“Treated it like a full-time job” - Rory Mcllroy shares his analysis on Luke Donal’s Ryder Cup captaincy compared to others over the years

European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald played a vital role in the success of the team on their home soil last month. His pairings and decisions motivated the European team throughout the tournament. It also helped them maintain their dominance in the game over the Americans.

Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy, who competed at the biennial tournament for the seventh consecutive year, ranked Donald as one of the best Ryder Cup captains he has ever played with.

McIlroy was impressive with his game during the tournament, adding four points to his team's overall score of 16.5. Speaking about Luke Donald, McIlroy said (via Mirror.co.uk):

"He's probably the first captain since Paul McGinley, for me, who's really set us up for success. I've always said McGinley was hands down the best captain I've played under, but Luke was a close second to that. Luke treated it like a full-time job, just like McGinley did, just like Thomas Bjorn did. My dad has always said to me 'Rory, anything you do in life, you'll get out of it what you put into it.'"

"That's always been my approach and looking at Luke that's exactly what happened. He put a tonne into it and the results showed," he added.

Rory McIlroy made his Ryder Cup debut in 2010 and played under the guidance of Collin Montgomerie. He was part of Jose Maria Olazabal's European roster in 2012 and then played under the leadership of Paul McGinley in 2014 when team Europe won by the same score as in 2023.

McIlroy competed at the Ryder Cup in 2016, when Darren Clarke was the captain then in 2018 with Thomas Bjorn and in 2021 with Padraig Harrington.

"Would be very happy to have him again"- Rory McIlroy believes Luke Donald should be the Ryder Cup captain again in 2025

The European team won the 2023 Ryder Cup by five points. They finished with a score of 16.5, while Team USA could only score 11.5.

During a press conference following the tournament, Luke Donald gave a thankful speech appreciating his team for their hard work. McIlroy, who was sitting among other players shouted, saying:

"Two more years."

He then added:

"Everyone sitting here would be very happy to have him again (as the captain)."

Luke Donald smiled after hearing the remark and said:

"Maybe I go out leaving a legacy as a winning Ryder Cup captain and not risk that. Going over there in New York, which would be a real cauldron ... would be a really, really tough environment."

"(But) if I was to do this job, and I was to go over there and win, that would be some accomplishment," he added.

The next edition of the Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place in 2025 from September 25 to 28 at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale New York.