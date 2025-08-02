2025 AIG Women’s Open R4 Weather Forecast: Will the final go uninterrupted in Wales?

The final round of the 2025 AIG Women’s Open is set to be played under overcast and humid conditions at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Bridgend, Wales. According to AccuWeather, on Sunday (August 3), players can expect cloudy skies throughout the day, with occasional showers in the morning and steady winds across the links. While precipitation chances decrease into the afternoon and evening, high humidity and gusty winds could still present challenges. Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for the final round of the 2025 AIG Women’s Open:

Morning

Temperature: 19°C

Conditions: Cloudy and humid with showers

Wind: WSW at 22 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 50 km/h

Humidity: 97%

Dew Point: 18°C

Probability of Precipitation: 73%

Precipitation: 2.2 mm

Rain: 2.2 mm

Cloud Cover: 100%

Visibility: 5 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 20°C

Conditions: Cloudy and humid

Wind: W at 20 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 50 km/h

Humidity: 92%

Dew Point: 18°C

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 99%

Visibility: 7 km

Evening

Temperature: 17°C

Conditions: Cloudy

Wind: W at 15 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 37 km/h

Humidity: 90%

Dew Point: 17°C

Probability of Precipitation: 5%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 81%

Visibility: 8 km

What is the projected cutline of the 2025 AIG Women’s Open?

The 2025 AIG Women’s Open began on July 31 and is currently taking place at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Wales, a venue known for its links-style layout and challenging conditions. As of now, Miyu Yamashita holds the lead with a total score of 11-under par through 36 holes.

Yamashita’s performance included a bogey-free second round, and she sits three shots ahead of the next closest competitor, fellow Japanese golfer Rio Takeda. The rest of the field is trying to close the gap, with third place currently held at 4-under par.

The field consists of 121 players, and after two rounds, only the top 65 players and those tied with them will move on to the weekend rounds. The projected cut line stands at 2-over par. Those who fail to meet that threshold will not compete in the final two rounds.

This year’s edition of the AIG Women’s Open features a record purse of $9.5 million, marking it as one of the highest-paying events on the LPGA Tour. The winner will take home a significant share of the total, adding to the stakes as the championship progresses.

With high winds and tough weather conditions expected for the weekend at Royal Porthcawl, the final 36 holes are likely to test the players’ skill and composure. As it stands, Yamashita is in control, but the leaderboard remains open, and any momentum shifts could alter the outcome heading into the closing rounds.

