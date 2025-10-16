Who is leading the DP World India Championship 2025? Leaderboard explored

The DP World India Championship is currently underway at the Delhi Golf Club. The tournament is highly anticipated in the world as it is the biggest golf tournament hosted in the country to date. This tournament's 138-golfer field even includes 5 of the world's top 15 golfers, and after Round 1 concluded on October 16, Shane Lowry is leading the event.

The Delhi Golf Club's Lodhi course, which is hosting this tournament, has a layout that has narrow fairways between a lot of trees. This means that accuracy is one of the most important aspects of the 2025 DP World India Championship, and Shane Lowry appears to have excelled in it during round one. Lowry enjoyed a bogey-free round, finishing with 8 birdies for a total of 8 under par.

Interestingly, the Irish golfer does not have a large advantage because the scoreboard is extremely close, and amateur golfer Keita Nakajima is in second position with a total score of 7 under par. Aside from that, Rory McIlroy, who is playing his first golf tournament in India, had a great first round in the DP World India Championship, finishing with a total score of 3 under par and now tied for 17th place.

How does the Round 1 leaderboard for the DP World India Championship look?

DP World India Championship 2025 - Day One - Source: Getty

As mentioned earlier, the Round 1 leaderboard for the DP World India Championship is extremely tight, and here's a look at just the top 81 golfers (who might potentially make the cut):

1: Shane Lowry (-8)

2: Keita Nakajima (-7)

3: Casey Jarvis (-6)

T4: Jorge Campillo (-5)

T4: Jannik de Bruyn (-5)

T4: Rahil Gangjee (-5)

T7: Joost Luiten (-4)

T7: Nacho Elvira (-4)

T7: Ben Griffin (-4)

T7: Marcel Schneider (-4)

T7: Michael Kim (-4)

T7: Dhruv Sheoran (-4)

T7: Brian Harman (-4)

T7: Tommy Fleetwood (-4)

T7: Luke Donald (-4)

T7: Zander Lombard (-4)

T17: Daniel Hillier (-3)

T17: Andy Sullivan (-3)

T17: Rory McIlroy (-3)

T17: Yuvraj Sandhu (-3)

T17: Ugo Coussaud (-3)

T17: Ben Schmidt (-3)

T17: Julien Guerrier (-3)

T17: Brandon Robinson Thompson (-3)

T17: Pablo Larrazábal (-3)

T17: Alex Fitzpatrick (-3)

T17: Thriston Lawrence (-3)

T28: Fabrizio Zanotti (-2)

T28: Jordan Gumberg (-2)

T28: Jayden Schaper (-2)

T28: Joel Girrbach (-2)

T28: Adrien Saddier (-2)

T28: Anirban Lahiri (-2)

T28: Troy Merritt (-2)

T28: Marcus Armitage (-2)

T28: Freddy Schott (-2)

T28: Darius van Driel (-2)

T28: Martin Couvra (-2)

T28: Abhinav Lohan (-2)

T28: Frederic Lacroix (-2)

T28: Dan Bradbury (-2)

T28: Gregorio De Leo (-2)

T28: Andreas Halvorsen (-2)

T44: Aaron Cockerill (-1)

T44: Richard Sterne (-1)

T44: Marcel Siem (-1)

T44: Andrea Pavan (-1)

T44: Jordan Smith (-1)

T44: David Ravetto (-1)

T44: Viktor Hovland (-1)

T44: Jeong Weon Ko (-1)

T44: Rafa Cabrera Bello (-1)

T44: Simon Forsström (-1)

T44: Nicolas Colsaerts (-1)

T44: Jack Senior (-1)

T44: Bernd Wiesberger (-1)

T44: Eugenio Chacarra (-1)

T44: Manuel Elvira (-1)

T44: Niklas Lemke (-1)

T44: Tapendra Ghai (-1)

T44: Yannik Paul (-1)

T44: Gavin Green (-1)

T44: Jens Dantorp (-1)

T64: Tom Vaillant (E)

T64: Adrian Otaegui (E)

T64: Matthew Jordan (E)

T64: Shiv Kapur (E)

T64: Johannes Veerman (E)

T64: Clément Sordet (E)

T64: Thomas Aiken (E)

T64: Sean Crocker (E)

T64: Benjamin Hebert (E)

T64: Saptak Talwar (E)

T64: Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (E)

T64: Robin Williams (E)

T64: Romain Langasque (E)

T64: Nicolai von Dellingshausen (E)

T64: Tapio Pulkkanen (E)

T64: Arjun Prasad (E)

T64: Ross Fisher (E)

T64: Ricardo Gouveia (E)

