2025 LIV Golf UK purse breakdown: How much will each golfer earn from the $20 million pool?

LIV Golf UK is creating a lot of headlines as it is currently taking place at the JCB Golf & Country Club in Rocester, Staffordshire, England. Interestingly, the event has a big prize pool of $20 million, and this money will be distributed among the golfers taking part in it. Let's take a look at the distribution, but first, here's some data about the tournament pattern.

LIV Golf UK began on July 25, and it is a 54-hole event with no cut. There will be three rounds using a shotgun start, which means that tee groups of three golfers will all start at the same time on all the holes. Interestingly, in addition to the per-golfer prize distribution, there will be a team event running concurrently with a $5 million prize fund.

So far, the JCB Golf and Country Club has been a challenging layout for the golfers, and Round 1 featured a number of surprises. Click here to check the leaderboard after the end of Round 1.

How are the prizes distributed in the LIV Golf UK?

The event winner will get $4 million from the LIV Golf UK's total prize fund of $20 million. Aside from that, the second and third-place finishers will earn $2.25 million and $1.5 million, respectively. Here's a look at the full prize distribution:

Win: $4 million

2: $2.25 million

3: $1.5 million

4: $1 million

5: $800,000

6: $700,000

7: $600,000

8: $525,000

9: $442,500

10: $405,000

11: $380,000

12: $360,000

13: $340,000

14: $330,000

15: $300,000

16: $285,000

17: $270,000

18: $260,000

19: $250,000

20: $240,000

21: $230,000

22: $220,000

23: $210,000

24: $200,000

25: $195,000

26: $190,000

27: $185,000

28: $180,000

29: $175,000

30: $170,000

31: $165,000

32: $160,000

33: $155,000

34: $150,000

35: $148,000

36: $145,000

37: $143,000

38: $140,000

39: $138,000

40: $135,000

41: $133,000

42: $130,000

43: $128,000

44: $128,000

45: $125,000

46: $124,000

47: $123,000

48: $120,000

49: $60,000

50: $60,000

51: $60,000

52: $50,000

53: $50,000

54: $50,000

Apart from the per-golfer prize distribution, here's a look at the $5 million pool distribution for the team event:

Win: $3 million

2: $1.5 million

3: $500,000

As of this writing, in Round 2 of LIV Golf, Joaquin Niemann leads by a significant margin. He finished Round 1 with a total score of 6-under par and tied for first place. He had a bogey-free round, making 6 birdies in total. As of this writing, he leads LIV Golf UK by six strokes in his second round.

