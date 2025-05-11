2025 Mizuho Americas Open payouts: How much each golfer earned from the $3M purse?

By Aheli Chakraborty
Modified May 11, 2025 20:52 GMT
Olympics: Golf-Womens Stroke Play Round 2 - Source: Imagn
Olympics: Golf Women's Stroke Play Round 2 - Source: Imagn

Atthaya Thitikul emerged as the winner of the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open and bagged big prize money on Sunday. The 2025 Mizuho Americas Open marked the third edition of the tournament, and it faced the challenge of maintaining the high standard set in its first two years at Liberty National Golf Club, a venue known for its striking views of New York City and the Statue of Liberty.

In the inaugural event in 2023, Rose Zhang made headlines by winning in her professional debut. A year later, Nelly Korda captured the title at the Mizuho Americas Open during a dominant run that saw her claim six wins in a span of seven tournaments, including five consecutive victories. Both Zhang and Korda returned to the field for this year’s event.

However, it was Atthaya Thitikul, currently ranked second in the world, who emerged as the champion at the Mizuho Americas Open. Thitikul started strong with an opening-round 64 and maintained her lead throughout the Mizuho Americas Open, finishing at 17-under par. Her performance gave her a four-shot margin over Celine Boutier, securing the top spot on the leaderboard. Thitikul earned $450,000 for the win at the Mizuho Americas Open, part of the event’s $3 million total purse.

Here's how much money each player earned this weekend at the Mizuho Americas Open:

Pos.PlayerTotalPrize Money
1Jeeno Thitikul (THA)-17$450,000
2Celine Boutier (FRA)-13$281,376
T3Andrea Lee (USA)-12$181,010
T3Carlota Ciganda (ESP)-12$181,010
T5Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS)-11$106,039
T5Yealimi Noh (USA)-11$106,039
T5Nelly Korda (USA)-11$106,039
T8Kristen Gillman (USA)-9$69,067
T8Rio Takeda (JPN)-9$69,067
T8Hira Naveed (AUS)-9$69,067
T11Lydia Ko (NZL)-8$54,071
T11Lindy Duncan (USA)-8$54,071
T11Somi Lee (KOR)-8$54,071
14Patty Tavatanakit (THA)-7$47,448
T15Jin Hee Im (KOR)-5$41,286
T15Minami Katsu (JPN)-5$41,286
T15Ruoning Yin (CHN)-5$41,286
T15Minjee Lee (AUS)-5$41,286
T19Manon De Roey (BEL)-4$36,048
T19Lucy Li (USA)-4$36,048
T21Auston Kim (USA)-3$31,766
T21Megan Khang (USA)-3$31,766
T21Elizabeth Szokol (USA)-3$31,766
T21Lauren Coughlin (USA)-3$31,766
T21Mi Hyang Lee (KOR)-3$31,766
T26Alexa Pano (USA)-2$27,267
T26Haeran Ryu (KOR)-2$27,267
T26Erika Hara (JPN)-2$27,267
T29Jenny Shin (KOR)-1$23,724
T29Arpichaya Yubol (THA)-1$23,724
T29Esther Henseleit (GER)-1$23,724
T29Julia Lopez Ramirez (ESP)-1$23,724
T33Hye-Jin Choi (KOR)E$19,749
T33Hannah Green (AUS)E$19,749
T33Jennifer Kupcho (USA)E$19,749
T33Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA)E$19,749
T33Yahui Zhang (CHN)E$19,749
T38Chisato Iwai (JPN)+1$16,688
T38In Gee Chun (KOR)+1$16,688
T38Soo Bin Joo (KOR)+1$16,688
T41Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG)+3$14,204
T41Jenny Bae (USA)+3$14,204
T41Gabriela Ruffels (AUS)+3$14,204
T41Anna Nordqvist (SWE)+3$14,204
T41Maja Stark (SWE)+3$14,204
46A Lim Kim (KOR)+4$12,632
T47Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (FRA)+5$11,476
T47Grace Kim (AUS)+5$11,476
T47Albane Valenzuela (SUI)+5$11,476
T47Sarah Schmelzel (USA)+5$11,476
T51Narin An (KOR)+7$10,322
T51Bailey Tardy (USA)+7$10,322
53Hyo Joon Jang (KOR)+8$9,858
54Ruixin Liu (CHN)+9$9,552
55Cheyenne Knight (USA)+10$9,243
56Karis Davidson (AUS)+13$8,934
The Mizuho Americas Open is the eleventh event of the LPGA Tour 2025 season and will be followed by the Mayakoba Open.

