2025 Barracuda Championship R2 Weather Forecast: What does the weather hold at Tahoe Mountain Club?

The second round of the 2025 Barracuda Championship is expected to unfold under ideal weather conditions at Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, California. According to AccuWeather, play on Thursday (July 17) will begin with sunny skies and comfortable temperatures, accompanied by light to moderate winds and low humidity.

Conditions are forecasted to remain favorable throughout the day, offering players a consistent environment across the morning, afternoon and evening. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the weather forecast for Round 2 of the 2025 Barracuda Championship:

Morning

Temperature: 24°C

Conditions: Sunny and pleasant

Wind: WSW at 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 33 km/h

Humidity: 38%

Dew Point: 3°C

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 0%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 27°C

Conditions: Sunny and pleasant

Wind: W at 20 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 46 km/h

Humidity: 22%

Dew Point: 2°C

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 0%

Visibility: 10 km

Evening

Temperature: 10°C

Conditions: Clear

Wind: W at 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 30 km/h

Humidity: 52%

Dew Point: 5°C

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 5%

Visibility: 10 km

Tee times for R2 of the Barracuda Championship

Hole 10 at Barracuda Championship (all times in GMT)

12:00 – Kevin Roy, Andrew Wilson, Max McGreevy

12:11 – Aaron Baddeley, David Skinns, Scott Jamieson

12:22 – Joel Girrbach, Carson Young, Will Gordon

12:33 – Lee Hodges, Joe Highsmith, Adam Schenk

12:44 – Nick Hardy, Aaron Wise, Peter Malnati

12:55 – Jonathan Byrd, Matthias Schwab, Callum Shinkwin

1:06 – Andrea Pavan, Rico Hoey, Brandon Robinson Thompson

1:17 – Dylan Frittelli, Gavin Green, Sean Crocker

1:28 – Tommy Gainey, James Hahn, Alex Fitzpatrick

1:39 – Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jens Dantorp, Doug Ghim

1:50 – Ricardo Gouveia, Chesson Hadley, Dylan Wu

2:01 – Taylor Montgomery, Will Chandler, RJ Manke

2:12 – Ben Polland, Noah Goodwin, Ollie Osborne

Hole 1 at Barracuda Championship:

12:00 – Sam Ryder, Sam Bairstow, Patrick Fishburn

12:11 – Chan Kim, Patrick Rodgers, Jeong weon Ko

12:22 – Richard Sterne, Shubhankar Sharma, Nate Lashley

12:33 – Brandt Snedeker, Camilo Villegas, Luke List

12:44 – Cam Davis, Manuel Elvira, Austin Eckroat

12:55 – Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Cameron Champ, Mark Hubbard

13:06 – Ben Martin, Julien Brun, Zac Blair

13:17 – Maximilian Kieffer, Andrew Putnam, Lanto Griffin

13:28 – Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Jason Scrivener, Austin Cook

13:39 – Bill Haas, Kristoffer Ventura, Casey Jarvis

13:50 – Mason Andersen, John Pak, Joshua Kelley

14:01 – Braden Thornberry, Quade Cummins, Cameron Sisk

14:12 – David Longmire, Trevor Cone, Jackson Suber

