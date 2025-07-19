2025 Barracuda Championship R3 Weather Forecast: How will the weather be at the Tahoe Mountain Club?

After the opening round of the 2025 Barracuda Championship, Ben Martin holds the top spot on the leaderboard with 16 points. His round included nine birdies and two bogeys, giving him a two-point advantage over Nick Watney and David Lipsky, who sit tied in second place with 14 points each.

Cameron Champ, Rico Hoey, and Joel Dahmen are in a three-way tie for fourth, each accumulating 13 points under the modified Stableford scoring format.

The third round of the 2025 Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, California, is expected to unfold under ideal weather conditions, marked by clear skies, low humidity, and strong sunshine on Saturday, July 19. According to AccuWeather, Saturday’s forecast calls for stable and dry conditions throughout the day, with no precipitation expected and excellent visibility across the course.

Here is a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 3 of the 2025 Barracuda Championship:

Morning

Temperature: 25°C

Conditions: Sunny

Wind: Southwest at 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 37 km/h

Humidity: 32%

Dew Point: 1°C

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 0%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 27°C

Conditions: Sunny

Wind: West at 19 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 44 km/h

Humidity: 17%

Dew Point: -1°C

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 0%

Visibility: 10 km

Evening

Temperature: 11°C

Conditions: Clear and cool

Wind: West at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 32 km/h

Humidity: 40%

Dew Point: 1°C

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 1%

Visibility: 10 km

The Barracuda Championship 2025 prize money breakdown

The Barracuda Championship at the Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood course offers a total prize of $4 million, with the champion set to receive $720,000. A detailed breakdown of the full purse is provided below (as per Today's Golfer):

1: $720,000.00

2: $436,000.00

3: $276,000.00

4: $196,000.00

5: $164,000.00

6: $145,000.00

7: $135,000.00

8: $125,000.00

9: $117,000.00

10: $109,000.00

11: $101,000.00

12: $93,000.00

13: $85,000.00

14: $77,000.00

15: $73,000.00

16: $69,000.00

17: $65,000.00

18: $61,000.00

19: $57,000.00

20: $53,000.00

21: $49,000.00

22: $45,000.00

23: $41,800.00

24: $38,600.00

25: $35,400.00

26: $32,200.00

27: $31,000.00

28: $29,800.00

29: $28,600.00

30: $27,400.00

31: $26,200.00

32: $25,000.00

33: $23,800.00

34: $22,800.00

35: $21,800.00

36: $20,800.00

37: $19,800.00

38: $19,000.00

39: $18,200.00

40: $17,400.00

41: $16,600.00

42: $15,800.00

43: $15,000.00

44: $14,200.00

45: $13,400.00

46: $12,600.00

47: $11,800.00

48: $11,160.00

49: $10,600.00

50: $10,280.00

51: $10,040.00

52: $9,800.00

53: $9,640.00

54: $9,480.00

55: $9,400.00

56: $9,320.00

57: $9,240.00

58: $9,160.00

59: $9,080.00

60: $9,000.00

61: $8,920.00

62: $8,840.00

63: $8,760.00

64: $8,680.00

65: $8,600.00

66: $8,520.00

67: $8,440.00

68: $8,360.00

69: $8,280.00

70: $8,200.00

71: $8,120.00

72: $8,040.00

73: $7,960.00

74: $7,880.00

75: $7,800.00

76: $7,720.00

77: $7,640.00

78: $7,560.00

79: $7,480.00

80: $7,400.00

81: $7,320.00

82: $7,240.00

83: $7,160.00

84: $7,080.00

85: $7,000.00

86: $6,920.00

87: $6,840.00

88: $6,760.00

89: $6,680.00

90: $6,600.00

