LIV Golf is continuing its push to establish team golf as a central focus, with the league’s season-ending Team Championship this week at the Cardinal at St. John’s in Plymouth, Michigan. The format and stakes make it clear that this is all about the teams rather than individuals. Thirteen squads are competing for a total purse of $50 million, with the winning foursome on Sunday taking home $14 million.This Team Championship introduces a slightly revised structure compared to previous years. The action began on Wednesday with a play-in match where Majesticks GC defeated Ironheads GC to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. From there, six quarterfinal matchups are scheduled for Friday (August 22), followed by the semifinals on Saturday.Both the quarterfinals and semifinals follow a match play format. Each matchup includes one foursomes alternate-shot contest along with two singles matches, and the team winning at least two of the three matches advances. Teams that are eliminated before the final day continue to play additional matches to collect points, which determine overall placement and final payouts.Once Sunday arrives, the format of the Team Championship shifts back to traditional stroke play. The three teams that win their semifinal matches will compete for the championship. All four scores from each team count toward the final total, and the team posting the lowest combined score across all players will be crowned the 2025 LIV Golf Team Champion.The structure adds layers of strategy as captains must set their lineups carefully in the match play rounds, deciding which players pair best for foursomes and who should take on singles matches. Once stroke play begins on Sunday, consistency across all four players becomes essential since every score impacts the final standings.This year’s prize distribution at the Team Championship also ensures that teams finishing outside the top spots remain competitive. Even those knocked out early have an incentive to perform well in placement matches because final positions influence earnings. With $50 million on the line overall, the financial stakes remain significant from start to finish.By combining match play drama with the familiar stroke play format, LIV Golf’s Team Championship aims to deliver a complete test of team performance. The quarterfinal and semifinal rounds highlight head-to-head pressure, while the final day rewards consistency and depth across the roster. When the last putt drops on Sunday, the winning team will not only take home $14 million but also claim the league’s ultimate team title.What is the final prize money payout of the 2025 LIV Golf Team Championship?Win: $14,000,000 ($8,400,000 team share, $1,400,000 million per player)2: $8,000,0003: $6,000,0004: $4,000,0005: $3,250,0006: $3,000,0007: $2,750,0008: $2,500,0009: $2,000,00010: $1,650,00011: $1,300,00012: $950,00013: $600,000