer finishing fifth on the final leaderboard will bag $84,800 for their efforts.
It is pertinent to note that the Scandinavian Mixed follows the standard 36-hole cut. Owing to this, the top 65 players and ties on the final leaderboard will win paychecks. The golfer finishing last on the final leaderboard will take home $4,800.
Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the DP World Tour event:
- WIN - $340,000
- 2 - $220,000
- 3 - $125,200
- 4 - $100,000
- 5 - $84,800
- 6 - $70,000
- 7 - $60,000
- 8 - $50,000
- 9 - $44,800
- 10 - $40,000
- 11 - $36,800
- 12 - $34,400
- 13 - $32,200
- 14 - $30,600
- 15 - $29,400
- 16 - $28,200
- 17 - $27,000
- 18 - $25,800
- 19 - $24,800
- 20 - $24,000
- 21 - $23,200
- 22 - $22,600
- 23 - $22,000
- 24 - $21,400
- 25 - $20,800
- 26 - $20,200
- 27 - $19,600
- 28 - $19,000
- 29 - $18,400
- 30 - $17,800
- 31 - $17,200
- 32 - $16,600
- 33 - $16,000
- 34 - $15,400
- 35 - $14,800
- 36 - $14,200
- 37 - $13,800
- 38 - $13,400
- 39 - $13,000
- 40 - $12,600
- 41 - $12,200
- 42 - $11,800
- 43 - $11,400
- 44 - $11,000
- 45 - $10,600
- 46 - $10,200
- 47 - $9,800
- 48 - $9,400
- 49 - $9,000
- 50 - $8,600
- 51 - $8,200
- 52 - $7,800
- 53 - $7,400
- 54 - $7,000
- 55 - $6,800
- 56 - $6,600
- 57 - $6,400
- 58 - $6,200
- 59 - $6,000
- 60 - $5,800
- 61 - $5,600
- 62 - $5,400
- 63 - $5,200
- 64 - $5,000
- 65 - $4,800
The final round of the DP World Tour event will be played on Sunday, June 11.