2025 Open Championship R1 Weather Forecast: Will rain interrupt the game at Royal Portrush?

The final round of the 2025 Open Championship will take place at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland under overcast skies and damp conditions. According to AccuWeather, Thursday’s play at the Open Championship will likely be impacted by occasional showers and gusty winds, with thunderstorm warnings in effect throughout the day.

Ad

Here's a detailed look at the weather forecast for the final round of the 2025 Open Championship:

Morning at the Open Championship

Temperature: 19°C

Conditions: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers

Wind: SSE at 17 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 41 km/h

Humidity: 80%

Dew Point: 14°C

Probability of Precipitation: 60%

Precipitation: 2.1 mm

Rain: 2.1 mm

Cloud Cover: 94%

Visibility: 9 km

Afternoon at the Open Championship

Temperature: 20°C

Conditions: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers

Ad

Trending

Wind: SSE at 19 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 46 km/h

Humidity: 86%

Dew Point: 17°C

Probability of Precipitation: 60%

Precipitation: 2.1 mm

Rain: 2.1 mm

Cloud Cover: 94%

Visibility: 9 km

Evening at the Open Championship

Temperature: 18°C

Conditions: Partly cloudy with a brief shower or two

Wind: SSE at 13 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 39 km/h

Humidity: 89%

Dew Point: 17°C

Probability of Precipitation: 55%

Precipitation: 0.7 mm

Rain: 0.7 mm

Cloud Cover: 72%

Visibility: 9 km

Tee times for R1 of the Open Championship

The following are the tee times for the first round of the Open Championship:

1:35 am: Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Højgaard, Tom McKibbin

1:46 am: Louis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi, K.J. Choi

1:57 am: Cameron Smith, Marco Penge, Justin Hastings (a)

2:08 am: Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith, Jacob Skov Olesen

2:19 am: Phil Mickelson, Daniel van Tonder, Ryan Peake

2:30 am: Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An, Niklas Norgaard

2:41 am: Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Dustin Johnson

2:52 am: Darren Clarke, Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert

3:03 am: Kevin Yu, Julien Guerrier, Mikiya Akutsu

3:14 am: Thomas Detry, Chris Gotterup, Lee Westwood

3:25 am: Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Mackenzie Hughes

3:36 am: Thorbjørn Olesen, Matthew Jordan, Filip Jakubcik (a)

3:47 am: Henrik Stenson, Stephan Jaeger, Sebastian Soderberg

4:03 am: Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra, Adrien Saddier

4:14 am: Takumi Kanaya, Justin Walters, Bryan Newman (a)

4:25 am: Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Fox, Matt Fitzpatrick

4:36 am: Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia

4:47 am: Sam Burns, Aldrich Potgieter, Brooks Koepka

4:58 am: Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Jon Rahm

5:09 am: Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

5:20 am: Corey Conners, Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge

5:31 am: Denny McCarthy, Nico Echavarria, Patrick Reed

5:42 am: Matthias Schmid, Ryggs Johnston, Richard Teder (a)

5:53 am: Dylan Naidoo, Darren Fichardt, John Axelsen

6:04 am: Justin Suh, Oliver Lindell, Jesper Sandborg

6:15 am: Sadom Kaewkanjana, Riki Kawamoto, Sampson Zheng

6:26 am: Stewart Cink, Matteo Manassero, Marc Leishman

6:47 am: Francesco Molinari, Jesper Svensson, Connor Graham (a)

6:58 am: Zach Johnson, Daniel Hillier, Daniel Brown

7:09 am: Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Ethan Fang (a)

7:20 am: Laurie Canter, Elvis Smylie, Sergio Garcia

7:31 am: Andrew Novak, Matthieu Pavon, Matt Wallace

7:42 am: Davis Thompson, Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino

7:53 am: Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Sebastian Cave (a)

8:04 am: Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, John Parry

8:15 am: Matt McCarty, Shaun Norris, Angel Hidalgo

8:26 am: Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger

8:37 am: Rasmus Højgaard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Romain Langasque

8:48 am: Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, Harry Hall

9:04 am: Justin Leonard, Thriston Lawrence, Antoine Rozner

9:15 am: J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Carlos Ortiz

9:26 am: Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Joaquín Niemann

9:37 am: Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee

9:48 am: Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose

9:59 am: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland

10:10 am: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

10:21 am: Harris English, Nick Taylor, Tony Finau

10:32 am: Lucas Glover, Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Kim

10:43 am: Brian Campbell, John Catlin, Frazer Jones (a)

10:54 am: Nathan Kimsey, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Adam (a)

11:04 am: Daniel Young, Curtis Luck, Curtis Knipes

11:16 am: Young-han Song, George Bloor, OJ Farrell

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More