2025 Mizuho Americas Open payouts: How much each golfer earned from the $3M purse?

Atthaya Thitikul emerged as the winner of the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open and bagged big prize money on Sunday. The 2025 Mizuho Americas Open marked the third edition of the tournament, and it faced the challenge of maintaining the high standard set in its first two years at Liberty National Golf Club, a venue known for its striking views of New York City and the Statue of Liberty.

In the inaugural event in 2023, Rose Zhang made headlines by winning in her professional debut. A year later, Nelly Korda captured the title at the Mizuho Americas Open during a dominant run that saw her claim six wins in a span of seven tournaments, including five consecutive victories. Both Zhang and Korda returned to the field for this year’s event.

However, it was Atthaya Thitikul, currently ranked second in the world, who emerged as the champion at the Mizuho Americas Open. Thitikul started strong with an opening-round 64 and maintained her lead throughout the Mizuho Americas Open, finishing at 17-under par. Her performance gave her a four-shot margin over Celine Boutier, securing the top spot on the leaderboard. Thitikul earned $450,000 for the win at the Mizuho Americas Open, part of the event’s $3 million total purse.

Here's how much money each player earned this weekend at the Mizuho Americas Open:

Pos. Player Total Prize Money 1 Jeeno Thitikul (THA) -17 $450,000 2 Celine Boutier (FRA) -13 $281,376 T3 Andrea Lee (USA) -12 $181,010 T3 Carlota Ciganda (ESP) -12 $181,010 T5 Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS) -11 $106,039 T5 Yealimi Noh (USA) -11 $106,039 T5 Nelly Korda (USA) -11 $106,039 T8 Kristen Gillman (USA) -9 $69,067 T8 Rio Takeda (JPN) -9 $69,067 T8 Hira Naveed (AUS) -9 $69,067 T11 Lydia Ko (NZL) -8 $54,071 T11 Lindy Duncan (USA) -8 $54,071 T11 Somi Lee (KOR) -8 $54,071 14 Patty Tavatanakit (THA) -7 $47,448 T15 Jin Hee Im (KOR) -5 $41,286 T15 Minami Katsu (JPN) -5 $41,286 T15 Ruoning Yin (CHN) -5 $41,286 T15 Minjee Lee (AUS) -5 $41,286 T19 Manon De Roey (BEL) -4 $36,048 T19 Lucy Li (USA) -4 $36,048 T21 Auston Kim (USA) -3 $31,766 T21 Megan Khang (USA) -3 $31,766 T21 Elizabeth Szokol (USA) -3 $31,766 T21 Lauren Coughlin (USA) -3 $31,766 T21 Mi Hyang Lee (KOR) -3 $31,766 T26 Alexa Pano (USA) -2 $27,267 T26 Haeran Ryu (KOR) -2 $27,267 T26 Erika Hara (JPN) -2 $27,267 T29 Jenny Shin (KOR) -1 $23,724 T29 Arpichaya Yubol (THA) -1 $23,724 T29 Esther Henseleit (GER) -1 $23,724 T29 Julia Lopez Ramirez (ESP) -1 $23,724 T33 Hye-Jin Choi (KOR) E $19,749 T33 Hannah Green (AUS) E $19,749 T33 Jennifer Kupcho (USA) E $19,749 T33 Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA) E $19,749 T33 Yahui Zhang (CHN) E $19,749 T38 Chisato Iwai (JPN) +1 $16,688 T38 In Gee Chun (KOR) +1 $16,688 T38 Soo Bin Joo (KOR) +1 $16,688 T41 Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG) +3 $14,204 T41 Jenny Bae (USA) +3 $14,204 T41 Gabriela Ruffels (AUS) +3 $14,204 T41 Anna Nordqvist (SWE) +3 $14,204 T41 Maja Stark (SWE) +3 $14,204 46 A Lim Kim (KOR) +4 $12,632 T47 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (FRA) +5 $11,476 T47 Grace Kim (AUS) +5 $11,476 T47 Albane Valenzuela (SUI) +5 $11,476 T47 Sarah Schmelzel (USA) +5 $11,476 T51 Narin An (KOR) +7 $10,322 T51 Bailey Tardy (USA) +7 $10,322 53 Hyo Joon Jang (KOR) +8 $9,858 54 Ruixin Liu (CHN) +9 $9,552 55 Cheyenne Knight (USA) +10 $9,243 56 Karis Davidson (AUS) +13 $8,934

