2025 3M Open Weather R2 Forecast: How will the weather fare at TPC Twin Cities?

Friday’s second round of the 2025 3M Open (July 25) is expected to bring warmer and sunnier conditions than Thursday. The forecast suggests morning and afternoon highs of 85°F.

The humidity drops in the afternoon but picks back up in the evening, which means it might feel muggy later on. Winds are steady from the SSE at mild speeds, with gusts of around 13 mph. Overall, it's shaping up to be a great golfing day with almost no chance of rain.

Here is the detailed weather forecast for the 2nd round of the 2025 3M Open:

Morning at the 3M Open

Temperature: 82 °F

82 °F Conditions: Mostly sunny, humid

Mostly sunny, humid Wind: SSE at 5 mph (gusts up to 13 mph)

SSE at 5 mph (gusts up to 13 mph) Humidity: 70%

70% Dew Point: 65°F

65°F Precipitation: 0.0 mm – chance of rain just 2%

0.0 mm – chance of rain just 2% Cloud Cover: 20%

20% Visibility: 10 mi

Afternoon at the 3M Open

Temperature: 85°F

85°F Conditions: Mostly sunny

Mostly sunny Wind: SSE at 12 mph (gusts around 13 mph)

SSE at 12 mph (gusts around 13 mph) Humidity: 52%

52% Dew Point: 64°F

64°F Precipitation: 0.0 mm – rain unlikely, only ~1% chance

0.0 mm – rain unlikely, only ~1% chance Cloud Cover: 25%

25% Visibility: 10 mi

Evening at the 3M Open

Temperature: 22 °C

22 °C Conditions: Partly cloudy and humid

Partly cloudy and humid Wind: SSE at 11 km/h (gusts up to 17 km/h)

SSE at 11 km/h (gusts up to 17 km/h) Humidity: 78%

78% Dew Point: 19 °C

19 °C Precipitation: 0.0 mm – only ~1% chance

0.0 mm – only ~1% chance Cloud Cover: 45%

45% Visibility: 10 km

2025 3M Open tee times for Friday: Round 2

Below are the tee timings and group details for the second round of the 3M Open (All times ET).

Tee No. 1 at the 2025 3M Open

7:45 a.m. – Matti Schmid, Rico Hoey, Danny Walker

7:56 a.m. – Ryan Palmer, Troy Merritt, Joseph Bramlett

8:07 a.m. – Trey Mullinax, Justin Lower, Dylan Wu

8:18 a.m. – Garrick Higgo, Nick Hardy, Matt Wallace

8:29 a.m. – Matt McCarty, Cam Davis, Mackenzie Hughes

8:40 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Austin Eckroat, Brandt Snedeker

8:51 a.m. – Karl Vilips, Davis Riley, Matthieu Pavon

9:02 a.m. – Chez Reavie, Patrick Fishburn, Sami Valimaki

9:13 a.m. – Joel Dahmen, Victor Perez, Will Gordon

9:24 a.m. – Pierceson Coody, Quade Cummins, Stephen Stallings Jr.

9:35 a.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Brandon Matthews, Michael Feuerstein

9:46 a.m. – Frankie Capan III, David Ford, Preston Stout (a)

9:57 a.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Anders Albertson, Will Chandler

1:10 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Carson Young, Ben Silverman

1:21 p.m. – Cameron Champ, Lanto Griffin, Greyson Sigg

1:32 p.m. – Beau Hossler, Max Greyserman, Chandler Phillips

1:43 p.m. – Maverick McNealy, Sahith Theegala, Max Homa

1:54 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau

2:05 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Tom Kim, Sungjae Im

2:16 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Davis Thompson, Gary Woodland

2:27 p.m. – Brice Garnett, Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin

2:38 p.m. – Chad Ramey, Ryo Hisatsune, Michael Thorbjornsen

2:49 p.m. – Jackson Suber, Luke Clanton, Brendan Valdes

3:00 p.m. – Kris Ventura, Kevin Velo, Steven Fisk

3:11 p.m. – Antoine Rozner, Cristobal Del Solar, Matthew Riedel

3:22 p.m. – Jeremy Paul, Philip Knowles, Kaito Onishi

Tee No. 10 at the 2025 3M Open

7:45 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Thorbjørn Olesen, Kevin Roy

7:56 a.m. – Webb Simpson, Keith Mitchell, Isaiah Salinda

8:07 a.m. – Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley, David Skinns

8:18 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott

8:29 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Sam Burns, Haotong Li

8:40 a.m. – William Mouw, Akshay Bhatia, Jake Knapp

8:51 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Lee Hodges, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9:02 a.m. – Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim, Max McGreevy

9:13 a.m. – Chesson Hadley, Henrik Norlander, Chan Kim

9:24 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Paul Peterson, Thomas Campbell

9:35 a.m. – Trevor Cone, John Pak, Gordon Sargent

9:46 a.m. – Noah Goodwin, Mason Andersen, Carson Herron

9:57 a.m. – Takumi Kanaya, Braden Thornberry, Max Herendeen (a)

1:10 p.m. – Nate Lashley, David Lipsky, Vince Whaley

1:21 p.m. – Danny Willett, Alex Noren, Harry Higgs

1:32 p.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Sam Stevens, Mac Meissner

1:43 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Seamus Power, Byeong Hun An

1:54 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Adam Svensson, Tom Hoge

2:05 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Peter Malnati, Adam Schenk

2:16 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Patton Kizzire, Taylor Moore

2:27 p.m. – Luke List, Emiliano Grillo, Zach Johnson

2:38 p.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Eric Cole, Alex Smalley

2:49 p.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Ben Kohles, Alejandro Tosti

3:00 p.m. – Jesper Svensson, Taylor Dickson, Yi Cao

3:11 p.m. – Harrison Endycott, Thomas Rosenmueller, Josh Radcliff

3:22 p.m. – Ricky Castillo, Niklas Norgaard, Michael La Sasso (a)