Jeeno Thitikul's 2025 Mizuho Americas Open scores

Round 1 (64, -8)

  • Hole 1 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
  • Hole 2 (Par 3) – 3 (Par)
  • Hole 3 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
  • Hole 4 (Par 3) – 2 (Birdie)
  • Hole 5 (Par 4) – 3 (Birdie)
  • Hole 6 (Par 5) – 5 (Par)
  • Hole 7 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
  • Hole 8 (Par 5) – 4 (Birdie)
  • Hole 9 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
  • Hole 10 (Par 5) – 4 (Birdie)
  • Hole 11 (Par 3) – 2 (Birdie)
  • Hole 12 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
  • Hole 13 (Par 5) – 4 (Birdie)
  • Hole 14 (Par 3) – 3 (Par)
  • Hole 15 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
  • Hole 16 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
  • Hole 17 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
  • Hole 18 (Par 4) – 3 (Birdie)
Round 2 (73, +1)

  • Hole 1 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
  • Hole 2 (Par 3) – 3 (Par)
  • Hole 3 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
  • Hole 4 (Par 3) – 4 (Bogey)
  • Hole 5 (Par 4) – 5 (Bogey)
  • Hole 6 (Par 5) – 5 (Par)
  • Hole 7 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
  • Hole 8 (Par 5) – 5 (Par)
  • Hole 9 (Par 4) – 5 (Bogey)
  • Hole 10 (Par 5) – 4 (Birdie)
  • Hole 11 (Par 3) – 2 (Birdie)
  • Hole 12 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
  • Hole 13 (Par 5) – 4 (Birdie)
  • Hole 14 (Par 3) – 3 (Par)
  • Hole 15 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
  • Hole 16 (Par 4) – 5 (Bogey)
  • Hole 17 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
  • Hole 18 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)

Round 3 (65, -7)

  • Hole 1 (Par 4) – 3 (Birdie)
  • Hole 2 (Par 3) – 3 (Par)
  • Hole 3 (Par 4) – 3 (Birdie)
  • Hole 4 (Par 3) – 3 (Par)
  • Hole 5 (Par 4) – 3 (Birdie)
  • Hole 6 (Par 5) – 4 (Birdie)
  • Hole 7 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
  • Hole 8 (Par 5) – 5 (Par)
  • Hole 9 (Par 4) – 6 (Double Bogey)
  • Hole 10 (Par 5) – 4 (Birdie)
  • Hole 11 (Par 3) – 2 (Birdie)
  • Hole 12 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
  • Hole 13 (Par 5) – 4 (Birdie)
  • Hole 14 (Par 3) – 3 (Par)
  • Hole 15 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
  • Hole 16 (Par 4) – 3 (Birdie)
  • Hole 17 (Par 4) – 3 (Birdie)
  • Hole 18 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
Round 4 (69, -3)

  • Hole 1 (Par 4) – 3 (Birdie)
  • Hole 2 (Par 3) – 3 (Par)
  • Hole 3 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
  • Hole 4 (Par 3) – 3 (Par)
  • Hole 5 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
  • Hole 6 (Par 5) – 5 (Par)
  • Hole 7 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
  • Hole 8 (Par 5) – 5 (Par)
  • Hole 9 (Par 4) – 3 (Birdie)
  • Hole 10 (Par 5) – 5 (Par)
  • Hole 11 (Par 3) – 3 (Par)
  • Hole 12 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
  • Hole 13 (Par 5) – 5 (Par)
  • Hole 14 (Par 3) – 3 (Par)
  • Hole 15 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
  • Hole 16 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
  • Hole 17 (Par 4) – 3 (Birdie)
  • Hole 18 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
