2025 3M Open prize revealed: Purse breakdown explored

The PGA Tour heads to Blaine, Minnesota, this week for the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. As one of the final two events before the FedEx Cup Playoffs begin, the 3M Open carries added weight for players looking to lock in their spot inside the top 70 in the season-long standings. With the first round already in the books, Canada’s Adam Svensson jumped out in front after an impressive 11-under 60 on Thursday.

Ad

At stake in the 3M Open this week is a total purse of $8.4 million. The winner will claim $1.512 million, along with 500 FedEx Cup points and 47.4 points toward the Official World Golf Ranking, making this a key opportunity for players on the playoff bubble or chasing late-season momentum.

The field is strong, with notable names like Max Homa and Rickie Fowler in contention. Neither has picked up a win this season, adding urgency to their campaigns. Fowler entered this week off a tied-14th finish at Royal Portrush, while Homa competed at the Barracuda Championship, where he ended up tied for 45th. Homa opened with a 5-under round on Thursday and sits six shots behind Svensson heading into Friday.

Ad

Trending

Max Homa must first get through a crowded field of 155 players on Friday at the 3M Open to secure a spot for the weekend rounds. Only the top 70 and ties will advance after the cut. Those who move on and finish all four rounds are guaranteed prize money.

Beyond the payout, the winner will also earn a two-year PGA Tour exemption and invitations to three of the most prestigious tournaments: the Masters, the PGA Championship, and The Players. For many in the field, this week in Blaine carries major season-defining implications.

Ad

Rickie Fowler got off to a solid start in Minnesota, carding a 6-under 65 in the opening round to sit tied for 11th. Following a promising showing at The Open, Fowler appears to be finding form again after falling short of the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic last month.

2025 3M Open Championship prize purse explored

1: $1,512,000

2: $915,600

3: $579,600

4: $411,600

5: $344,400

6: $304,500

7: $283,500

8: $262,500

9: $245,700

10: $228,900

11: $212,100

12: $195,300

13: $178,500

14: $161,700

15: $153,300

16: $144,900

17: $136,500

18: $128,100

19: $119,700

20: $111,300

21: $102,900

22: $94,500

23: $87,780

24: $81,060

25: $74,340

26: $67,620

27: $65,100

28: $62,580

29: $60,060

30: $57,540

31: $55,020

32: $52,500

33: $49,980

34: $47,880

35: $45,780

36: $43,680

37: $41,580

38: $39,900

39: $38,220

40: $36,540

41: $34,860

42: $33,180

43: $31,500

44: $29,820

45: $28,140

46: $26,460

47: $24,780

48: $23,436

49: $22,260

50: $21,588

51: $21,084

52: $20,580

53: $20,244

54: $19,908

55: $19,740

56: $19,572

57: $19,404

58: $19,236

59: $19,068

60: $18,900

61: $18,732

62: $18,564

63: $18,396

64: $18,228

65: $18,060

66: $17,892

67: $17,724

68: $17,556

69: $17,388

70: $17,220

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More