2025 T-Mobile LPGA Match Play: Thursday Weather Forecast

The 2025 T-Mobile Match Play is underway at Shadow Creek Golf Course, and it’s been an exciting competition so far. On the first day of the tournament, the players experienced strong winds, while the weather forecast for Thursday shows a low probability of rain.

Ad

The T-Mobile Match Play was first introduced to the LPGA Tour in 2021, and it is the only match-play tournament on the schedule. The event was sponsored by Bank of Hope until 2024, when T-Mobile took over sponsorship.

In 2024, World No. 1 Nelly Korda won the event after securing a victory over Irish professional golfer Leona Maguire with 4,3. The year before that, Pajaree Anannarukarn won with 3,1 over Ayaka Furue.

According to the weather forecast issued by the LPGA, the probability of rain for the second day of the tournament is only about 5% to 15%. The temperatures will also fluctuate between 47 and 63 degrees, and there is a zero probability of lightning.

Ad

Trending

Here’s a full breakdown of the weather forecast for Thursday, April 3 (per the weather forecast prepared by meteorologist Tim Calamari):

8:00 a.m.

Weather: Mostly Sunny

Rain probability: 0%

Lightning probability: 0%

Temp (F): 47

Winds (mph): Light and variable

10:00 a.m.

Weather: Partly cloudy

Rain probability: 0%

Lightning probability: 0%

Temp (F): 55

Winds (mph): Variable 3-6

12:00 p.m.

Weather: Mixed skies

Rain probability: 10%

Lightning probability: 0%

Temp (F): 60

Winds (mph): Variable 4-8

2:00 p.m.

Weather: Mixed skies and isolated drizzles

Rain probability: 15%

Lightning probability: 0%

Temp (F): 62

Winds (mph): SW 5-10

Ad

4:00 p.m.

Weather: Mixed skies

Rain probability: 10%

Lightning probability: 0%

Temp (F): 64

Winds (mph): SW 5-10

6:00 p.m.

Weather: Partly cloudy

Rain probability: 5%

Lightning probability: 0

Temp (F): 63

Winds (mph): Variable 5-10

2025 T-Mobile Match Play prize money payout

There are 64 players in the T-Mobile Match Play field who are competing for a share in the total prize purse of $2 million. The winner will leave with $300,000, while the runner-up will receive $189,207. The semi-finalists will receive $121,718, and the quarter-finalists will go home with $66,298.

Ad

Here’s a breakdown of the prize money payout from the 2025 T-Mobile Match Play (per Golf Digest):

Winner: $300,000

Runner-up: $189,207

3: $121,718

4: $121,718

5: $66,298

6: $66,298

7: $66,298

8: $66,298

9: $35,932

10: $35,932

11: $35,932

12: $35,932

13: $35,932

14: $35,932

15: $35,932

16: $35,932

17: $26,934

18: $25,690

19: $24,655

20: $23,825

21: $22,998

22: $22,168

23: $21,340

24: $20,511

25: $19,786

26: $19,061

27: $18,335

28: $17,610

29: $16,885

30: $16,264

31: $15,642

32: $15,020

33: $14,398

34: $13,777

35: $13,260

36: $12,741

37: $12,224

38: $11,706

39: $11,187

40: $10,773

41: $10,359

42: $9,945

43: $9,530

44: $9,116

45: $8,805

46: $8,494

47: $8,183

48: $7,872

49: $7,562

50: $7,251

51: $7,045

52: $6,837

53: $6,629

54: $6,423

55: $6,215

56: $6,007

57: $5,801

58: $5,593

59: $5,388

60: $5,180

61: $5,077

62: $4,972

63: $4,869

64: $4,766

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback