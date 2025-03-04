2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong purse breakdown: How much will each golfer earn from the $20 million pool?

The Saudi-backed league LIV Golf heads to Hong Kong for its third event of the year. LIV Golf Hong Kong will be held from March 7 to 9, 2025.
The 2025 LIV Golf schedule began with a star-studded event in Riyadh. The season opener featured big names in golf, such as Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Adrian Meronk and Tom McKibbin. Meronk won LIV Golf Riyadh, finishing at 17-under. The second LIV Golf event took place in Adelaide, and Joaquin Niemann won the event with 13-under.
This week, LIV Golf resumes at Hong Kong Golf Club, Fanling, which is a par-72, 6,946-yard golf course. The total prize purse for the event is $25 million. The individual prize purse is $20 million, and the winner will receive $4 million, while the team purse is $5 million.
Let’s look at a breakdown of how much each golfer will earn from the $20 million pool.
How much will each golfer earn from the 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong? Prize purse breakdown
Individual purse
- 1st: $4,000,000
- 2nd: $2,250,000
- 3rd: $1,500,000
- 4th: $1,000,000
- 5th: $800,000
- 6th: $700,000
- 7th: $600,000
- 8th: $525,000
- 9th: $442,500
- 10th: $405,000
- 11th: $380,000
- 12th: $360,000
- 13th: $340,000
- 14th: 20,000
- 15th: $300,000
- 16th: $285,000
- 17th: $270,000
- 18th: $260,000
- 19th: $250,000
- 20th: $240,000
- 21st: $230,000
- 22nd: $220,000
- 23rd: $210,000
- 24th: $200,000
- 25th: $195,000
- 26th: $190,000
- 27th: $185,000
- 28th: $180,000
- 29th: $175,000
- 30th: $170,000
- 31st: $165,000
- 32nd: $160,000
- 33rd: $155,000
- 34th: $150,000
- 35th: $148,000
- 36th: $145,000
- 37th: $143,000
- 38th: $140,000
- 39th: $138,000
- 40th: $135,000
- 41st: $133,000
- 42nd: $130,000
- 43rd: $128,000
- 44th: $128,000
- 45th: $125,000
- 46th: $125,000
- 47th: $123,000
- 48th: $120,000
- 49th: $60,000
- 50th: $60,000
- 51st: $60,000
- 52nd: $50,000
- 53rd: $50,000
- 54th: $50,000
Team purse
- 1st: $3,000,000
- 2nd: $1,500,000
- 3rd: $500,000
Who will play in LIV Golf Hong Kong?
As always, LIV Golf Hong Kong promises to be a star-studded event. The tournament will feature a field of 54 players who will compete as individuals and in teams. The LIV Golf Hong Kong field also consists of 13 teams of four players each.
Here's a look at the players who will be in the field for the 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong:
- Abraham Ancer
- Richard Bland
- Dean Burmester
- Ben Campbell
- Paul Casey
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Sergio Garcia
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Lucas Herbert
- Sam Horsfield
- Charles Howell III
- Yubin Jang
- Dustin Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Martin Kaymer
- Anthony Kim
- Fredrik Kjettrup
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Anirban Lahiri
- Danny Lee
- Max Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Luis Masaveu
- Graeme McDowell
- Tom McKibbin
- Adrian Meronk
- Phil Mickelson
- Sebastian Munoz
- Kevin Na
- Joaquin Niemann
- Andy Ogletree
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Carlos Ortiz
- Mito Pereira
- Thomas Pieters
- Ian Poulter
- David Puig
- Jon Rahm
- Patrick Reed
- Charl Schwartzel
- Cameron Smith
- Brendan Steele
- Henrik Stenson
- Caleb Surratt
- Cameron Tringale
- Peter Uihlein
- Harold Varner III
- Bubba Watson
- Lee Westwood
- Matthew Wolff