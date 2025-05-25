2025 Charles Schwab Challenge payouts: How much each player earned from the $9.5M purse

The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge has concluded. Ben Griffin has been crowned as the champion with rounds of 66, 63, 68, and 71. With a total 12-under par score, he earned a whopping $1.71 million and 500 FedEx Cup points at the event.

Matti Schmid began the final round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge in the lead. However, a 2-over par 72 score on Sunday (May 25) meant that he had to settle of a solo runner's-up finish. He earned $1,035,300.

Scottie Scheffler posted a 1-under par 69 score to rise three spots up the Charles Schwab Challenge leaderboard and tie for fourth place with Tommy Fleetwood. The PGA Tour stars earned paychecks of $427,500 each.

Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge's $9.5 million purse prize (via Golfweek):

Pos. Player Score Earnings 1 Ben Griffin -12 $1,710,000 2 Matti Schmid -11 $1,035,300 3 Bud Cauley -9 $655,000 T4 Tommy Fleetwood -8 $427,500 T4 Scottie Scheffler -8 $427,500 T6 Aldrich Potgieter -7 $299,725 T6 Harry Hall -7 $299,725 T6 J.J. Spaun -7 $299,725 T6 Ryo Hisatsune -7 $299,725 T6 Robert MacIntyre -7 $299,725 T11 Gary Woodland -6 $203,775 T11 Vince Whaley -6 $203,775 T11 Karl Vilips -6 $203,775 T11 Andrew Novak -6 $203,775 T11 Nick Hardy -6 $203,775 T16 Michael Kim -5 $140,125 T16 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -5 $140,125 T16 Kris Ventura -5 $140,125 T16 Pierceson Coody -5 $140,125 T16 Emiliano Grillo -5 $140,125 T16 Rickie Fowler -5 $140,125 T22 Max Greyserman -4 $88,667 T22 Webb Simpson -4 $88,667 T22 Matt Wallace -4 $88,667 T22 Lucas Glover -4 $88,667 T22 Kurt Kitayama -4 $88,667 T22 Akshay Bhatia -4 $88,667 T28 Patrick Rodgers -3 $60,979 T28 Sam Stevens -3 $60,979 T28 Mac Meissner -3 $60,979 T28 Mark Hubbard -3 $60,979 T28 Chris Gotterup -3 $60,979 T28 Si Woo Kim -3 $60,979 T28 Eric Cole -3 $60,979 T28 John Pak -3 $60,979 T36 Erik van Rooyen -2 $42,335 T36 Brice Garnett -2 $42,335 T36 Keith Mitchell -2 $42,335 T36 Luke List -2 $42,335 T36 Jordan Spieth -2 $42,335 T36 Quade Cummins -2 $42,335 T36 J.T. Poston -2 $42,335 T36 Hideki Matsuyama -2 $42,335 T44 Tom Kim -1 $32,775 T44 Andrew Putnam -1 $32,775 T46 Austin Eckroat E $25,881 T46 Thorbjorn Olesen E $25,881 T46 Jesper Svensson E $25,881 T46 Kevin Roy E $25,881 T46 Adam Svensson E $25,881 T46 Doug Ghim E $25,881 T46 Brian Harman E $25,881 T53 Sam Ryder 1 $22,267 T53 Lee Hodges 1 $22,267 T53 Harris English 1 $22,267 T53 Matt Kuchar 1 $22,267 T53 Carson Young 1 $22,267 T53 Jackson Suber 1 $22,267 T59 Henrik Norlander 2 $20,995 T59 Beau Hossler 2 $20,995 T59 Nico Echavarria 2 $20,995 T59 Seamus Power 2 $20,995 T59 Jeremy Paul 2 $20,995 T59 Harry Higgs 2 $20,995 T59 Ricky Castillo 2 $20,995 T66 Rico Hoey 3 $19,950 T66 Max McGreevy 3 $19,950 T66 Steven Fisk 3 $19,950 T66 Peter Malnati 3 $19,950 T70 Dylan Wu 4 $19,285 T70 Ben Silverman 4 $19,285 T70 Camilo Villegas 4 $19,285 T73 Taylor Moore 5 $18,810 T73 Ryan Gerard 5 $18,810 75 Victor Perez 6 $18,525 76 Will Chandler 7 $18,335 T77 Hayden Springer 8 $18,050 T77 Frankie Capan III 8 $18,050

Following the conclusion of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, the next tournament on the PGA Tour's calander is the Memorial Tournament. The event will be played in Dublin, Ohio from May 29 to June 1.

Ben Griffin's 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge Scorecards

Here's a look at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge winner's scorecards for all four tournament rounds (via PGA Tour):

Round 1 (4-under par - 66)

Hole 1 (par 5) - 5

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 5) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 3

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 5

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 2 (7-under par - 63)

Hole 1 (par 5) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 5

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 3

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 5) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 2

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 3 (2-under par - 68)

Hole 1 (par 5) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 6

Hole 6 (par 4) - 5

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 2

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 5) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 4 (1-over par - 71)

Hole 1 (par 5) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 5

Hole 7 (par 4) - 5

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 4

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

