2025 Charles Schwab Challenge payouts: How much each player earned from the $9.5M purse

By Lathika Krishna
Modified May 25, 2025 23:29 GMT
Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Ben Griffin, Charles Schwab Challenge (Image via Getty)

The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge has concluded. Ben Griffin has been crowned as the champion with rounds of 66, 63, 68, and 71. With a total 12-under par score, he earned a whopping $1.71 million and 500 FedEx Cup points at the event.

Matti Schmid began the final round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge in the lead. However, a 2-over par 72 score on Sunday (May 25) meant that he had to settle of a solo runner's-up finish. He earned $1,035,300.

Scottie Scheffler posted a 1-under par 69 score to rise three spots up the Charles Schwab Challenge leaderboard and tie for fourth place with Tommy Fleetwood. The PGA Tour stars earned paychecks of $427,500 each.

Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge's $9.5 million purse prize (via Golfweek):

Pos.PlayerScoreEarnings
1Ben Griffin-12$1,710,000
2Matti Schmid-11$1,035,300
3Bud Cauley-9$655,000
T4Tommy Fleetwood-8$427,500
T4Scottie Scheffler-8$427,500
T6Aldrich Potgieter-7$299,725
T6Harry Hall-7$299,725
T6J.J. Spaun-7$299,725
T6Ryo Hisatsune-7$299,725
T6Robert MacIntyre-7$299,725
T11Gary Woodland-6$203,775
T11Vince Whaley-6$203,775
T11Karl Vilips-6$203,775
T11Andrew Novak-6$203,775
T11Nick Hardy-6$203,775
T16Michael Kim-5$140,125
T16Christiaan Bezuidenhout-5$140,125
T16Kris Ventura-5$140,125
T16Pierceson Coody-5$140,125
T16Emiliano Grillo-5$140,125
T16Rickie Fowler-5$140,125
T22Max Greyserman-4$88,667
T22Webb Simpson-4$88,667
T22Matt Wallace-4$88,667
T22Lucas Glover-4$88,667
T22Kurt Kitayama-4$88,667
T22Akshay Bhatia-4$88,667
T28Patrick Rodgers-3$60,979
T28Sam Stevens-3$60,979
T28Mac Meissner-3$60,979
T28Mark Hubbard-3$60,979
T28Chris Gotterup-3$60,979
T28Si Woo Kim-3$60,979
T28Eric Cole-3$60,979
T28John Pak-3$60,979
T36Erik van Rooyen-2$42,335
T36Brice Garnett-2$42,335
T36Keith Mitchell-2$42,335
T36Luke List-2$42,335
T36Jordan Spieth-2$42,335
T36Quade Cummins-2$42,335
T36J.T. Poston-2$42,335
T36Hideki Matsuyama-2$42,335
T44Tom Kim-1$32,775
T44Andrew Putnam-1$32,775
T46Austin EckroatE$25,881
T46Thorbjorn OlesenE$25,881
T46Jesper SvenssonE$25,881
T46Kevin RoyE$25,881
T46Adam SvenssonE$25,881
T46Doug GhimE$25,881
T46Brian HarmanE$25,881
T53Sam Ryder1$22,267
T53Lee Hodges1$22,267
T53Harris English1$22,267
T53Matt Kuchar1$22,267
T53Carson Young1$22,267
T53Jackson Suber1$22,267
T59Henrik Norlander2$20,995
T59Beau Hossler2$20,995
T59Nico Echavarria2$20,995
T59Seamus Power2$20,995
T59Jeremy Paul2$20,995
T59Harry Higgs2$20,995
T59Ricky Castillo2$20,995
T66Rico Hoey3$19,950
T66Max McGreevy3$19,950
T66Steven Fisk3$19,950
T66Peter Malnati3$19,950
T70Dylan Wu4$19,285
T70Ben Silverman4$19,285
T70Camilo Villegas4$19,285
T73Taylor Moore5$18,810
T73Ryan Gerard5$18,810
75Victor Perez6$18,525
76Will Chandler7$18,335
T77Hayden Springer8$18,050
T77Frankie Capan III8$18,050
Following the conclusion of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, the next tournament on the PGA Tour's calander is the Memorial Tournament. The event will be played in Dublin, Ohio from May 29 to June 1.

Ben Griffin's 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge Scorecards

Here's a look at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge winner's scorecards for all four tournament rounds (via PGA Tour):

Round 1 (4-under par - 66)

  • Hole 1 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 11 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 13 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 17 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
Round 2 (7-under par - 63)

  • Hole 1 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 11 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 17 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 3 (2-under par - 68)

  • Hole 1 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 6
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 8 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 11 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 17 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
Round 4 (1-over par - 71)

  • Hole 1 (par 5) - 3
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 7 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 3) - 4
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 3) - 4
  • Hole 17 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
