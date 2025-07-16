2025 Barracuda Championship R1 Weather Forecast: How will the weather fare at Tahoe Mountain Club?

The final round of the 2025 Barracuda Championship is expected to unfold under ideal summer conditions at Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, California. According to AccuWeather, Thursday (July 17) will begin with clear skies and comfortable temperatures, and players can look forward to dry, breezy weather throughout the day.
Here's a detailed look at the weather forecast for the final round of the 2025 Barracuda Championship:
Morning at the Barracuda Championship
Temperature: 24°C
Conditions: Sunny
Wind: WSW at 11 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 33 km/h
Humidity: 40%
Dew Point: 5°C
Probability of Precipitation: 0%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 0%
Visibility: 10 km
Afternoon
Temperature: 26°C
Conditions: Partly sunny
Wind: WSW at 19 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 39 km/h
Humidity: 26%
Dew Point: 4°C
Probability of Precipitation: 0%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 26%
Visibility: 10 km
Evening
Temperature: 12°C
Conditions: Clear
Wind: W at 11 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 30 km/h
Humidity: 47%
Dew Point: 5°C
Probability of Precipitation: 0%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 2%
Visibility: 10 km
Tee times for R1 of the Barracuda Championship
Hole 1 at the Barracuda Championship (all timings in ET):
- 6:45 am: Max McGreevy, Kevin Roy, Andrew Wilson
- 6:56 am: Aaron Baddeley, David Skinns, Scott Jamieson
- 7:07 am: Carson Young, Will Gordon, Joel Girrbach
- 7:18 am: Joe Highsmith, Lee Hodges, Adam Schenk
- 7:29 am: Peter Malnati, Nick Hardy, Aaron Wise
- 7:40 am: Jonathan Byrd, Matthias Schwab, Callum Shinkwin
- 7:51 am: Rico Hoey, Andrea Pavan, Brandon Robinson Thompson
- 8:02 am: Dylan Frittelli, Gavin Green, Sean Crocker
- 8:13 am: James Hahn, Tommy Gainey, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 8:24 am: Doug Ghim, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jens Dantorp
- 8:35 am: Chesson Hadley, Dylan Wu, Ricardo Gouveia
- 8:46 am: Taylor Montgomery, Will Chandler, RJ Manke
- 8:57 am: Noah Goodwin, Ben Polland, Ollie Osborne
- 12:00 pm: Alejandro Tosti, Thomas Aiken, Tom Vaillant
- 12:11 pm: Chez Reavie, Chandler Phillips, Marcus Kinhult
- 12:22 pm: Joel Dahmen, Ben Silverman, Danny Walker
- 12:33 pm: Nick Dunlap, Max Homa, Michael La Sasso (a)
- 12:44 pm: Garrick Higgo, Erik van Rooyen, Jacques Kruyswijk
- 12:55 pm: Jeremy Paul, Bernd Wiesberger, Yannik Paul
- 1:06 pm: Harry Higgs, Ryan Gerard, Calum Hill
- 1:17 pm: Martin Trainer, Brandon Wu, Dale Whitnell
- 1:28 pm: Ryan Palmer, Jannik De Bruyn, Jordan Gumberg
- 1:39 pm: Chad Ramey, Martin Laird, Erik Barnes
- 1:50 pm: Kaito Onishi, Steven Fisk, Hamish Brown
- 2:01 pm: Pierceson Coody, Frankie Capan III, Taylor Dickson
- 2:12 pm: Hayden Springer, Tim Widing, Chaz Aurilia
Hole 10 at the Barracuda Championship:
- 6:45 am: Sam Ryder, Patrick Fishburn, Sam Bairstow
- 6:56 am: Patrick Rodgers, Chan Kim, Jeong Weon Ko
- 7:07 am: Nate Lashley, Richard Sterne, Shubhankar Sharma
- 7:18 am: Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Brandt Snedeker
- 7:29 am: Austin Eckroat, Cam Davis, Manuel Elvira
- 7:40 am: Cameron Champ, Mark Hubbard, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- 7:51 am: Ben Martin, Zac Blair, Julien Brun
- 8:02 am: Lanto Griffin, Andrew Putnam, Max Kieffer
- 8:13 am: Austin Cook, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Jason Scrivener
- 8:24 am: Bill Haas, Kris Ventura, Casey Jarvis
- 8:35 am: John Pak, Mason Andersen, Joshua Kelley
- 8:46 am: Quade Cummins, Braden Thornberry, Cameron Sisk
- 8:57 am: Jackson Suber, Trevor Cone, David Longmire
- 12:00 pm: Beau Hossler, Hayden Buckley, Robin Williams
- 12:11 pm: Ryo Hisatsune, Marcus Armitage, Yuto Katsuragawa
- 12:22 pm: Kevin Chappell, Isaiah Salinda, Matthew Baldwin
- 12:33 pm: Rafael Campos, Emiliano Grillo, Kurt Kitayama
- 12:44 pm: Adam Svensson, Seamus Power, Adam Hadwin
- 12:55 pm: Vince Whaley, Mac Meissner, Dan Bradbury
- 1:06 pm: Scott Piercy, Nick Watney, Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
- 1:17 pm: Joseph Bramlett, Greyson Sigg, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- 1:28 pm: Matt NeSmith, MJ Daffue, Alexander Knappe
- 1:39 pm: David Lipsky, Ben Kohles, Todd Clements
- 1:50 pm: Cristobal Del Solar, Thomas Rosenmueller, Cole Rueck (a)
- 2:01 pm: Ricky Castillo, Kevin Velo, Patrick Newcomb
- 2:12 pm: Paul Peterson, Matthew Riedel, Chris Korte