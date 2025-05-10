Lydia Ko gets honest about “frustrating” run at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open

After the second round of the Mizuho Americas Open, Lydia Ko was left tied for the 13th position. She shared her frustration with her missed opportunities during her post-round press conference.

Ad

Ko was asked how difficult it was for her to play through the difficult weather conditions at the Mizuho Americas Open. She spoke about missing a few birdie opportunities and added (via ASAP Sports):

“Yeah, I had a lot of birdie opportunities today. Even on my front nine, I had so many putts that just kind of slipped by. It's frustrating at times because you know you're hitting it really well when the conditions are tough. That's probably the toughest part of just playing in the rain.”

Ad

Trending

Syndication: Sarasota Herald-Tribune - Source: Imagn

Lydia Ko explained that she was focused on trusting her ball striking, confident that if she continued hitting well, more opportunities would eventually come her way. She added:

Ad

“I haven't necessarily played that great around here before, so it's just nice to be playing a lot more solid at a golf course I haven't had a very good record previously.”

Ko has since started her third round and finds herself in T17 with one bogey after four holes as of this writing.

Lydia Ko talks about her round at the Mizuho Americas Open

Lydia Ko was asked to give details about her second round at the Mizuho Americas Open (May 9). Reflecting on her performance, she said:

Ad

“Yeah, you know, I've been hitting the ball a lot better, which has been nice. I drove it decently at Chevron, but my irons were poor. So that was going to be the key thing that I was trying to work on leading up to this week and just going forward.”

Lydia Ko reflected that having her coach at the Chevron Championship had been particularly helpful. She shared that they had done a virtual session the week before, and seeing him in person brought a sense of reassurance, especially during a time when things didn’t feel entirely settled.

Ad

According to her, the work they had done together was fairly straightforward, but having his input gave her confidence, and she felt they had made meaningful progress.

Speaking about the difficult weather conditions, Ko shared that at one point she genuinely thought she might miss the cut due to the heavy rain. However, she noticed a clear improvement in her game over the last few days compared to her earlier performance at Chevron. She said she was pleased with how things unfolded and highlighted that making an eagle had been a major turning point in her round.

She shared her excitement about being able to play on the weekend. Do you think Lydia Ko has a chance of contending for the Mizuho American Open? Let us know in the comments section below!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More