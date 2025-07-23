How to watch the 2025 3M Open? TV, streaming, and more explored

The 2025 edition of the 3M Open is set to take place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. This year’s field features several prominent PGA Tour players, including Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark, and Sam Burns. With the tournament marking the second-to-last event in the FedExCup Regular Season, competitors will be aiming to secure critical points before the playoffs begin.

Jhonattan Vegas won the 2024 3M Open with a final score of 17-under 267 on the 7,431-yard, par-71 course.

Here are the broadcast and streaming details for the tournament (all times Eastern):

Television Coverage of the 3M Open:

Thursday–Friday: 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the GOLF Channel

Saturday–Sunday:

• 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the GOLF Channel

• 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+

Streaming of the 3M Open on PGA TOUR LIVE via ESPN+:

Thursday–Friday: 7:45 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday–Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Four streams are available:

Main Feed: General tournament coverage from across the course

General tournament coverage from across the course Marquee Group: Complete coverage of every shot from a select group

Complete coverage of every shot from a select group Featured Groups: Concurrent coverage of two designated groups

Concurrent coverage of two designated groups Featured Holes: Focused coverage of key par-3s and signature holes

Audio Coverage on PGA TOUR Radio (SiriusXM & PGATOUR.com/liveaudio):

Thursday–Friday: 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday–Sunday: 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tee times for R1 of the 3M Open

Tee 1 at the 3M Open:

6:45 am: Vince Whaley, David Lipsky, Nate Lashley

6:56 am: Danny Willett, Alex Noren, Harry Higgs

7:07 am: Patrick Rodgers, Sam Stevens, McClure Meissner

7:18 am: Byeong Hun An, Camilo Villegas, Seamus Power

7:29 am: Adam Svensson, Kurt Kitayama, Tom Hoge

7:40 am: Adam Schenk, Kevin Yu, Peter Malnati

7:51 am: Rafael Campos, Patton Kizzire, Taylor Moore

8:02 am: Luke List, Emiliano Grillo, Zach Johnson

8:13 am: Aaron Baddeley, Eric Cole, Alex Smalley

8:24 am: Jacob Bridgeman, Ben Kohles, Alejandro Tosti

8:35 am: Jesper Svensson, Taylor Dickson, Yi Cao

8:46 am: Harrison Endycott, Thomas Rosenmueller, Josh Radcliff

8:57 am: Ricky Castillo, Niklas Norgaard, Michael La Sasso

12:10 pm: Andrew Putnam, Thorbjorn Olesen, Kevin Roy

12:21 pm: Webb Simpson, Keith Mitchell, Isaiah Salinda

12:32 pm: Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley, David Skinns

12:43 pm: Chris Gotterup, Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott

12:54 pm: Jhonattan Vegas, Sam Burns, Haotong Li

01:05 pm: William Mouw, Akshay Bhatia, Jake Knapp

01:16 pm: Chris Kirk, Lee Hodges, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

01:27 pm: Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim, Max McGreevy

01:38 pm: Chesson Hadley, Henrik Norlander, Chan Kim

01:49 pm: Hayden Springer, Paul Peterson, Thomas Campbell

02:00 pm: Trevor Cone, John Pak, Gordon Sargent

02:11 pm: Noah Goodwin, Mason Andersen, Carson Herron

02:22 pm: Takumi Kanaya, Braden Thornberry, Max Herendeen

Tee 10 at the 3M Open:

6:45 am: Kevin Kisner, Carson Young, Ben Silverman

6:56 am: Cameron Champ, Lanto Griffin, Greyson Sigg

7:07 am: Beau Hossler, Max Greyserman, Chandler Phillips

7:18 am: Maverick McNealy, Sahith Theegala, Max Homa

7:29 am: Taylor Pendrith, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau

7:40 am: Erik Van Rooyen, Tom Kim, Sungjae Im

7:51 am: Nick Dunlap, Davis Thompson, Gary Woodland

8:02 am: Brice Garnett, Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin

8:13 am: Chad Ramey, Ryo Hisatsune, Michael Thorbjornsen

8:24 am: Jackson Suber, Luke Clanton, Brendan Valdes

8:35 am: Kris Ventura, Kevin Velo, Steven Fisk

8:46 am: Antoine Rozner, Cristobal Del Solar, Matthew Riedel

8:57 am: Jeremy Paul, Philip Knowles, Kaito Onishi

12:10 pm: Matti Schmid, Rico Hoey, Danny Walker

12:21 pm: Ryan Palmer, Troy Merritt, Joseph Bramlett

12:32 pm: Trey Mullinax, Justin Lower, Dylan Wu

12:43 pm: Garrick Higgo, Nick Hardy, Matt Wallace

12:54 pm: Matt McCarty, Cam Davis, Mackenzie Hughes

01:05 pm: Joe Highsmith, Austin Eckroat, Brandt Snedeker

01:16 pm: Karl Vilips, Davis Riley, Matthieu Pavon

01:27 pm: Chez Reavie, Patrick Fishburn, Sami Valimaki

01:38 pm: Joel Dahmen, Victor Perez, Will Gordon

01:49 pm: Pierceson Coody, Quade Cummins, Stephens Stallings Jr.

02:00 pm: Taylor Montgomery, Brandon Matthews, Michael Feuerstein

02:11 pm: Frankie Capan III, David Ford, Preston Stout

02:22 pm: Thriston Lawrence, Anders Albertson, Will Chandler

