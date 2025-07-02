2025 John Deere Classic parking and bag policy: All you need to know about the TPC Deere Run championship

The 2025 John Deere Classic is all set to tee off at TPC Deere Run, and fans planning to attend should be aware of the key policies in place for a smooth tournament experience.

Before entering the venue or boarding a shuttle, all attendees and their belongings will go through security screening. Items that don’t meet the approved guidelines must be taken back to vehicles, as the John Deere Classic may not offer a bag check facility.

Here’s a quick look at the essential on-site rules and regulations:

Bag Policy

No bags larger than 6” x 6” are allowed. This includes backpacks, camera bags, and chair bags.

Clear bags up to 12” x 6” x 12” are permitted.

Lounge chairs, oversized chairs with footrests, or seat cushions with pockets are not allowed.

Only collapsible chairs (without bags) and simple seat cushions are allowed. All chairs must be removed each day.

Autograph Guidelines

Fans can collect autographs only in designated autograph zones.

Players cannot be approached for autographs on tees, greens, fairways, or practice areas during any round of the John Deere Classic.

Food and Beverages

Outside food is allowed but must be packed in a clear, resealable plastic bag no bigger than one gallon.

Outside drinks and coolers are strictly prohibited.

Transportation and Parking

General parking and rideshare options are available for the John Deere Classic. Fans are advised to check the John Deere Classic website for the most updated transportation information.

Personal Transportation Devices

Only individuals with mobility impairments are allowed to use Segways, motorized scooters, or other similar mobility aids on tournament grounds. All other personal transport devices, including bikes, mopeds, skateboards, tricycles, and hoverboards, are strictly prohibited from being operated on or near the property.

Cashless Payments

The PGA Tour, in partnership with Mastercard®, now supports contactless payments at major on-course locations. Fans are encouraged to use “tap-and-go” options with their credit or debit cards for quick, safe, and cashless purchases at food stands, merchandise tents, and other vendors.

On-Site Health and Safety

If you feel unwell at the event, head to a First Aid Tent or return home safely.

The PGA Tour encourages handwashing and sanitization throughout your time on the grounds.

Mobility and Pets

Personal mobility devices like Segways or scooters are allowed only for individuals with mobility impairments.

Bicycles, hoverboards, skateboards, and similar items are banned from tournament property.

Pets are not allowed, except for certified service animals.

Fans are encouraged to follow all guidelines to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience at TPC Deere Run.

What will the 2025 John Deere Classic winner get?

The 2025 John Deere Classic winner will take home $1.44 million from a boosted $8.4 million purse, a $400,000 increase from last year. The champion at TPC Deere Run will also earn 500 FedEx Cup points and receive a two-year PGA Tour exemption.

Here’s how the prize money is distributed for the players:

$1,440,000.00 $872,000.00 $552,000.00 $392,000.00 $328,000.00 $290,000.00 $270,000.00 $250,000.00 $234,000.00 $218,000.00 $202,000.00 $186,000.00 $170,000.00 $154,000.00 $146,000.00 $138,000.00 $130,000.00 $122,000.00 $114,000.00 $106,000.00 $98,000.00 $90,000.00 $83,600.00 $77,200.00 $70,800.00 $64,400.00 $62,000.00 $59,600.00 $57,200.00 $54,800.00 $52,400.00 $50,000.00 $47,600.00 $45,600.00 $43,600.00 $41,600.00 $39,600.00 $38,000.00 $36,400.00 $34,800.00 $33,200.00 $31,600.00 $30,000.00 $28,400.00 $26,800.00 $25,200.00 $23,600.00 $22,320.00 $21,200.00 $20,560.00 $20,080.00 $19,600.00 $19,280.00 $18,960.00 $18,800.00 $18,640.00 $18,480.00 $18,320.00 $18,160.00 $18,000.00 $17,840.00 $17,680.00 $17,520.00 $17,360.00 $17,200.00 $17,040.00 $16,880.00 $16,720.00 $16,560.00 $16,400.00 $16,240.00 $16,080.00 $15,920.00 $15,760.00 $15,600.00 $15,440.00 $15,280.00 $15,120.00 $14,960.00 $14,800.00 $14,640.00 $14,480.00 $14,320.00 $14,160.00 $14,000.00 $13,840.00 $13,680.00 $13,520.00 $13,360.00 $13,200.00

