"2025 is too early for me" - England's Justin Rose rules himself out of Ryder Cup captaincy

English golfer Justin Rose officially ruled himself out from the list of the next Europe Ryder Cup captain. He played at the tournament this year and collected 1.5 points for his team's victory.

However, Rose believes it's too early for him to be the captain of the team. The former World No.1 recently spoke about the Ryder Cup in his latest interview with Telegraph Sport. He said:

"2025 is too early for me. The captaincy starts next year and I feel like I've got some good things ahead of me as a player. It's not so much that I feel I 'need' to play at Bethpage, it's more than I 'need' to believe I can play."

"That's important. If you look at Luke, he sacrificed a lot this year and last year, because his game was coming back but he had to concentrate on the Ryder Cup," he added.

Justin Rose also praised the captaincy of Luke Donald at the 2023 Ryder Cup. Speaking about this year's edition of the biennial tournament, the golfer stated that Donald did a good job as a captain of the Europe Ryder Cup.

Adding to his statement, Rose said:

"Luke did a fine, fine job in Rome and I've always thought it a little crazy that we have these guys who do great as captain, gather all this experience and knowledge – and then someone else comes in and has to learn how to do it himself. "

Justin Rose has played at the Ryder Cup six times. He made his debut at the tournament in 2008 and then played in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and then in 2023. He was the captain pick for this year's edition of the competition.

Justin Rose has an overall record of 14-9-3 in the Ryder Cup. In all the four-ball matches he played, Rose recorded 5-4-1, 7-2-1 in foursome matches and 2-3-1 in singles.

"Would be very happy to have him again"- Rory McIlroy weighs on Luke Donald to be the captain of the European Ryder Cup again in 2025

The next edition of the Ryder Cup will take place in 2025 and this year's winning team members believe Luke Donald should again be the captain of the Ryder Cup.

Earlier in September, during the winner's press conference, Donald gave a thankful speech. As he was appreciating the team members, Rory McIlroy said two more years, indicating him to again be the captain of the Ryder Cup.

McIlroy said:

"Everyone sitting here would be very happy to have him again (as the captain)."

Donald smiled at the remark and said:

"Maybe I go out leaving a legacy as a winning Ryder Cup captain and not risk that. Going over there in New York, which would be a real cauldron ... would be a really, really tough environment."

"(But) if I was to do this job, and I was to go over there and win, that would be some accomplishment," he added.

The 2025 edition of the Ryder Cup is set to take place at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York from September 25 to 28.