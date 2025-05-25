2025 Charles Schwab Challenge payouts: How much each player earned from the $9.5M purse
The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge has concluded. Ben Griffin has been crowned as the champion with rounds of 66, 63, 68, and 71. With a total 12-under par score, he earned a whopping $1.71 million and 500 FedEx Cup points at the event.
Ad
Matti Schmid began the final round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge in the lead. However, a 2-over par 72 score on Sunday (May 25) meant that he had to settle of a solo runner's-up finish. He earned $1,035,300.
Scottie Scheffler posted a 1-under par 69 score to rise three spots up the Charles Schwab Challenge leaderboard and tie for fourth place with Tommy Fleetwood. The PGA Tour stars earned paychecks of $427,500 each.
Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge's $9.5 million purse prize (via Golfweek):
Ad
Trending
Pos.
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Ben Griffin
-12
$1,710,000
2
Matti Schmid
-11
$1,035,300
3
Bud Cauley
-9
$655,000
T4
Tommy Fleetwood
-8
$427,500
T4
Scottie Scheffler
-8
$427,500
T6
Aldrich Potgieter
-7
$299,725
T6
Harry Hall
-7
$299,725
T6
J.J. Spaun
-7
$299,725
T6
Ryo Hisatsune
-7
$299,725
T6
Robert MacIntyre
-7
$299,725
T11
Gary Woodland
-6
$203,775
T11
Vince Whaley
-6
$203,775
T11
Karl Vilips
-6
$203,775
T11
Andrew Novak
-6
$203,775
T11
Nick Hardy
-6
$203,775
T16
Michael Kim
-5
$140,125
T16
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
-5
$140,125
T16
Kris Ventura
-5
$140,125
T16
Pierceson Coody
-5
$140,125
T16
Emiliano Grillo
-5
$140,125
T16
Rickie Fowler
-5
$140,125
T22
Max Greyserman
-4
$88,667
T22
Webb Simpson
-4
$88,667
T22
Matt Wallace
-4
$88,667
T22
Lucas Glover
-4
$88,667
T22
Kurt Kitayama
-4
$88,667
T22
Akshay Bhatia
-4
$88,667
T28
Patrick Rodgers
-3
$60,979
T28
Sam Stevens
-3
$60,979
T28
Mac Meissner
-3
$60,979
T28
Mark Hubbard
-3
$60,979
T28
Chris Gotterup
-3
$60,979
T28
Si Woo Kim
-3
$60,979
T28
Eric Cole
-3
$60,979
T28
John Pak
-3
$60,979
T36
Erik van Rooyen
-2
$42,335
T36
Brice Garnett
-2
$42,335
T36
Keith Mitchell
-2
$42,335
T36
Luke List
-2
$42,335
T36
Jordan Spieth
-2
$42,335
T36
Quade Cummins
-2
$42,335
T36
J.T. Poston
-2
$42,335
T36
Hideki Matsuyama
-2
$42,335
T44
Tom Kim
-1
$32,775
T44
Andrew Putnam
-1
$32,775
T46
Austin Eckroat
E
$25,881
T46
Thorbjorn Olesen
E
$25,881
T46
Jesper Svensson
E
$25,881
T46
Kevin Roy
E
$25,881
T46
Adam Svensson
E
$25,881
T46
Doug Ghim
E
$25,881
T46
Brian Harman
E
$25,881
T53
Sam Ryder
1
$22,267
T53
Lee Hodges
1
$22,267
T53
Harris English
1
$22,267
T53
Matt Kuchar
1
$22,267
T53
Carson Young
1
$22,267
T53
Jackson Suber
1
$22,267
T59
Henrik Norlander
2
$20,995
T59
Beau Hossler
2
$20,995
T59
Nico Echavarria
2
$20,995
T59
Seamus Power
2
$20,995
T59
Jeremy Paul
2
$20,995
T59
Harry Higgs
2
$20,995
T59
Ricky Castillo
2
$20,995
T66
Rico Hoey
3
$19,950
T66
Max McGreevy
3
$19,950
T66
Steven Fisk
3
$19,950
T66
Peter Malnati
3
$19,950
T70
Dylan Wu
4
$19,285
T70
Ben Silverman
4
$19,285
T70
Camilo Villegas
4
$19,285
T73
Taylor Moore
5
$18,810
T73
Ryan Gerard
5
$18,810
75
Victor Perez
6
$18,525
76
Will Chandler
7
$18,335
T77
Hayden Springer
8
$18,050
T77
Frankie Capan III
8
$18,050
Ad
Following the conclusion of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, the next tournament on the PGA Tour's calander is the Memorial Tournament. The event will be played in Dublin, Ohio from May 29 to June 1.
Ben Griffin's 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge Scorecards
Here's a look at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge winner's scorecards for all four tournament rounds (via PGA Tour):
Round 1 (4-under par - 66)
Hole 1 (par 5) - 5
Hole 2 (par 4) - 3
Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
Hole 6 (par 4) - 3
Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
Hole 11 (par 5) - 5
Hole 12 (par 4) - 3
Hole 13 (par 3) - 3
Hole 14 (par 4) - 5
Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
Hole 17 (par 4) - 3
Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
Ad
Round 2 (7-under par - 63)
Hole 1 (par 5) - 4
Hole 2 (par 4) - 3
Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
Hole 5 (par 4) - 5
Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
Hole 7 (par 4) - 3
Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
Hole 11 (par 5) - 4
Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
Hole 13 (par 3) - 3
Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
Hole 16 (par 3) - 2
Hole 17 (par 4) - 4
Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
Round 3 (2-under par - 68)
Hole 1 (par 5) - 4
Hole 2 (par 4) - 3
Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
Hole 5 (par 4) - 6
Hole 6 (par 4) - 5
Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
Hole 8 (par 3) - 2
Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
Hole 11 (par 5) - 5
Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
Hole 13 (par 3) - 3
Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
Hole 17 (par 4) - 4
Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
Ad
Round 4 (1-over par - 71)
Hole 1 (par 5) - 3
Hole 2 (par 4) - 3
Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
Hole 6 (par 4) - 5
Hole 7 (par 4) - 5
Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
Hole 11 (par 5) - 5
Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
Hole 13 (par 3) - 4
Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
Hole 16 (par 3) - 4
Hole 17 (par 4) - 4
Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Lathika Krishna
Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.
She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.
Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.
Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.