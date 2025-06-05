2025 LIV Golf Virginia R1 Weather Forecast: How will the weather fare for the event in Virginia?

Round 1 of the 2025 LIV Golf Virginia tournament at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club is expected to be played under clear and warm conditions on Friday, June 6. The forecasted high temperature is 30°C. The RealFeel temperature is projected to reach 34°C, while the RealFeel Shade is estimated at 29°C.

Skies will remain mostly sunny throughout the day. Cloud cover is expected to be minimal, at 19%, which is likely to result in consistent exposure to direct sunlight across the course. The UV Index is forecast at 11, categorized as extreme. These levels indicate a high level of solar radiation, which may require precautions for extended outdoor activity.

The AccuLumen Brightness Index is rated at 9, indicating very bright daylight conditions. Visibility across the course is expected to be optimal for both players and spectators.

Wind will be out of the southeast at a steady speed of 9 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 30 km/h. These gusts may have an impact on shot execution, particularly on open fairways and approach shots into elevated greens.

The probability of precipitation is low, at just 4%, with no measurable rainfall expected. The chance of thunderstorms is 0%, reducing the likelihood of weather-related delays or interruptions.

Overall, conditions are forecast to be stable, dry, and warm for the opening round of the LIV Golf Virginia. Tournament operations are expected to proceed on schedule without disruption due to weather factors at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

How to watch the 2025 LIV Golf Virginia?

The 2025 LIV Golf Virginia tournament will be broadcast exclusively on Fox platforms. Television coverage will be available on Fox, FS1, and Fox Business Network. Streaming coverage will be accessible through the Fox Sports App.

Coverage begins on Friday, June 6, with early streaming on the Fox Sports App from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET. Broadcast coverage on Fox will follow at 2 p.m. ET. Viewers can access extended online coverage through the Fox Sports App, which includes early-round streaming not available on television.

On Saturday, June 7, television coverage will be provided by Fox Business Network starting at 1 p.m. ET. This marks the second day of live coverage from the Virginia event.

Final round coverage on Sunday, June 8, will be shown on FS1, beginning at 10 a.m. ET. All coverage times are listed in Eastern Time.

Streaming on the Fox Sports App will include additional content beyond television windows, providing complete access to the tournament’s early stages. The Fox Sports App requires login credentials from a participating TV provider.

For those seeking full broadcast access to the LIV Golf Virginia tournament, the combination of Fox networks and the Fox Sports App will deliver comprehensive coverage from Friday through Sunday.

