  2025 BMW PGA Championship prize money payout: How much did each golfer earn from the $9M purse?

By Aheli Chakraborty
Published Sep 14, 2025 19:20 GMT

By Aheli Chakraborty
Published Sep 14, 2025 19:20 GMT
PGA: Wyndham Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: Wyndham Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Alex Noren claimed victory at the 2025 BMW PGA Championship after ruling out Adrien Saddier in a play-off at Wentworth on Sunday, September 14.

Both players finished tied on 19-under par after 72 holes at the BMW PGA Championship, forcing extra time. On the first play-off hole at the BMW PGA Championship, Noren chipped close to set up a simple birdie, while Saddier could only make par, handing the Swede the win.

The BMW PGA Championship offered a prize fund of $9 million, with Noren pocketing the winner’s share of $1.5 million.

How much did each golfer win at the 2025 BMW PGA Championship?

Here is how much each player received at the BMW PGA Championship:

Alex Noren: Winner, $1,528,174.59

Adrien Saddier: 2nd, $988,469.95

Aaron Rai: T3, $463,042.16

Patrick Reed: T3, $463,042.16

Ewen Ferguson: T5, $262,013.52

Darren Fichardt: T5, $262,013.52

Matt Fitzpatrick: T5, $262,013.52

Tyrrell Hatton: T5, $262,013.52

Viktor Hovland: T5, $262,013.52

Si Woo Kim: T5, $262,013.52

Min Woo Lee: T11, $158,764.31

Tom McKibbin: T11, $158,764.31

Martin Couvra: T13, $127,943.76

Harry Hall: T13, $127,943.76

Oliver Lindell: T13, $127,943.76

Hideki Matsuyama: T13, $127,943.76

Adrian Otaegui: T13, $127,943.76

Marco Penge: T13, $127,943.76

Jon Rahm: T13, $127,943.76

Ludvig Åberg: T20, $103,107.52

Rory McIlroy: T20, $103,107.52

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: T20, $103,107.52

Joaquin Niemann: T20, $103,107.52

Sean Crocker: T24, $85,457.56

Francesco Laporta: T24, $85,457.56

Guido Migliozzi: T24, $85,457.56

Kristoffer Reitan: T24, $85,457.56

Jordan Smith: T24, $85,457.56

Darius Van Driel: T24, $85,457.56

Erik Van Rooyen: T24, $85,457.56

Dan Bradbury: T31, $68,575.51

Pablo Larrazábal: T31, $68,575.51

Antoine Rozner: T31, $68,575.51

Elvis Smylie: T31, $68,575.51

Connor Syme: T31, $68,575.51

Tom Vaillant: T31, $68,575.51

Johannes Veerman: T31, $68,575.51

Eugenio Chacarra: T38, $53,937.57

Ryan Gerard: T38, $53,937.57

Casey Jarvis: T38, $53,937.57

Dylan Naidoo: T38, $53,937.57

Richie Ramsay: T38, $53,937.57

Brandon Robinson Thompson: T38, $53,937.57

Adam Scott: T38, $53,937.57

Brandon Stone: T38, $53,937.57

Laurie Canter: T46, $38,529.45

Thomas Detry: T46, $38,529.45

Tommy Fleetwood: T46, $38,529.45

Ryan Fox: T46, $38,529.45

Angel Hidalgo: T46, $38,529.45

Kazuma Kobori: T46, $38,529.45

Shane Lowry: T46, $38,529.45

Matt Wallace: T46, $38,529.45

Angel Ayora: T54, $29,413.94

Ricardo Gouveia: T54, $29,413.94

Daniel Hillier: T54, $29,413.94

Yuto Katsuragawa: T54, $29,413.94

Joakim Lagergren: T54, $29,413.94

Shaun Norris: T54, $29,413.94

Yannik Paul: T54, $29,413.94

David Ravetto: T61, $25,149.56

Justin Rose: T61, $25,149.56

Kiradech Aphibarnrat: T63, $22,418.52

Sam Bairstow: T63, $22,418.52

Joost Luiten: T63, $22,418.52

Thomas Pieters: T66, $19,317.87

Danny Willett: T66, $19,317.87

Jeff Winther: T66, $19,317.87

Fabrizio Zanotti: T66, $19,317.87

Jorge Campillo: T70, $14,625.43

Jacques Kruyswijk: T70, $14,625.43

Haotong Li: T70, $14,625.43

Jeong Weon Ko: 73rd, $12,217.25

Nacho Elvira: MC, $12,206.42

Alex Fitzpatrick: MC, $12,206.42

Frederic Lacroix: MC, $12,206.42

Robert MacIntyre: MC, $12,206.42

Niklas Nørgaard: MC, $12,206.42

Jayden Schaper: MC, $12,206.42

Matthew Baldwin: MC, $12,189.86

Ugo Coussaud: MC, $12,189.86

Dale Whitnell: MC, $12,189.86

Ryggs Johnston: MC, $12,174.04

Todd Clements: MC, $12,161.95

Andrea Pavan: MC, $12,149.86

Joe Dean: MC, $12,137.77

