2025 3M Open R3 Weather forecast: Will there be rain at TPC Twin Cities?

Saturday’s third round of the 2025 3M Open (July 26) is expected to deliver another warm and sunny day in Blaine, Minnesota. Temperatures will climb into the high 80s by the afternoon, and while humidity remains noticeable, conditions should stay dry throughout the day. Winds out of the south-southwest will be a factor at times, with occasional gusts reaching 20 mph. Overall, the weather shouldn’t interfere with play, and scoring conditions look favorable with minimal cloud cover and excellent visibility.

Here’s the detailed forecast for Round 3 at TPC Twin Cities:

Morning at the 3M Open

Temperature: 88°F

Conditions: Mostly sunny and humid

Wind: S at 8 mph (gusts up to 20 mph)

Humidity: 68%

Dew Point: 70°F

Precipitation: 0.0 in – only 3% chance of rain

Cloud Cover: 11%

Visibility: 6 mi

Afternoon at the 3M Open

Temperature: 90°F

Conditions: Mostly sunny, continued humidity

Wind: SSW at 11 mph (gusts around 19 mph)

Humidity: 54%

Dew Point: 70°F

Precipitation: 0.0 in – rain highly unlikely (2%)

Cloud Cover: 12%

Visibility: 6 mi

Evening at the 3M Open

Temperature: 73°F

Conditions: Clear and humid

Wind: SSW at 7 mph (gusts up to 12 mph)

Humidity: 81%

Dew Point: 72°F

Precipitation: 0.0 in – only a 2% chance

Cloud Cover: 5%

Visibility: 6 mi

2025 3M Open Final Payouts

The PGA Tour shifts from last week’s British Open in Northern Ireland to Minnesota for the 2025 3M Open, featuring an $8.4 million purse. The winner will take home $1.512 million. Maverick McNealy, currently ranked No. 18, is the highest-ranked player in the field.

He’s joined by fellow top-25 competitors Sam Burns (22) and Wyndham Clark (25). The tournament is being held at TPC Twin Cities, with final payouts to be confirmed after Sunday’s round. Below is the complete prize breakdown for this year’s 3M Open, which will be updated following the conclusion of the final round.

Winner: $1,512,000

2: $915,600

3: $579,600

4: $411.600

5: $344,400

6: $304,500

7: $283,500

8: $262,500

9: $245,700

10: $228,900

11: $212,100

12: $195,300

13: $178,500

14: $161,700

15: $153,300

16: $144,900

17: $136,500

18: $128,100

19: $119,700

20: $111,300

21: $102,900

22: $94,500

23: $87,780

24: $81,060

25: $74,340

26: $67,620

27: $65,100

28: $62,580

29: $60,060

30: $57,540

31: $55,020

32: $52,500

33: $49,980

34: $47,880

35: $45,780

36: $43,680

37: $41,580

38: $39,900

39: $38,220

40: $36,540

41: $34,860

42: $33,180

43: $31,500

44: $29,820

45: $28,140

46: $26,460

47: $24,780

48: $23,436

49: $22,260

50: $21,588

51: $21,084

52: $20,580

53: $20,244

54: $19,908

55: $19,740

56: $19,572

57: $19,404

58: $19,236

59: $19,068

60: $18,900

61: $18,732

62: $18,564

63: $18,396

64: $18,228

65: $18,060

66: $17,892

67: $17,724

68: $17,556

69: $17,388

70: $17,220

