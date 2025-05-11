How did Lydia Ko perform at the Mizuho Americas Open?

Lydia Ko began her campaign at the Mizuho Americas Open with a strong start, posting a first-round score of 69, three under par. Starting on the 10th hole, Ko recorded birdies on holes 11, 13 and 17, while dropping a shot on the par-3 14th. She completed the back nine in 34 strokes.

On the front nine, she made birdies at the fourth and fifth holes but bogeyed the first and sixth, finishing that side in 35. Her total of 69 placed her at three under par after the opening round. In the second round, Ko teed off on the front nine. She made a bogey on the first hole but remained steady with pars through holes two to five.

A bogey on the seventh and a birdie on the ninth led to a front-nine total of 37. On the back nine, Ko gained momentum with an eagle on the 14th hole and a birdie on the 18th. She finished the back nine in 33 strokes, bringing her total to 70 for the round and five under par overall through two rounds.

In the third round, Lydia Ko began on the front nine and remained consistent. She made birdies at the seventh and eighth holes, along with a bogey on the second. Her front-nine score was 35. On the back nine, Ko carded birdies on holes 10, 12 and 16, while bogeying the 15th and 18th, also scoring 35 on that side. Her round of 70 brought her to seven under par for the tournament.

During the final round, Lydia Ko started with pars through the opening stretch and recorded a bogey on the second and seventh holes. She birdied the ninth, completing the front nine in 37 strokes. On the back nine, she made birdies on the 14th and 18th holes, with the rest of the holes played at par. A final-round 71 brought her total score for the tournament to 280, finishing at eight under par.

How has Lydia Ko’s 2025 season been so far?

Lydia Ko has played six events so far in the 2025 LPGA Tour season. She began the year with a sixth-place finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she posted rounds of 73, 67, 65 and 70 to finish at 13 under par with a total score of 275.

In her next appearance at the Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands, Ko tied for 48th place. She recorded rounds of 74, 68, 70, and 71 for a total of 283, ending the event at one under par.

Ko secured a win at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, finishing 13 under par with scores of 71, 67, 68 and 69. Her total of 275 gave her the victory and marked her first win of the season.

At the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass, Ko tied for sixth place. She shot consistent rounds of 68, 67, 68 and 67, finishing 18 under par with 270.

In the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards, Lydia Ko tied for 35th. Across three rounds, she posted scores of 58, 48 and 72 for 178 in the match play format.

Her most recent start came at The Chevron Championship, where she tied for 52nd. Lydia Ko recorded rounds of 73, 72, 75 and 73 to finish with a total of 293, five over par.

