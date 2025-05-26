2025 Ryder Cup Team USA rankings: Scottie Scheffler continues to lead the charge as Ben Griffin makes a major climb

The 2025 Ryder Cup is generating a lot of buzz. The rankings for both teams (USA and Europe) are constantly fluctuating after each tournament, keeping the fans hooked. Team USA has just experienced a significant change in its rankings, with Ben Griffin gaining significant ground. He has received numerous points after his recent win at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Ad

The Ryder Cup teams are picked based on rankings and the captains' choices of the respective teams. Each outfit would have 12 players, with six of them being top-ranked and six captain's picks. This year, Keegan Bradley will be the captain of Team USA, while on the other hand, Luke Donald will lead Team Europe.

Meanwhile, Griffin was previously ranked 18th, making his prospects of qualifying challenging. However, following the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, he has climbed five spots to thirteenth place. A few more excellent events might propel him into the top ten, and possibly into the playing six for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Ad

Trending

Apart from Griffin, Scottie Scheffler increased his lead with a solid performance at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. He finished the competition tied for fourth place, which provided him with some extra points. Scheffler currently has 21918.25 points, while Griffin has 5143.86.

Keegan Bradley says Team Europe doesn't need 'any more motivation' to win the 2025 Ryder Cup

PGA: PGA Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

When Keegan Bradley was named the 2025 Ryder Cup's U.S. captain, it was a watershed moment in the tournament's history. Bradley, at 38, has become the youngest U.S. captain in history. In March 2025, he shared his thoughts on this selection and Team Europe during the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

Ad

Keegan Bradley discussed the 2025 Ryder Cup on the first day of the event at Bay Hill. He asserted that Team Europe would not need additional motivation to defeat Team USA in the 2025 Ryder Cup. Bradley noted that the tournament is really important to them, and they would come prepared.

"I don’t think the Europeans need any more motivation to win the Ryder Cup. They’re a special group of players and the Ryder Cup means a lot to them. And when [it’s] the Ryder Cup year and when the Ryder Cup comes along, they really seem to come together and play their best golf. So, I think that they’re motivated enough to beat us,” Bradley was quoted as saying by NBC Sports.

Team Europe won the previous Ryder Cup, but Scottie Scheffler's current form may pose a challenge this year. Therefore, fans are eager to see if Scheffler, who is in fine form, can be stopped by Rory McIlroy and his teammates from Team Europe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More