Who is leading LIV Golf UK 2025 after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The LIV Golf UK is being held at JCB Golf & Country Club, Rocester, near Uttoxeter in Staffordshire, England. The tournament began on July 25, and after the first round, it is evident that the course presents a significant challenge for the golfers. While many players struggled with the course's risk-reward lakeside and canal holes, which hindered their first round, others did pretty well.
Talking about the leaderboard after Round 1 of the LIV Golf UK, three golfers finished the first round tied for top place with a total score of 6 under par. The golfers are Adrian Meronk, Joaquin Niemann, and Branden Grace. Following them, Bubba Watson, Carlos Ortiz, and Lee Westwood tied for fourth place after a remarkable round of five under par.
Speaking of golfers who are tied for the first spot, Adrian Meronk had a flawless first round in the LIV Golf UK. He scored seven birdies (on holes 1, 3, 8, 9, 11, 12, and 13) and only one bogey (on hole 6). Joaquin Niemann, on the other hand, had a bogey-free round, scoring six birdies (on holes 2, 3, 5, 7, 12, and 13). Branden Grace, like Adrian Meronk, ended with seven birdies (on holes 3, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 13) and one bogey (on hole 15).
How does the leaderboard stand after Round 1 of the LIV Golf UK?
While LIV Golf UK benefited the aforementioned players, other well-known names were unable to impress significantly. Big stars like Phil Mickelson and Ben Campbell played well and finished 1 under par. Speaking of the leaderboard, here's a comprehensive look at it:
- T1 Adrian Meronk (−6)
- T1 Joaquin Niemann (−6)
- T1 Branden Grace (−6)
- T4 Lee Westwood (−5)
- T4 Bubba Watson (−5)
- T4 Carlos Ortiz (−5)
- T7 Paul Casey (−4)
- T7 Tyrrell Hatton (−4)
- T7 Caleb Surratt (−4)
- T7 Marc Leishman (−4)
- T11 Cameron Tringale (−3)
- T11 Charl Schwartzel (−3)
- T11 Charles Howell III (−3)
- T11 Cameron Smith (−3)
- T11 Bryson DeChambeau (−3)
- T11 David Puig (−3)
- T11 Sam Horsfield (−3)
- T11 Patrick Reed (−3)
- T11 Tom McKibbin (−3)
- T20 Andy Ogletree (−2)
- T20 Yubin Jang (−2)
- T20 Lucas Herbert (−2)
- T20 Dean Burmester (−2)
- T24 Thomas Pieters (−1)
- T24 Josele Ballester (−1)
- T24 Ben Campbell (−1)
- T24 Phil Mickelson (−1)
- T24 Jason Kokrak (−1)
- T24 Matt Jones (−1)
- T24 Talor Gooch (−1)
- T24 Henrik Stenson (−1)
- T32 Louis Oosthuizen (E)
- T32 Sebastian Muñoz (E)
- T32 Richard Bland (E)
- T32 Martin Kaymer (E)
- T32 Mito Pereira (E)
- T32 Brendan Steele (E)
- T32 Matthew Wolff (E)
- T32 Ian Poulter (E)
- T32 Sergio Garcia (E)
- T32 Jon Rahm (E)
- T42 Peter Uihlein (+1)
- T42 Frederik Kjettrup (+1)
- T42 Danny Lee (+1)
- T42 Anthony Kim (+1)
- T42 Brooks Koepka (+1)
- T42 Harold Varner III (+1)
- T42 Jinichiro Kozuma (+1)
- T42 Abraham Ancer (+1)
- T42 Graeme McDowell (+1)
- 51 Kevin Na (+2)
- 52 Dustin Johnson (+3)
- 53 Chieh-Po Lee (+4)
- 54 Anirban Lahiri (+5)