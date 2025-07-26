2025 LIV Golf UK purse breakdown: How much will each golfer earn from the $20 million pool?

LIV Golf UK is creating a lot of headlines as it is currently taking place at the JCB Golf & Country Club in Rocester, Staffordshire, England. Interestingly, the event has a big prize pool of $20 million, and this money will be distributed among the golfers taking part in it. Let's take a look at the distribution, but first, here's some data about the tournament pattern.
LIV Golf UK began on July 25, and it is a 54-hole event with no cut. There will be three rounds using a shotgun start, which means that tee groups of three golfers will all start at the same time on all the holes. Interestingly, in addition to the per-golfer prize distribution, there will be a team event running concurrently with a $5 million prize fund.
So far, the JCB Golf and Country Club has been a challenging layout for the golfers, and Round 1 featured a number of surprises. Click here to check the leaderboard after the end of Round 1.
How are the prizes distributed in the LIV Golf UK?
The event winner will get $4 million from the LIV Golf UK's total prize fund of $20 million. Aside from that, the second and third-place finishers will earn $2.25 million and $1.5 million, respectively. Here's a look at the full prize distribution:
- Win: $4 million
- 2: $2.25 million
- 3: $1.5 million
- 4: $1 million
- 5: $800,000
- 6: $700,000
- 7: $600,000
- 8: $525,000
- 9: $442,500
- 10: $405,000
- 11: $380,000
- 12: $360,000
- 13: $340,000
- 14: $330,000
- 15: $300,000
- 16: $285,000
- 17: $270,000
- 18: $260,000
- 19: $250,000
- 20: $240,000
- 21: $230,000
- 22: $220,000
- 23: $210,000
- 24: $200,000
- 25: $195,000
- 26: $190,000
- 27: $185,000
- 28: $180,000
- 29: $175,000
- 30: $170,000
- 31: $165,000
- 32: $160,000
- 33: $155,000
- 34: $150,000
- 35: $148,000
- 36: $145,000
- 37: $143,000
- 38: $140,000
- 39: $138,000
- 40: $135,000
- 41: $133,000
- 42: $130,000
- 43: $128,000
- 44: $128,000
- 45: $125,000
- 46: $124,000
- 47: $123,000
- 48: $120,000
- 49: $60,000
- 50: $60,000
- 51: $60,000
- 52: $50,000
- 53: $50,000
- 54: $50,000
Apart from the per-golfer prize distribution, here's a look at the $5 million pool distribution for the team event:
- Win: $3 million
- 2: $1.5 million
- 3: $500,000
As of this writing, in Round 2 of LIV Golf, Joaquin Niemann leads by a significant margin. He finished Round 1 with a total score of 6-under par and tied for first place. He had a bogey-free round, making 6 birdies in total. As of this writing, he leads LIV Golf UK by six strokes in his second round.