2025 Mizuho Americas Open payouts: How much each golfer earned from the $3M purse?

Atthaya Thitikul emerged as the winner of the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open and bagged big prize money on Sunday. The 2025 Mizuho Americas Open marked the third edition of the tournament, and it faced the challenge of maintaining the high standard set in its first two years at Liberty National Golf Club, a venue known for its striking views of New York City and the Statue of Liberty.
In the inaugural event in 2023, Rose Zhang made headlines by winning in her professional debut. A year later, Nelly Korda captured the title at the Mizuho Americas Open during a dominant run that saw her claim six wins in a span of seven tournaments, including five consecutive victories. Both Zhang and Korda returned to the field for this year’s event.
However, it was Atthaya Thitikul, currently ranked second in the world, who emerged as the champion at the Mizuho Americas Open. Thitikul started strong with an opening-round 64 and maintained her lead throughout the Mizuho Americas Open, finishing at 17-under par. Her performance gave her a four-shot margin over Celine Boutier, securing the top spot on the leaderboard. Thitikul earned $450,000 for the win at the Mizuho Americas Open, part of the event’s $3 million total purse.
Here's how much money each player earned this weekend at the Mizuho Americas Open:
The Mizuho Americas Open is the eleventh event of the LPGA Tour 2025 season and will be followed by the Mayakoba Open.
Jeeno Thitikul's 2025 Mizuho Americas Open scores
Round 1 (64, -8)
- Hole 1 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
- Hole 2 (Par 3) – 3 (Par)
- Hole 3 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
- Hole 4 (Par 3) – 2 (Birdie)
- Hole 5 (Par 4) – 3 (Birdie)
- Hole 6 (Par 5) – 5 (Par)
- Hole 7 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
- Hole 8 (Par 5) – 4 (Birdie)
- Hole 9 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
- Hole 10 (Par 5) – 4 (Birdie)
- Hole 11 (Par 3) – 2 (Birdie)
- Hole 12 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
- Hole 13 (Par 5) – 4 (Birdie)
- Hole 14 (Par 3) – 3 (Par)
- Hole 15 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
- Hole 16 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
- Hole 17 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
- Hole 18 (Par 4) – 3 (Birdie)
Round 2 (73, +1)
- Hole 1 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
- Hole 2 (Par 3) – 3 (Par)
- Hole 3 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
- Hole 4 (Par 3) – 4 (Bogey)
- Hole 5 (Par 4) – 5 (Bogey)
- Hole 6 (Par 5) – 5 (Par)
- Hole 7 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
- Hole 8 (Par 5) – 5 (Par)
- Hole 9 (Par 4) – 5 (Bogey)
- Hole 10 (Par 5) – 4 (Birdie)
- Hole 11 (Par 3) – 2 (Birdie)
- Hole 12 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
- Hole 13 (Par 5) – 4 (Birdie)
- Hole 14 (Par 3) – 3 (Par)
- Hole 15 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
- Hole 16 (Par 4) – 5 (Bogey)
- Hole 17 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
- Hole 18 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
Round 3 (65, -7)
- Hole 1 (Par 4) – 3 (Birdie)
- Hole 2 (Par 3) – 3 (Par)
- Hole 3 (Par 4) – 3 (Birdie)
- Hole 4 (Par 3) – 3 (Par)
- Hole 5 (Par 4) – 3 (Birdie)
- Hole 6 (Par 5) – 4 (Birdie)
- Hole 7 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
- Hole 8 (Par 5) – 5 (Par)
- Hole 9 (Par 4) – 6 (Double Bogey)
- Hole 10 (Par 5) – 4 (Birdie)
- Hole 11 (Par 3) – 2 (Birdie)
- Hole 12 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
- Hole 13 (Par 5) – 4 (Birdie)
- Hole 14 (Par 3) – 3 (Par)
- Hole 15 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
- Hole 16 (Par 4) – 3 (Birdie)
- Hole 17 (Par 4) – 3 (Birdie)
- Hole 18 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
Round 4 (69, -3)
- Hole 1 (Par 4) – 3 (Birdie)
- Hole 2 (Par 3) – 3 (Par)
- Hole 3 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
- Hole 4 (Par 3) – 3 (Par)
- Hole 5 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
- Hole 6 (Par 5) – 5 (Par)
- Hole 7 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
- Hole 8 (Par 5) – 5 (Par)
- Hole 9 (Par 4) – 3 (Birdie)
- Hole 10 (Par 5) – 5 (Par)
- Hole 11 (Par 3) – 3 (Par)
- Hole 12 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
- Hole 13 (Par 5) – 5 (Par)
- Hole 14 (Par 3) – 3 (Par)
- Hole 15 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
- Hole 16 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)
- Hole 17 (Par 4) – 3 (Birdie)
- Hole 18 (Par 4) – 4 (Par)