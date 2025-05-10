Lydia Ko says caddie’s yardage book “weighed like a dumbbell” amid rain-affected Mizuho Americas Open

Lydia Ko finished her second round at the ongoing Mizuho Americas Open with a total score of 5-under. She comfortably made the 1-under cut on Friday (May 9) despite the horrible weather conditions.

Ad

Round 2 of the Mizuho Americas Open was heavily affected by rain. After her round, Ko was asked how good her score was and what it said about her preparation, especially since she hit under-par amid such weather conditions.

The Kiwi golfer mentioned that the early part of Round 2 was affected by rain and the struggles weren't just restricted to playing conditions.

"It's really good. First nine holes everything was soaked. Paul, my caddie, had to take his hat off. His yardage book weighs almost like a dumbbell. So it was a lot of moisture that we got today, and obviously the last six, seven holes it's been nice for that to die down," Ko said via ASAP Text.

Ad

Trending

"I'm not sure what the forecast is for the rest of the day, but we definitely got is difficult side of the draw if it does stay like this. It's golf, right? Half the field gets one way and half the field gets another. You just have to play the best in the conditions you have in front. Yeah, I think just a lot of solids outside of what score I posted," she added.

Ad

Lydia Ko moved up 11 spots to finish Round 2 of the Mizuho Americas Open at T13 on Friday (May 9).

How has Lydia Ko performed so far in the Mizuho Americas Open?

Lydia Ko at the Mizuho Americas Open 2025 (Source: Getty)

Lydia Ko started her opening round at the Mizuho Americas Open on a high note. She began her day with two consecutive birdies on the 10th and 11th holes on Thursday (May 8). In total, she posted six birdies and three bogeys to finish her round at 3-under 69.

Ad

In Round 2, Ko shot an eagle on the par-5 13th hole. In total, she hit one eagle, two birdies and two bogeys in the rain-affected round to score 5-under 70 on Friday (May 9).

Post her round, she was asked what her game plan would be going into the weekend rounds with hopefully better conditions. She answered by saying (via ASAP Text):

"Yeah, nice to be around on the weekend. Last year I missed, so it's nice to say that I get this nice view these next couple days. Yeah, just sticking to what's been going really well, and even for my putting, it hasn't been ultra sharp, but I feel like my stroke is good and I think that's where I want to be at; not trying to find anything. So, yeah, continuing the same feels and see a few more drop over the next couple days."

Lydia Ko will tee off at 12:27 pm local time with Lauren Coughlin in Round 3 of the Mizuho Americas Open. The tournament is being held at the Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More