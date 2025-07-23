  • home icon
  2025 3M Open R1 Weather Forecast: Will there be rain at TPC Twin Cities?

2025 3M Open R1 Weather Forecast: Will there be rain at TPC Twin Cities?

By Aheli Chakraborty
Published Jul 23, 2025 20:14 GMT
PGA: John Deere Classic - Second Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: John Deere Classic - Second Round - Source: Imagn

The opening round of the 2025 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, will get underway under humid and mostly cloudy conditions. According to AccuWeather, Thursday's forecast features limited sunshine, warm temperatures, and a chance of isolated thunderstorms, particularly during the morning and afternoon. Here's a detailed breakdown of Thursday's first-round weather forecast at the 2025 3M Open:

Morning

Temperature: 27°C

Conditions: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a thunderstorm in parts of the area; humid

Wind: Northwest at 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 28 km/h

Humidity: 80%

Dew Point: 21°C

Probability of Precipitation: 40%

Precipitation: 1.0 mm

Rain: 1.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 95%

Visibility: 9 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 29°C

Conditions: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a thunderstorm in parts of the area; humid

Wind: North-northwest at 13 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 30 km/h

Humidity: 60%

Dew Point: 20°C

Probability of Precipitation: 40%

Precipitation: 1.0 mm

Rain: 1.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 49%

Visibility: 10 km

Evening

Temperature: 22°C

Conditions: Clear and humid

Wind: Northwest at 7 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 19 km/h

Humidity: 76%

Dew Point: 19°C

Probability of Precipitation: 3%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 9%

Visibility: 10 km

How to watch the 2025 3M Open?

For fans looking to catch every shot at the 3M Open, multiple platforms will offer coverage throughout the tournament week. Here’s how fans can watch, listen, and stream the 3M Open:

Thursday, July 24 – Round 1

  • Streaming: ESPN+ (PGA Tour Live) from 8:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET
  • Radio: SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET
  • TV: Golf Channel and NBC Sports App from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET

Friday, July 25 – Round 2

  • Streaming: ESPN+ from 8:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET
  • Radio: SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET
  • TV: Golf Channel and NBC Sports App from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 26 – Round 3

  • Streaming: ESPN+ from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET
  • Radio: SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET
  • TV: Golf Channel from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET; CBS and Paramount+ from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 27 – Final Round

  • Streaming: ESPN+ from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET
  • Radio: SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET
  • TV: Golf Channel from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET; CBS and Paramount+ from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET
Aheli Chakraborty

Aheli is a golf writer