The Mizuho Americas Open is the eleventh event of the LPGA Tour 2025 season and will be followed by the Mayakoba Open.

Jeeno Thitikul's 2025 Mizuho Americas Open scores

Round 1 (64, -8)

Hole 1 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)

Hole 2 (Par 3) – 3 (Par)

Hole 3 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)

Hole 4 (Par 3) – 2 (Birdie)

Hole 5 (Par 4) – 3 (Birdie)

Hole 6 (Par 5) – 5 (Par)

Hole 7 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)

Hole 8 (Par 5) – 4 (Birdie)

Hole 9 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)

Hole 10 (Par 5) – 4 (Birdie)

Hole 11 (Par 3) – 2 (Birdie)

Hole 12 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)

Hole 13 (Par 5) – 4 (Birdie)

Hole 14 (Par 3) – 3 (Par)

Hole 15 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)

Hole 16 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)

Hole 17 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)

Hole 18 (Par 4) – 3 (Birdie)

Round 2 (73, +1)

Hole 1 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)

Hole 2 (Par 3) – 3 (Par)

Hole 3 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)

Hole 4 (Par 3) – 4 (Bogey)

Hole 5 (Par 4) – 5 (Bogey)

Hole 6 (Par 5) – 5 (Par)

Hole 7 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)

Hole 8 (Par 5) – 5 (Par)

Hole 9 (Par 4) – 5 (Bogey)

Hole 10 (Par 5) – 4 (Birdie)

Hole 11 (Par 3) – 2 (Birdie)

Hole 12 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)

Hole 13 (Par 5) – 4 (Birdie)

Hole 14 (Par 3) – 3 (Par)

Hole 15 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)

Hole 16 (Par 4) – 5 (Bogey)

Hole 17 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)

Hole 18 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)

Round 3 (65, -7)

Hole 1 (Par 4) – 3 (Birdie)

Hole 2 (Par 3) – 3 (Par)

Hole 3 (Par 4) – 3 (Birdie)

Hole 4 (Par 3) – 3 (Par)

Hole 5 (Par 4) – 3 (Birdie)

Hole 6 (Par 5) – 4 (Birdie)

Hole 7 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)

Hole 8 (Par 5) – 5 (Par)

Hole 9 (Par 4) – 6 (Double Bogey)

Hole 10 (Par 5) – 4 (Birdie)

Hole 11 (Par 3) – 2 (Birdie)

Hole 12 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)

Hole 13 (Par 5) – 4 (Birdie)

Hole 14 (Par 3) – 3 (Par)

Hole 15 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)

Hole 16 (Par 4) – 3 (Birdie)

Hole 17 (Par 4) – 3 (Birdie)

Hole 18 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)

Round 4 (69, -3)

Hole 1 (Par 4) – 3 (Birdie)

Hole 2 (Par 3) – 3 (Par)

Hole 3 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)

Hole 4 (Par 3) – 3 (Par)

Hole 5 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)

Hole 6 (Par 5) – 5 (Par)

Hole 7 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)

Hole 8 (Par 5) – 5 (Par)

Hole 9 (Par 4) – 3 (Birdie)

Hole 10 (Par 5) – 5 (Par)

Hole 11 (Par 3) – 3 (Par)

Hole 12 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)

Hole 13 (Par 5) – 5 (Par)

Hole 14 (Par 3) – 3 (Par)

Hole 15 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)

Hole 16 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)

Hole 17 (Par 4) – 3 (Birdie)

Hole 18 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)

