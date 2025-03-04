2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong purse breakdown: How much will each golfer earn from the $20 million pool?

The Saudi-backed league LIV Golf heads to Hong Kong for its third event of the year. LIV Golf Hong Kong will be held from March 7 to 9, 2025.

The 2025 LIV Golf schedule began with a star-studded event in Riyadh. The season opener featured big names in golf, such as Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Adrian Meronk and Tom McKibbin. Meronk won LIV Golf Riyadh, finishing at 17-under. The second LIV Golf event took place in Adelaide, and Joaquin Niemann won the event with 13-under.

This week, LIV Golf resumes at Hong Kong Golf Club, Fanling, which is a par-72, 6,946-yard golf course. The total prize purse for the event is $25 million. The individual prize purse is $20 million, and the winner will receive $4 million, while the team purse is $5 million.

Let’s look at a breakdown of how much each golfer will earn from the $20 million pool.

How much will each golfer earn from the 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong? Prize purse breakdown

Individual purse

1st: $4,000,000

2nd: $2,250,000

3rd: $1,500,000

4th: $1,000,000

5th: $800,000

6th: $700,000

7th: $600,000

8th: $525,000

9th: $442,500

10th: $405,000

11th: $380,000

12th: $360,000

13th: $340,000

14th: 20,000

15th: $300,000

16th: $285,000

17th: $270,000

18th: $260,000

19th: $250,000

20th: $240,000

21st: $230,000

22nd: $220,000

23rd: $210,000

24th: $200,000

25th: $195,000

26th: $190,000

27th: $185,000

28th: $180,000

29th: $175,000

30th: $170,000

31st: $165,000

32nd: $160,000

33rd: $155,000

34th: $150,000

35th: $148,000

36th: $145,000

37th: $143,000

38th: $140,000

39th: $138,000

40th: $135,000

41st: $133,000

42nd: $130,000

43rd: $128,000

44th: $128,000

45th: $125,000

46th: $125,000

47th: $123,000

48th: $120,000

49th: $60,000

50th: $60,000

51st: $60,000

52nd: $50,000

53rd: $50,000

54th: $50,000

Team purse

1st: $3,000,000

2nd: $1,500,000

3rd: $500,000

Who will play in LIV Golf Hong Kong?

As always, LIV Golf Hong Kong promises to be a star-studded event. The tournament will feature a field of 54 players who will compete as individuals and in teams. The LIV Golf Hong Kong field also consists of 13 teams of four players each.

Here's a look at the players who will be in the field for the 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong:

Abraham Ancer

Richard Bland

Dean Burmester

Ben Campbell

Paul Casey

Bryson DeChambeau

Sergio Garcia

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Tyrrell Hatton

Lucas Herbert

Sam Horsfield

Charles Howell III

Yubin Jang

Dustin Johnson

Matt Jones

Martin Kaymer

Anthony Kim

Fredrik Kjettrup

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Jinichiro Kozuma

Anirban Lahiri

Danny Lee

Max Lee

Marc Leishman

Luis Masaveu

Graeme McDowell

Tom McKibbin

Adrian Meronk

Phil Mickelson

Sebastian Munoz

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Andy Ogletree

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

Mito Pereira

Thomas Pieters

Ian Poulter

David Puig

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Charl Schwartzel

Cameron Smith

Brendan Steele

Henrik Stenson

Caleb Surratt

Cameron Tringale

Peter Uihlein

Harold Varner III

Bubba Watson

Lee Westwood

Matthew Wolff

