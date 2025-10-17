2025 DPWT India Championship R3 Weather Forecast: How will the weather fare in Delhi?

Players can expect a warm and hazy Saturday as the 2025 DPWT India Championship heads into its third round at the Delhi Golf Club. According to AccuWeather conditions will remain dry throughout the day with clear skies and no threat of rain. However air quality is likely to be poor which may slightly affect visibility and comfort levels during play.
Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for the third round of the 2025 DPWT India Championship:
Morning at the 2025 DPWT India Championship
- Temperature: 29°C
- RealFeel: 34°C
- RealFeel Shade™: 29°C
- Conditions: Hazy
- Wind: E at 6 km/h
- Wind Gusts: Up to 19 km/h
- Humidity: 71%
- Dew Point: 19°C
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 0%
- Visibility: 5 km
Afternoon at the 2025 DPWT India Championship
- Temperature: 32°C
- RealFeel: 34°C
- RealFeel Shade™: 31°C
- Conditions: Hazy
- Wind: SE at 9 km/h
- Wind Gusts: Up to 22 km/h
- Humidity: 38%
- Dew Point: 15°C
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 3%
- Visibility: 5 km
Evening at the 2025 DPWT India Championship
- Temperature: 25°C
- RealFeel: 24°C
- Conditions: Hazy
- Wind: NNE at 6 km/h
- Wind Gusts: Up to 17 km/h
- Humidity: 48%
- Dew Point: 15°C
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 0%
- Visibility: 5 km
What are the Saturday tee times for the 2025 DP World India Championship?
The first group at the 2025 DPWT India Championship will tee off at 7:10 a.m. local time, while the final group is scheduled for 12:50 p.m. Rory McIlroy who has opted to play without a driver this week, will begin his third round at 11:05 a.m. alongside South Africa’s Jayden Schaper.
Here are the tee times and pairings for Round 3 of the 2025 DPWT India Championship at the Delhi Golf Club on Saturday, October 18.
- 7:10 a.m. IST (2:40 a.m. BST) — Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jacques Kruyswijk
- 7:20 a.m. IST (2:50 a.m. BST) — Jordan Gumberg, Jason Scrivener
- 7:30 a.m. IST (3:00 a.m. BST) — Richard Sterne, Nicolai von Dellingshausen
- 7:40 a.m. IST (3:10 a.m. BST) — Darren Fichardt, Abhinav Lohan
- 7:50 a.m. IST (3:20 a.m. BST) — Robin Williams, Dhruv Sheoran
- 8:00 a.m. IST (3:30 a.m. BST) — Ugo Coussaud, Shiv Kapur
- 8:10 a.m. IST (3:40 a.m. BST) — Anirban Lahiri, David Ravetto
- 8:20 a.m. IST (3:50 a.m. BST) — Nacho Elvira, Jordan Smith
- 8:30 a.m. IST (4:00 a.m. BST) — Adrian Otaegui, Tom Vaillant
- 8:45 a.m. IST (4:15 a.m. BST) — Fabrizio Zanotti, Gregorio De Leo
- 8:55 a.m. IST (4:25 a.m. BST) — Ross Fisher, Yannik Paul
- 9:05 a.m. IST (4:35 a.m. BST) — Manuel Elvira, Darius van Driel
- 9:15 a.m. IST (4:45 a.m. BST) — Jack Senior, Björn Åkesson
- 9:25 a.m. IST (4:55 a.m. BST) — Ben Schmidt, Thomas Aiken
- 9:35 a.m. IST (5:05 a.m. BST) — Shubhankar Sharma, Joel Girrbach
- 9:45 a.m. IST (5:15 a.m. BST) — Hamish Brown, Frederic Lacroix
- 9:55 a.m. IST (5:25 a.m. BST) — Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Julien Guerrier
- 10:05 a.m. IST (5:35 a.m. BST) — Jannik De Bruyn, Andrea Pavan
- 10:25 a.m. IST (5:55 a.m. BST) — Andreas Halvorsen, Dan Bradbury
- 10:35 a.m. IST (6:05 a.m. BST) — Gavin Green, Luke Donald
- 10:45 a.m. IST (6:15 a.m. BST) — Eugenio Chacarra, Freddy Schott
- 10:55 a.m. IST (6:25 a.m. BST) — Marcus Armitage, Viktor Hovland
- 11:05 a.m. IST (6:35 a.m. BST) — Rory McIlroy, Jayden Schaper
- 11:15 a.m. IST (6:45 a.m. BST) — Jens Dantorp, Zander Lombard
- 11:25 a.m. IST (6:55 a.m. BST) — Bernd Wiesberger, Pablo Larrazábal
- 11:35 a.m. IST (7:05 a.m. BST) — Andy Sullivan, Jorge Campillo
- 11:45 a.m. IST (7:15 a.m. BST) — Casey Jarvis, Michael Kim
- 12:00 p.m. IST (7:30 a.m. BST) — Marcel Schneider, Ben Griffin
- 12:10 p.m. IST (7:40 a.m. BST) — Daniel Hillier, Thriston Lawrence
- 12:20 p.m. IST (7:50 a.m. BST) — Martin Couvra, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 12:30 p.m. IST (8:00 a.m. BST) — Joost Luiten, Brandon Robinson Thompson
- 12:40 p.m. IST (8:10 a.m. BST) — Keita Nakajima, Shane Lowry
- 12:50 p.m. IST (8:20 a.m. BST) — Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood