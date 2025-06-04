2025 RBC Canadian Open R1 Weather Forecast: Will thunderstorms affect the round at TPC Toronto?

By Aheli Chakraborty
Modified Jun 04, 2025 12:02 GMT
PGA: PGA Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn
The opening round of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open is scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 5, at TPC Toronto in Caledon, Ontario. According to the forecast, weather conditions may present challenges throughout the day. The high temperature is expected to reach 21 degrees Celsius, with a RealFeel temperature also measured at 21 degrees, both in and out of shade.

The sky will be mostly cloudy, with cloud cover reaching approximately 94 percent. There is a 98 percent probability of precipitation, indicating a strong likelihood of rain. Total precipitation is projected to be approximately 13.2 millimeters, with rainfall expected over four hours. In addition, there is a 39 percent chance of thunderstorms during the day.

Wind conditions will remain moderate at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, with winds coming from the north at a speed of 9 km/h. Gusts may reach up to 24 kilometers per hour. The maximum UV index for the day is forecasted at 2, which is considered low, and the brightness index is also measured at 2, indicating limited natural light throughout the day.

The combination of heavy cloud cover, high chances of rain, and possible thunderstorm activity may have an impact on the progress of play.

What is the broadcast schedule for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open?

Live coverage of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open will be broadcast on Golf Channel and CBS. On Thursday and Friday, Golf Channel will provide coverage from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Weekend coverage on Saturday and Sunday will begin on Golf Channel from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., after which CBS will continue the broadcast from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Streaming coverage of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open will be available on ESPN+ through PGA Tour Live, running from 6:45 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time each day, Thursday through Sunday.

Thursday – First Round

  • 6:45 a.m. – Main Feed
  • 7:30 a.m. – Featured Groups; Featured Holes (#4, #7, #11, #14); Marquee Group
  • 7:45 a.m. – Featured Hole #7
  • 3:00 p.m. – Featured Hole #14; Featured Group 1; Featured Group 2

Friday – Second Round

  • 6:45 a.m. – Main Feed
  • 7:30 a.m. – Featured Groups; Featured Holes (#4, #7, #11, #14)
  • 7:45 a.m. – Marquee Group
  • 3:00 p.m. – Featured Hole #7; Featured Hole #14; Featured Group 1; Featured Group 2

Saturday – Third Round

  • 7:45 a.m. – Main Feed
  • 8:30 a.m. – Featured Groups; Featured Holes (#4, #7, #11, #14)
  • 8:45 a.m. – Marquee Group
  • 1:00 p.m. – Featured Hole #11; Featured Hole #14; Featured Group 1; Featured Group 2

Sunday – Final Round

  • 7:45 a.m. – Main Feed
  • 8:30 a.m. – Featured Groups; Featured Holes (#4, #7, #11, #14)
  • 8:45 a.m. – Marquee Group
  • 1:00 p.m. – Featured Hole #11; Featured Hole #14; Featured Group 1; Featured Group 2
