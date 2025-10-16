Rory McIlroy comments on playing without his best equipment in Round 1 of the DP World India Championship

Rory McIlroy showcased his golf skills in the opening round of the inaugural DP World India Championship today. However, fans noticed a major change in the Northern Irishman's approach.Although watching McIlroy play at Delhi Golf Course was a treat for many, fans could not witness his signature swing. After the round ended, the former World No. 1 was asked by a reporter about this sudden move. In his reply, Rory McIlroy revealed that he left his famous driver inside the locker before coming out to play. The golfer said:&quot;Dog was out of the bag, having a sleep in the locker... sometimes if you're really conservative off a par-5 tee, you might need like a 5-wood into the green, but I'm never going to hit driver.&quot;Rory McIlroy further explained what's in his bag apart from the driver. Despite the Delhi Golf Club having multiple par-5 holes, McIlroy admitted that he did not feel the need to use it.&quot;I've got a 2-iron, 3-iron, 4-iron all the way through, and then I've got a 5-wood just in case I need to hit it for an approach shot on a par-5, but just don't see any hole out there that you need to get it more than sort of 260, 270 off the tee.&quot;Flushing It Golf shared the clip of McIlroy's post-round media interaction on X (previously Twitter):Despite not using his driver, Rory McIlroy performed well in the first round of the DP World India Championship. The golfer opened with a par, followed by back-to-back two birdies on par 4 holes 2 and 3. After carding pars over the following three holes, McIlroy carded a third birdie on par 3 hole 7 and a bogey on par 4 hole 8.While playing on the back nine, Rory McIlroy started with a birdie on the par-4 tenth, followed by two consecutive bogeys on holes 11 and 12. McIlroy carded another birdie on the par-5 fourteenth. With a sixth birdie on the par-5 eighteenth, McIlroy ended the round with an 18-hole total of 3-under-par 69.Rory McIlroy reveals when fans can see him using the driver againAfter the DP World India Championship ends, McIlroy will be competing in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. According to him, he will be using the driver in the upcoming tournament. While talking to the media, Rory McIlroy said (quoted by talkSPORT):&quot;The next time I’ll hit my driver will be in Abu Dhabi. I don’t think I’ll hit a driver this week. I just don’t think the risk is worth the reward.&quot;In his statement, the golfer from Holywood, Ireland, also explained why he chose not to use his signature equipment.&quot;...You’re hitting it into the jungle and you’re not going to be able to get it out, you’re racking up a very big number very quickly...&quot;After today's performance, McIlroy is currently sitting in the 17th spot of the tournament leaderboard. He is five strokes behind his friend Shane Lowry, who is leading the DP World India Championship with a total 8-under.