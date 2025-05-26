How did Jordan Spieth perform at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge R4?

Jordan Spieth placed T36 in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge this week. His total score was 2-under.

Ad

The 3-time Major champion had arrived at the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday (May 25) placed 32nd. However, over the course of the round, he slipped four ranks down.

He started his final round on a high note, hitting his first birdie on the par-4 2nd hole. The golfer followed it up with another birdie on the par-4 6th hole. After a few even pars, he stumbled for the first time on the par-4 10th hole as he carded a bogey. His round post this turned into a rollercoaster ride.

Ad

Trending

The 31-year-old recovered from his bogey by posting a birdie on the very next hole. However, he again hit a bogey on the par-4 12th hole. This was followed by two consecutive bogeys on the 16th and 17th holes.

In total, Spieth recorded three birdies and four bogeys to score a 1-over 71 on the 70-par course. Ben Griffin took home the title this week after a long drawn tussle with Matti Schmid. The former secured the victory by a margin of one stroke.

Ad

Exploring Jordan Spieth's performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week

Jordan Spieth at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge - Third Round (Source: Imagn)

Jordan Spieth had arrived at the Colonial Golf Club this week after missing the cut at the PGA Championship last week. He started his campaign at the Charles Schwab Challenge on Thursday (May 22) with a good score.

Ad

In his opening round, Spieth shot three birdies and two bogeys to close the day at 1-under 69. His performance dipped during Round 2 on Friday (May 23) as the ace golfer hit two birdies and three bogeys to finish 1-over 71.

With a total score of even par, he scratched past the E cut line after the culmination of the second round. After his near miss, he had said (via the PGA Tour on Instagram):

Ad

"If there's any time you can be on the cut line and make a big move. It's going to be on this course this weekend."

Ad

Jordan Spieth stood true on his words as he staged a massive turnaround in his form on moving day. In Round 3, he posted an eagle on the par-5 1st hole. He followed it up with a birdie on the par-4 2nd hole. In total he shot one eagle, three birdies, and two bogeys to score 3-under 67 on Saturday (May 24).

After sustaining a wrist injury last year, the US golfer had been out of competition for quite some time. He made his return to tournaments this year and has made 12 starts so far. However, the PGA Tour star made the top-10 in only three tournaments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More