LIV Golfer calls Rory McIlroy a ‘Hall of Famer’ ahead of DP World India Championship 2025

Anirban Lahiri is in India this week for the DP World India Championship 2025. The LIV Golfer is set to take on a stacked field at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Delhi. Ahead of the competition, the former PGA Tour pro has lauded having “future Hall of Famer” Rory McIlroy play in the contest.Lahiri, who has represented India on multiple global tours, is set to take on McIlroy in his home soil. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the 38-year-old from Pune has reiterated the importance of having the World No.2 golfer in India. He stated that the Irishman’s participation in the event could help grow the game as “the next generation idolise and gravitate towards” the PGA icon.Applauding the Masters champion for traveling to India, the LIV star urged more “worldwide names” to join such events.Anirban Lahiri said about Rory McIlroy in his pre-DP World India Championship presser, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“It's a significant moment because you're going to have a Hall of Famer -- he's a future Hall of Famer for sure. He's here, he's embracing this event in our country, and the scene is perfect. We're playing DGC; it's a historic golf course. I'm very happy to be here, to be a part of it…I think it's, like I mentioned before, it's great for golf that we have such big worldwide names, stars, all the kids of the next generation idolise and gravitate towards, and I think it's very important in creating that next batch of champions… I think it's a great sign.”Lahiri reiterated that he’ll continue to support the game in India and pledged his support to bring bigger names and events to the country.Rory McIlroy headlines the DP World India ChampionshipRory McIlroy is returning to competitive golf this week after taking a break post Team Europe’s historic Ryder Cup success at Bethpage. The Northern Irishman is in Delhi for the inaugural DP World India Championship. The event, co-sanctioned between the DP World Tour and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), will see a stacked field headlined by the five-time major champion.For the unversed, McIlroy played a key role in Europe's impressive 15-13 victory over Team USA in New York. The World No.2 golfer bagged 3.5 points for Luke Donald’s team defending its title. The 36-year-old celebrated his side’s first away win since 2012. Interestingly, he tees up against four of his Ryder Cup teammates this weekend, including captain Luke Donald.It is pertinent to note that Rory McIlroy finally won the career Grand Slam this year at the Masters. Having won four worldwide events already this year, the 20-time European Tour winner will be eyeing to extend his lead atop the Race to Dubai standings. His lead was cut down to just 393 points after Marco Penge won the Spanish Open on Sunday. The DP World Tour event in India winner is set to get 835 Race to Dubai ranking points.