2025 Myrtle Beach Classic odds and top bets explored ft. Tom Kim

The 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic is set to begin on Thursday, May 8, at The Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The event, being played opposite to the Truist Championship this week, will see 132 players compete for the $4,000,000 prize purse. World No.41 Tom Kim headlines the contest’s field, however, is beaten on the odds list by Mackenzie Hughes.
It is also pertinent to note that the Myrtle Beach Classic falls a week ahead of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. Owing to this, several players who missed out on the Truist Championship’s 72-man field have signed up for the alternate event. While Hughes enters the competition with 20-1 odds, Kim joins with 22-1 odds, according to SportsLine.
The duo, both of whom failed to make the CJ Cup Byron Nelson cut last weekend, are the outright favorites. Hughes’ T3 finish at the RBC Heritage and solo-tenth place at the Houston Open gives him an upper hand amongst them.
Listed below are Mackenzie Hughes and Tom Kim’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:
Mackenzie Hughes:
- THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: Missed Cut
- RBC Heritage: T3 – $960,000
- Texas Children's Houston Open: 10th – $258,875
- Valspar Championship: T36 – $40,528
- THE PLAYERS Championship: Missed Cut
Tom Kim:
- Sony Open in Hawaii: T65 – $18,444
- The American Express: Missed Cut
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T7 – $640,000
- WM Phoenix Open: T44 – $29,054
- The Genesis Invitational: T44 – $64,000
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: Missed Cut
- THE PLAYERS Championship: T42 – $81,688
- Valspar Championship: T36 – $40,528
- Valero Texas Open: Missed Cut
- Masters Tournament: T52 – $49,980
- THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: Missed Cut
World No.89 Taylor Moore, who also failed to make the cut at the Byron Nelson, trails the top two on the Myrtle Beach Classic odds list with 28 -1, as per SportsLine. Thorbjorn Olesen follows the top trio with 33-1 odds.
2025 Myrtle Beach Classic odds
For the unversed, PGA Tour’s big-name regulars like Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa will tee up at the Truist Championship this weekend. Meanwhile, the Myrtle Beach Classic reigning champion, Chris Gotterup, also returns to defend his title this weekend. He also shares fifth place on the odds table with 35-1 odds.
The event champion shares the position with the likes of Harry Hall (35-1), Lee Hodges, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Kevin Yu and Rico Hoey. Patrick Rodgers (40-1), Seamus Power, and Ryan Fox, Sami Valimaki and Jesper Svensson, are other big odds golfers to watch at the Myrtle Beach event.
Listed below is the complete odds list for the Myrtle Beach event (As per SportsLine):
- Mackenzie Hughes +2000
- Tom Kim +2200
- Taylor Moore +2800
- Thorbjorn Olesen +3300
- Harry Hall +3500
- Lee Hodges +3500
- Chris Gotterup +3500
- Alex Smalley +3500
- Beau Hossler +3500
- Kevin Yu +3500
- Rico Hoey +3500
- Patrick Rodgers +4000
- Seamus Power +4000
- Ryan Fox +4000
- Sami Valimaki +4000
- Jesper Svensson +4000
- Ricky Castillo +4500
- Niklas Norgaard +4500
- Ryo Hisatsune +4500
- Victor Perez +5000
- Cameron Champ +5000
- Alistair Docherty +5000
- Vince Whaley +5500
- Sam Ryder +5500
- Alejandro Tosti +5500
- Matti Schmid +5500
- Doug Ghim +5500
- Chan Kim +5500
- Pierceson Coody +5500
- Patrick Fishburn +5500
- Aldrich Potgieter +5500
- Davis Riley +6000
More details on the PGA Tour’s Myrtle Beach Classic will be updated as the event progresses.