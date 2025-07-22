3M Open 2025 Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

This year's 3M Open is all set to commence from July 24, 2025, at the TPC Twin Cities venue in Blaine, USA. With all four Majors in the books, this event will mark the start of the business end of the PGA Tour season.
The tournament will have a $8,400,000 prize purse, with Jhonattan Vegas defending his 2024 title. The tee times for the first round have now been released.
The defending 3M Open champion will tee off alongside Sam Burns and Haotong Li from the first hole around 12:54 pm CDT. Max Greyserman, who lost the title to Vegas last year with a one-stroke deficit, will tee off from the 10th tee around 7:07 am CDT.
Greyserman is paired up alongside Beau Hossler and Chandler Phillips for the 3M Open Round 1. Maverick McNealy, who finished third last year, will tee off alongside Sahith Theegala and Max Homa around 7:18 am CDT.
Besides popular PGA Tour icons, the upcoming 3M Open will also feature some talented amateur golfers like Michael La Sasso, Preston Stout and Max Herendeen.
3M Open 2025 Round 1 tee times and pairings
Here's a detailed list of golfers who will start competing in the first round of 3M Open 2025 from Tee 1 (CDT):
- 6:45 am: Vince Whaley, David Lipsky, Nate Lashley
- 6:56 am: Danny Willett, Alex Noren, Harry Higgs
- 7:07 am: Patrick Rodgers, Sam Stevens, McClure Meissner
- 7:18 am: Byeong Hun An, Camilo Villegas, Seamus Power
- 7:29 am: Adam Svensson, Kurt Kitayama, Tom Hoge
- 7:40 am: Adam Schenk, Kevin Yu, Peter Malnati
- 7:51 am: Rafael Campos, Patton Kizzire, Taylor Moore
- 8:02 am: Luke List, Emiliano Grillo, Zach Johnson
- 8:13 am: Aaron Baddeley, Eric Cole, Alex Smalley
- 8:24 am: Jacob Bridgeman, Ben Kohles, Alejandro Tosti
- 8:35 am: Jesper Svensson, Taylor Dickson, Kevin Yu
- 8:46 am: Harrison Endycott, Thomas Rosenmueller, Josh Radcliff
- 8:57 am: Ricky Castillo, Niklas Norgaard, Michael La Sasso
- 12:10 pm: Andrew Putnam, Thorbjorn Olesen, Kevin Roy
- 12:21 pm: Webb Simpson, Keith Mitchell, Isaiah Salinda
- 12:32 pm: Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley, David Skinns
- 12:43 pm: Chris Gotterup, Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott
- 12:54 pm: Jhonattan Vegas, Sam Burns, Haotong Li
- 01:05 pm: William Mouw, Akshay Bhatia, Jake Knapp
- 01:16 pm: Chris Kirk, Lee Hodges, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 01:27 pm: Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim, Max McGreevy
- 01:38 pm: Chesson Hadley, Henrik Norlander, Chan Kim
- 01:49 pm: Hayden Springer, Paul Peterson, Thomas Campbell
- 02:00 pm: Trevor Cone, John Pak, Gordon Sargent
- 02:11 pm: Noah Goodwin, Mason Andersen, Carson Herron
- 02:22 pm: Takumi Kanaya, Braden Thornberry, Max Herendeen
Here's the list of golfers who will tee off for 3M Open 2025 Round 1 from Tee 10 (CDT):
- 6:45 am: Kevin Kisner, Carson Young, Ben Silverman
- 6:56 am: Cameron Champ, Lanto Griffin, Greyson Sigg
- 7:07 am: Beau Hossler, Max Greyserman, Chandler Phillips
- 7:18 am: Maverick McNealy, Sahith Theegala, Max Homa
- 7:29 am: Taylor Pendrith, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau
- 7:40 am: Erik Van Rooyen, Tom Kim, Sungjae Im
- 7:51 am: Nick Dunlap, Davis Thompson, Gary Woodland
- 8:02 am: Brice Garnett, Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin
- 8:13 am: Chad Ramey, Ryo Hisatsune, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 8:24 am: Jackson Suber, Luke Clanton, Brendan Valdes
- 8:35 am: Kris Ventura, Kevin Velo, Steven Fisk
- 8:46 am: Antoine Rozner, Cristobal Del Solar, Matthew Riedel
- 8:57 am: Jeremy Paul, Philip Knowles, Kaito Onishi
- 12:10 pm: Matti Schmid, Rico Hoey, Danny Walker
- 12:21 pm: Ryan Palmer, Troy Merritt, Joseph Bramlett
- 12:32 pm: Trey Mullinax, Justin Lower, Dylan Wu
- 12:43 pm: Garrick Higgo, Nick Hardy, Matt Wallace
- 12:54 pm: Matt McCarty, Cam Davis, Mackenzie Hughes
- 01:05 pm: Joe Highsmith, Austin Eckroat, Brandt Snedeker
- 01:16 pm: Karl Vilips, Davis Riley, Matthieu Pavon
- 01:27 pm: Chez Reavie, Patrick Fishburn, Sami Valimaki
- 01:38 pm: Joel Dahmen, Victor Perez, Will Gordon
- 01:49 pm: Pierceson Coody, Quade Cummins, Stephens Stallings Jr.
- 02:00 pm: Taylor Montgomery, Brandon Matthews, Michael Feuerstein
- 02:11 pm: Frankie Capan III, David Ford, Preston Stout
- 02:22 pm: Thriston Lawrence, Anders Albertson, Will Chandler