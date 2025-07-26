  • home icon
  • Golf
  • 2025 LIV Golf UK purse breakdown: How much will each golfer earn from the $20 million pool?

2025 LIV Golf UK purse breakdown: How much will each golfer earn from the $20 million pool?

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Jul 26, 2025 16:05 GMT
LIV Golf Miami - Day Three - Source: Getty
LIV Golf Miami - Day Three - Source: Getty

LIV Golf UK is creating a lot of headlines as it is currently taking place at the JCB Golf & Country Club in Rocester, Staffordshire, England. Interestingly, the event has a big prize pool of $20 million, and this money will be distributed among the golfers taking part in it. Let's take a look at the distribution, but first, here's some data about the tournament pattern.

Ad

LIV Golf UK began on July 25, and it is a 54-hole event with no cut. There will be three rounds using a shotgun start, which means that tee groups of three golfers will all start at the same time on all the holes. Interestingly, in addition to the per-golfer prize distribution, there will be a team event running concurrently with a $5 million prize fund.

So far, the JCB Golf and Country Club has been a challenging layout for the golfers, and Round 1 featured a number of surprises. Click here to check the leaderboard after the end of Round 1.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

How are the prizes distributed in the LIV Golf UK?

Golf: LIV Golf Dallas - Second Round - Source: Imagn
Golf: LIV Golf Dallas - Second Round - Source: Imagn

The event winner will get $4 million from the LIV Golf UK's total prize fund of $20 million. Aside from that, the second and third-place finishers will earn $2.25 million and $1.5 million, respectively. Here's a look at the full prize distribution:

Ad
  • Win: $4 million
  • 2: $2.25 million
  • 3: $1.5 million
  • 4: $1 million
  • 5: $800,000
  • 6: $700,000
  • 7: $600,000
  • 8: $525,000
  • 9: $442,500
  • 10: $405,000
  • 11: $380,000
  • 12: $360,000
  • 13: $340,000
  • 14: $330,000
  • 15: $300,000
  • 16: $285,000
  • 17: $270,000
  • 18: $260,000
  • 19: $250,000
  • 20: $240,000
  • 21: $230,000
  • 22: $220,000
  • 23: $210,000
  • 24: $200,000
  • 25: $195,000
  • 26: $190,000
  • 27: $185,000
  • 28: $180,000
  • 29: $175,000
  • 30: $170,000
  • 31: $165,000
  • 32: $160,000
  • 33: $155,000
  • 34: $150,000
  • 35: $148,000
  • 36: $145,000
  • 37: $143,000
  • 38: $140,000
  • 39: $138,000
  • 40: $135,000
  • 41: $133,000
  • 42: $130,000
  • 43: $128,000
  • 44: $128,000
  • 45: $125,000
  • 46: $124,000
  • 47: $123,000
  • 48: $120,000
  • 49: $60,000
  • 50: $60,000
  • 51: $60,000
  • 52: $50,000
  • 53: $50,000
  • 54: $50,000

Apart from the per-golfer prize distribution, here's a look at the $5 million pool distribution for the team event:

  • Win: $3 million
  • 2: $1.5 million
  • 3: $500,000

As of this writing, in Round 2 of LIV Golf, Joaquin Niemann leads by a significant margin. He finished Round 1 with a total score of 6-under par and tied for first place. He had a bogey-free round, making 6 birdies in total. As of this writing, he leads LIV Golf UK by six strokes in his second round.

About the author
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Know More
Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications