2025 3M Open R3 Weather forecast: Will there be rain at TPC Twin Cities?

Saturday’s third round of the 2025 3M Open (July 26) is expected to deliver another warm and sunny day in Blaine, Minnesota. Temperatures will climb into the high 80s by the afternoon, and while humidity remains noticeable, conditions should stay dry throughout the day. Winds out of the south-southwest will be a factor at times, with occasional gusts reaching 20 mph. Overall, the weather shouldn’t interfere with play, and scoring conditions look favorable with minimal cloud cover and excellent visibility.
Here’s the detailed forecast for Round 3 at TPC Twin Cities:
Morning at the 3M Open
Temperature: 88°F
Conditions: Mostly sunny and humid
Wind: S at 8 mph (gusts up to 20 mph)
Humidity: 68%
Dew Point: 70°F
Precipitation: 0.0 in – only 3% chance of rain
Cloud Cover: 11%
Visibility: 6 mi
Afternoon at the 3M Open
Temperature: 90°F
Conditions: Mostly sunny, continued humidity
Wind: SSW at 11 mph (gusts around 19 mph)
Humidity: 54%
Dew Point: 70°F
Precipitation: 0.0 in – rain highly unlikely (2%)
Cloud Cover: 12%
Visibility: 6 mi
Evening at the 3M Open
Temperature: 73°F
Conditions: Clear and humid
Wind: SSW at 7 mph (gusts up to 12 mph)
Humidity: 81%
Dew Point: 72°F
Precipitation: 0.0 in – only a 2% chance
Cloud Cover: 5%
Visibility: 6 mi
2025 3M Open Final Payouts
The PGA Tour shifts from last week’s British Open in Northern Ireland to Minnesota for the 2025 3M Open, featuring an $8.4 million purse. The winner will take home $1.512 million. Maverick McNealy, currently ranked No. 18, is the highest-ranked player in the field.
He’s joined by fellow top-25 competitors Sam Burns (22) and Wyndham Clark (25). The tournament is being held at TPC Twin Cities, with final payouts to be confirmed after Sunday’s round. Below is the complete prize breakdown for this year’s 3M Open, which will be updated following the conclusion of the final round.
