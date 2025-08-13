2025 Portland Classic Weather Forecast: How will the weather fare at Columbia Edgewater Country Club?

The opening round of the 2025 Portland Classic is expected to be played in pleasant conditions at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon. According to AccuWeather, on Thursday (August 14), players can anticipate a mix of sun and clouds with comfortable temperatures throughout the day.

Light to moderate winds will be present, with slightly higher gusts possible in the afternoon, and rain chances remain minimal. Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 1 of the 2025 Portland Classic:

Morning

Temperature: 23°C

Conditions: Partly sunny and pleasant

Wind: W at 7 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 22 km/h

Humidity: 61%

Dew Point: 12°C

Probability of Precipitation: 4%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 44%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 26°C

Conditions: Partly sunny and pleasant

Wind: W at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 22 km/h

Humidity: 44%

Dew Point: 12°C

Probability of Precipitation: 13%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 43%

Visibility: 10 km

Evening at the Portland Classic

Temperature: 21°C

Conditions: Cloudy

Wind: WSW at 7 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 20 km/h

Humidity: 59%

Dew Point: 14°C

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 98%

Visibility: 10 km

Tee times for R1 of the Portland Classic

Hole 1 at the Portland Classic:

7:15 am: Heather Lin, Sarah White, Tiffany Chan

7:26 am: Fiona Xu, Jessica Porvasnik, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap

7:37 am: Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Alison Takamiya (a), Eun-Hee Ji

7:48 am: Saki Baba, Aline Krauter, Arpichaya Yubol

7:59 am: Minami Katsu, Miranda Wang, Mary Liu

8:10 am: Somi Lee, Celine Boutier, Weiwei Zhang

8:21 am: Yahui Zhang, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Elizabeth Szokol

8:32 am: Akie Iwai, Brooke Matthews, Yuri Yoshida

8:43 am: Ana Belac, Kate Smith-Stroh, Stephanie Meadow

8:54 am: Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras, Christina Kim, Kim Williams

9:05 am: Jennifer Chang, Mariel Galdiano, Katherine Hamski

9:16 am: Annie Park, Carolina Lopez-Chacarra (a), Brittany Altomare

12:15 pm: Haru Moon, Daniela Darquea, Madison Young

12:26 pm: Danielle Kang, Maria Torres, Sung Hyun Park

12:37 pm: Cheyenne Knight, Maria Fassi, Gigi Stoll

12:48 pm: Stacy Lewis, Juli Inkster, Hannah Green

12:59 pm: Grace Kim, Angel Yin, Linn Grant

1:10 pm: Cassie Porter, Gabriela Ruffels, Hinako Shibuno

1:21 pm: Benedetta Moresco, Kumkang Park, Jasmine Suwannapura

1:32 pm: Kristen Gillman, Dewi Weber, Soo Bin Joo

1:43 pm: Polly Mack, Caley McGinty, Malia Nam

1:54 pm: Frida Kinhult, Mina Kreiter, Min Lee

2:05 pm: Natalie Gulbis, Lauren Hartlage, Muni He

2:16 pm: Olivia Cowan, Perrine Delacour, Amanda Doherty

Hole 10 at the Portland Classic:

7:15 am: Caroline Masson, Kaitlyn Papp Budde, Jennifer Song

7:26 am: Lauren Morris, Gurleen Kaur, Melanie Green

7:37 am: Ryann O'Toole, Caroline Inglis, Wichanee Meechai

7:48 am: Brooke M. Henderson, Alexa Pano, Rose Zhang

7:59 am: Lilia Vu, Rio Takeda, Jin Young Ko

8:10 am: Chisato Iwai, Yealimi Noh, Haeran Ryu

8:21 am: Lauren Coughlin, Chanettee Wannasaen, Nataliya Guseva

8:32 am: Robyn Choi, Yuka Saso, Jiwon Jeon

8:43 am: Lee Lopez, Gina Kim, Caroline Smith

8:54 am: Kiira Riihijarvi, Sofia Garcia, Mirim Lee

9:05 am: Su Oh, Kelly Tan, Hyo Joon Jang

9:16 am: Dottie Ardina, Kaylee Chung (a), Xiaowen Yin

12:15 pm: Bronte Law, Sophia Popov, Yue Ren

12:26 pm: Yani Tseng, Liqi Zeng, Pornanong Phatlum

12:37 pm: Yuna Nishimura, Bianca Pagdanganan, Kiara Romero (a)

12:48 pm: Jeongeun Lee5, Linnea Strom, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

12:59 pm: Hira Naveed, Aditi Ashok, Ashleigh Buhai

1:10 pm: Paula Reto, Morgane Metraux, Jing Yan

1:21 pm: Moriya Jutanugarn, Ruixin Liu, Julia Lopez Ramirez

1:32 pm: Peiyun Chien, Karis Davidson, Brianna Do

1:43 pm: Jeongeun Lee6, Amelia Lewis, Yu Liu

1:54 pm: Dani Holmqvist, Daniela Iacobelli, Sarah Kemp

2:05 pm: Alena Sharp, Alexandra Forsterling, Savannah Grewal

2:16 pm: Jaravee Boonchant, Celine Borge, Adela Cernousek

