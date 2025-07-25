Who is leading LIV Golf UK 2025 after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The LIV Golf UK is being held at JCB Golf & Country Club, Rocester, near Uttoxeter in Staffordshire, England. The tournament began on July 25, and after the first round, it is evident that the course presents a significant challenge for the golfers. While many players struggled with the course's risk-reward lakeside and canal holes, which hindered their first round, others did pretty well.

Talking about the leaderboard after Round 1 of the LIV Golf UK, three golfers finished the first round tied for top place with a total score of 6 under par. The golfers are Adrian Meronk, Joaquin Niemann, and Branden Grace. Following them, Bubba Watson, Carlos Ortiz, and Lee Westwood tied for fourth place after a remarkable round of five under par.

Speaking of golfers who are tied for the first spot, Adrian Meronk had a flawless first round in the LIV Golf UK. He scored seven birdies (on holes 1, 3, 8, 9, 11, 12, and 13) and only one bogey (on hole 6). Joaquin Niemann, on the other hand, had a bogey-free round, scoring six birdies (on holes 2, 3, 5, 7, 12, and 13). Branden Grace, like Adrian Meronk, ended with seven birdies (on holes 3, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 13) and one bogey (on hole 15).

How does the leaderboard stand after Round 1 of the LIV Golf UK?

LIV Golf Andalucia - Day Two - Source: Getty

While LIV Golf UK benefited the aforementioned players, other well-known names were unable to impress significantly. Big stars like Phil Mickelson and Ben Campbell played well and finished 1 under par. Speaking of the leaderboard, here's a comprehensive look at it:

T1 Adrian Meronk (−6)

Joaquin Niemann (−6) T1 Branden Grace (−6)

Lee Westwood (−5) T4 Bubba Watson (−5)

Carlos Ortiz (−5) T7 Paul Casey (−4)

Tyrrell Hatton (−4) T7 Caleb Surratt (−4)

Marc Leishman (−4) T11 Cameron Tringale (−3)

Charl Schwartzel (−3) T11 Charles Howell III (−3)

Cameron Smith (−3) T11 Bryson DeChambeau (−3)

David Puig (−3) T11 Sam Horsfield (−3)

Patrick Reed (−3) T11 Tom McKibbin (−3)

Andy Ogletree (−2) T20 Yubin Jang (−2)

Lucas Herbert (−2) T20 Dean Burmester (−2)

Thomas Pieters (−1) T24 Josele Ballester (−1)

Ben Campbell (−1) T24 Phil Mickelson (−1)

Jason Kokrak (−1) T24 Matt Jones (−1)

Talor Gooch (−1) T24 Henrik Stenson (−1)

Louis Oosthuizen (E) T32 Sebastian Muñoz (E)

Richard Bland (E) T32 Martin Kaymer (E)

Mito Pereira (E) T32 Brendan Steele (E)

Matthew Wolff (E) T32 Ian Poulter (E)

Sergio Garcia (E) T32 Jon Rahm (E)

Peter Uihlein (+1) T42 Frederik Kjettrup (+1)

Danny Lee (+1) T42 Anthony Kim (+1)

Brooks Koepka (+1) T42 Harold Varner III (+1)

Jinichiro Kozuma (+1) T42 Abraham Ancer (+1)

Graeme McDowell (+1) 51 Kevin Na (+2)

Dustin Johnson (+3) 53 Chieh-Po Lee (+4)

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More