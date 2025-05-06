2025 Myrtle Beach Classic odds and top bets explored ft. Tom Kim

The 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic is set to begin on Thursday, May 8, at The Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The event, being played opposite to the Truist Championship this week, will see 132 players compete for the $4,000,000 prize purse. World No.41 Tom Kim headlines the contest’s field, however, is beaten on the odds list by Mackenzie Hughes.

It is also pertinent to note that the Myrtle Beach Classic falls a week ahead of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. Owing to this, several players who missed out on the Truist Championship’s 72-man field have signed up for the alternate event. While Hughes enters the competition with 20-1 odds, Kim joins with 22-1 odds, according to SportsLine.

The duo, both of whom failed to make the CJ Cup Byron Nelson cut last weekend, are the outright favorites. Hughes’ T3 finish at the RBC Heritage and solo-tenth place at the Houston Open gives him an upper hand amongst them.

Listed below are Mackenzie Hughes and Tom Kim’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:

Mackenzie Hughes:

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: Missed Cut

RBC Heritage: T3 – $960,000

Texas Children's Houston Open: 10th – $258,875

Valspar Championship: T36 – $40,528

THE PLAYERS Championship: Missed Cut

Tom Kim:

Sony Open in Hawaii: T65 – $18,444

The American Express: Missed Cut

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T7 – $640,000

WM Phoenix Open: T44 – $29,054

The Genesis Invitational: T44 – $64,000

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Missed Cut

THE PLAYERS Championship: T42 – $81,688

Valspar Championship: T36 – $40,528

Valero Texas Open: Missed Cut

Masters Tournament: T52 – $49,980

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: Missed Cut

World No.89 Taylor Moore, who also failed to make the cut at the Byron Nelson, trails the top two on the Myrtle Beach Classic odds list with 28 -1, as per SportsLine. Thorbjorn Olesen follows the top trio with 33-1 odds.

2025 Myrtle Beach Classic odds

For the unversed, PGA Tour’s big-name regulars like Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa will tee up at the Truist Championship this weekend. Meanwhile, the Myrtle Beach Classic reigning champion, Chris Gotterup, also returns to defend his title this weekend. He also shares fifth place on the odds table with 35-1 odds.

The event champion shares the position with the likes of Harry Hall (35-1), Lee Hodges, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Kevin Yu and Rico Hoey. Patrick Rodgers (40-1), Seamus Power, and Ryan Fox, Sami Valimaki and Jesper Svensson, are other big odds golfers to watch at the Myrtle Beach event.

Listed below is the complete odds list for the Myrtle Beach event (As per SportsLine):

Mackenzie Hughes +2000

Tom Kim +2200

Taylor Moore +2800

Thorbjorn Olesen +3300

Harry Hall +3500

Lee Hodges +3500

Chris Gotterup +3500

Alex Smalley +3500

Beau Hossler +3500

Kevin Yu +3500

Rico Hoey +3500

Patrick Rodgers +4000

Seamus Power +4000

Ryan Fox +4000

Sami Valimaki +4000

Jesper Svensson +4000

Ricky Castillo +4500

Niklas Norgaard +4500

Ryo Hisatsune +4500

Victor Perez +5000

Cameron Champ +5000

Alistair Docherty +5000

Vince Whaley +5500

Sam Ryder +5500

Alejandro Tosti +5500

Matti Schmid +5500

Doug Ghim +5500

Chan Kim +5500

Pierceson Coody +5500

Patrick Fishburn +5500

Aldrich Potgieter +5500

Davis Riley +6000

More details on the PGA Tour’s Myrtle Beach Classic will be updated as the event progresses.

