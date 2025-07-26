2025 3M Open prize revealed: Purse breakdown explored

The PGA Tour heads to Blaine, Minnesota, this week for the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. As one of the final two events before the FedEx Cup Playoffs begin, the 3M Open carries added weight for players looking to lock in their spot inside the top 70 in the season-long standings. With the first round already in the books, Canada’s Adam Svensson jumped out in front after an impressive 11-under 60 on Thursday.
At stake in the 3M Open this week is a total purse of $8.4 million. The winner will claim $1.512 million, along with 500 FedEx Cup points and 47.4 points toward the Official World Golf Ranking, making this a key opportunity for players on the playoff bubble or chasing late-season momentum.
The field is strong, with notable names like Max Homa and Rickie Fowler in contention. Neither has picked up a win this season, adding urgency to their campaigns. Fowler entered this week off a tied-14th finish at Royal Portrush, while Homa competed at the Barracuda Championship, where he ended up tied for 45th. Homa opened with a 5-under round on Thursday and sits six shots behind Svensson heading into Friday.
Max Homa must first get through a crowded field of 155 players on Friday at the 3M Open to secure a spot for the weekend rounds. Only the top 70 and ties will advance after the cut. Those who move on and finish all four rounds are guaranteed prize money.
Beyond the payout, the winner will also earn a two-year PGA Tour exemption and invitations to three of the most prestigious tournaments: the Masters, the PGA Championship, and The Players. For many in the field, this week in Blaine carries major season-defining implications.
Rickie Fowler got off to a solid start in Minnesota, carding a 6-under 65 in the opening round to sit tied for 11th. Following a promising showing at The Open, Fowler appears to be finding form again after falling short of the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic last month.
2025 3M Open Championship prize purse explored
