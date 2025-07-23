How to watch the 2025 3M Open? TV, streaming, and more explored

The 2025 edition of the 3M Open is set to take place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. This year’s field features several prominent PGA Tour players, including Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark, and Sam Burns. With the tournament marking the second-to-last event in the FedExCup Regular Season, competitors will be aiming to secure critical points before the playoffs begin.
Jhonattan Vegas won the 2024 3M Open with a final score of 17-under 267 on the 7,431-yard, par-71 course.
Here are the broadcast and streaming details for the tournament (all times Eastern):
Television Coverage of the 3M Open:
- Thursday–Friday: 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the GOLF Channel
- Saturday–Sunday:
- • 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the GOLF Channel
- • 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+
Streaming of the 3M Open on PGA TOUR LIVE via ESPN+:
- Thursday–Friday: 7:45 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday–Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Four streams are available:
- Main Feed: General tournament coverage from across the course
- Marquee Group: Complete coverage of every shot from a select group
- Featured Groups: Concurrent coverage of two designated groups
- Featured Holes: Focused coverage of key par-3s and signature holes
Audio Coverage on PGA TOUR Radio (SiriusXM & PGATOUR.com/liveaudio):
- Thursday–Friday: 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday–Sunday: 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Tee times for R1 of the 3M Open
Tee 1 at the 3M Open:
- 6:45 am: Vince Whaley, David Lipsky, Nate Lashley
- 6:56 am: Danny Willett, Alex Noren, Harry Higgs
- 7:07 am: Patrick Rodgers, Sam Stevens, McClure Meissner
- 7:18 am: Byeong Hun An, Camilo Villegas, Seamus Power
- 7:29 am: Adam Svensson, Kurt Kitayama, Tom Hoge
- 7:40 am: Adam Schenk, Kevin Yu, Peter Malnati
- 7:51 am: Rafael Campos, Patton Kizzire, Taylor Moore
- 8:02 am: Luke List, Emiliano Grillo, Zach Johnson
- 8:13 am: Aaron Baddeley, Eric Cole, Alex Smalley
- 8:24 am: Jacob Bridgeman, Ben Kohles, Alejandro Tosti
- 8:35 am: Jesper Svensson, Taylor Dickson, Yi Cao
- 8:46 am: Harrison Endycott, Thomas Rosenmueller, Josh Radcliff
- 8:57 am: Ricky Castillo, Niklas Norgaard, Michael La Sasso
- 12:10 pm: Andrew Putnam, Thorbjorn Olesen, Kevin Roy
- 12:21 pm: Webb Simpson, Keith Mitchell, Isaiah Salinda
- 12:32 pm: Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley, David Skinns
- 12:43 pm: Chris Gotterup, Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott
- 12:54 pm: Jhonattan Vegas, Sam Burns, Haotong Li
- 01:05 pm: William Mouw, Akshay Bhatia, Jake Knapp
- 01:16 pm: Chris Kirk, Lee Hodges, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 01:27 pm: Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim, Max McGreevy
- 01:38 pm: Chesson Hadley, Henrik Norlander, Chan Kim
- 01:49 pm: Hayden Springer, Paul Peterson, Thomas Campbell
- 02:00 pm: Trevor Cone, John Pak, Gordon Sargent
- 02:11 pm: Noah Goodwin, Mason Andersen, Carson Herron
- 02:22 pm: Takumi Kanaya, Braden Thornberry, Max Herendeen
Tee 10 at the 3M Open:
- 6:45 am: Kevin Kisner, Carson Young, Ben Silverman
- 6:56 am: Cameron Champ, Lanto Griffin, Greyson Sigg
- 7:07 am: Beau Hossler, Max Greyserman, Chandler Phillips
- 7:18 am: Maverick McNealy, Sahith Theegala, Max Homa
- 7:29 am: Taylor Pendrith, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau
- 7:40 am: Erik Van Rooyen, Tom Kim, Sungjae Im
- 7:51 am: Nick Dunlap, Davis Thompson, Gary Woodland
- 8:02 am: Brice Garnett, Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin
- 8:13 am: Chad Ramey, Ryo Hisatsune, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 8:24 am: Jackson Suber, Luke Clanton, Brendan Valdes
- 8:35 am: Kris Ventura, Kevin Velo, Steven Fisk
- 8:46 am: Antoine Rozner, Cristobal Del Solar, Matthew Riedel
- 8:57 am: Jeremy Paul, Philip Knowles, Kaito Onishi
- 12:10 pm: Matti Schmid, Rico Hoey, Danny Walker
- 12:21 pm: Ryan Palmer, Troy Merritt, Joseph Bramlett
- 12:32 pm: Trey Mullinax, Justin Lower, Dylan Wu
- 12:43 pm: Garrick Higgo, Nick Hardy, Matt Wallace
- 12:54 pm: Matt McCarty, Cam Davis, Mackenzie Hughes
- 01:05 pm: Joe Highsmith, Austin Eckroat, Brandt Snedeker
- 01:16 pm: Karl Vilips, Davis Riley, Matthieu Pavon
- 01:27 pm: Chez Reavie, Patrick Fishburn, Sami Valimaki
- 01:38 pm: Joel Dahmen, Victor Perez, Will Gordon
- 01:49 pm: Pierceson Coody, Quade Cummins, Stephens Stallings Jr.
- 02:00 pm: Taylor Montgomery, Brandon Matthews, Michael Feuerstein
- 02:11 pm: Frankie Capan III, David Ford, Preston Stout
- 02:22 pm: Thriston Lawrence, Anders Albertson, Will Chandler