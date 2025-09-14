2025 BMW PGA Championship prize money payout: How much did each golfer earn from the $9M purse?

Alex Noren claimed victory at the 2025 BMW PGA Championship after ruling out Adrien Saddier in a play-off at Wentworth on Sunday, September 14.
Both players finished tied on 19-under par after 72 holes at the BMW PGA Championship, forcing extra time. On the first play-off hole at the BMW PGA Championship, Noren chipped close to set up a simple birdie, while Saddier could only make par, handing the Swede the win.
The BMW PGA Championship offered a prize fund of $9 million, with Noren pocketing the winner’s share of $1.5 million.
How much did each golfer win at the 2025 BMW PGA Championship?
Here is how much each player received at the BMW PGA Championship:
Alex Noren: Winner, $1,528,174.59
Adrien Saddier: 2nd, $988,469.95
Aaron Rai: T3, $463,042.16
Patrick Reed: T3, $463,042.16
Ewen Ferguson: T5, $262,013.52
Darren Fichardt: T5, $262,013.52
Matt Fitzpatrick: T5, $262,013.52
Tyrrell Hatton: T5, $262,013.52
Viktor Hovland: T5, $262,013.52
Si Woo Kim: T5, $262,013.52
Min Woo Lee: T11, $158,764.31
Tom McKibbin: T11, $158,764.31
Martin Couvra: T13, $127,943.76
Harry Hall: T13, $127,943.76
Oliver Lindell: T13, $127,943.76
Hideki Matsuyama: T13, $127,943.76
Adrian Otaegui: T13, $127,943.76
Marco Penge: T13, $127,943.76
Jon Rahm: T13, $127,943.76
Ludvig Åberg: T20, $103,107.52
Rory McIlroy: T20, $103,107.52
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: T20, $103,107.52
Joaquin Niemann: T20, $103,107.52
Sean Crocker: T24, $85,457.56
Francesco Laporta: T24, $85,457.56
Guido Migliozzi: T24, $85,457.56
Kristoffer Reitan: T24, $85,457.56
Jordan Smith: T24, $85,457.56
Darius Van Driel: T24, $85,457.56
Erik Van Rooyen: T24, $85,457.56
Dan Bradbury: T31, $68,575.51
Pablo Larrazábal: T31, $68,575.51
Antoine Rozner: T31, $68,575.51
Elvis Smylie: T31, $68,575.51
Connor Syme: T31, $68,575.51
Tom Vaillant: T31, $68,575.51
Johannes Veerman: T31, $68,575.51
Eugenio Chacarra: T38, $53,937.57
Ryan Gerard: T38, $53,937.57
Casey Jarvis: T38, $53,937.57
Dylan Naidoo: T38, $53,937.57
Richie Ramsay: T38, $53,937.57
Brandon Robinson Thompson: T38, $53,937.57
Adam Scott: T38, $53,937.57
Brandon Stone: T38, $53,937.57
Laurie Canter: T46, $38,529.45
Thomas Detry: T46, $38,529.45
Tommy Fleetwood: T46, $38,529.45
Ryan Fox: T46, $38,529.45
Angel Hidalgo: T46, $38,529.45
Kazuma Kobori: T46, $38,529.45
Shane Lowry: T46, $38,529.45
Matt Wallace: T46, $38,529.45
Angel Ayora: T54, $29,413.94
Ricardo Gouveia: T54, $29,413.94
Daniel Hillier: T54, $29,413.94
Yuto Katsuragawa: T54, $29,413.94
Joakim Lagergren: T54, $29,413.94
Shaun Norris: T54, $29,413.94
Yannik Paul: T54, $29,413.94
David Ravetto: T61, $25,149.56
Justin Rose: T61, $25,149.56
Kiradech Aphibarnrat: T63, $22,418.52
Sam Bairstow: T63, $22,418.52
Joost Luiten: T63, $22,418.52
Thomas Pieters: T66, $19,317.87
Danny Willett: T66, $19,317.87
Jeff Winther: T66, $19,317.87
Fabrizio Zanotti: T66, $19,317.87
Jorge Campillo: T70, $14,625.43
Jacques Kruyswijk: T70, $14,625.43
Haotong Li: T70, $14,625.43
Jeong Weon Ko: 73rd, $12,217.25
Nacho Elvira: MC, $12,206.42
Alex Fitzpatrick: MC, $12,206.42
Frederic Lacroix: MC, $12,206.42
Robert MacIntyre: MC, $12,206.42
Niklas Nørgaard: MC, $12,206.42
Jayden Schaper: MC, $12,206.42
Matthew Baldwin: MC, $12,189.86
Ugo Coussaud: MC, $12,189.86
Dale Whitnell: MC, $12,189.86
Ryggs Johnston: MC, $12,174.04
Todd Clements: MC, $12,161.95
Andrea Pavan: MC, $12,149.86
Joe Dean: MC, $12,137.77