2025 T-Mobile LPGA Match Play: Thursday Weather Forecast

The 2025 T-Mobile Match Play is underway at Shadow Creek Golf Course, and it’s been an exciting competition so far. On the first day of the tournament, the players experienced strong winds, while the weather forecast for Thursday shows a low probability of rain.
The T-Mobile Match Play was first introduced to the LPGA Tour in 2021, and it is the only match-play tournament on the schedule. The event was sponsored by Bank of Hope until 2024, when T-Mobile took over sponsorship.
In 2024, World No. 1 Nelly Korda won the event after securing a victory over Irish professional golfer Leona Maguire with 4,3. The year before that, Pajaree Anannarukarn won with 3,1 over Ayaka Furue.
According to the weather forecast issued by the LPGA, the probability of rain for the second day of the tournament is only about 5% to 15%. The temperatures will also fluctuate between 47 and 63 degrees, and there is a zero probability of lightning.
Here’s a full breakdown of the weather forecast for Thursday, April 3 (per the weather forecast prepared by meteorologist Tim Calamari):
8:00 a.m.
- Weather: Mostly Sunny
- Rain probability: 0%
- Lightning probability: 0%
- Temp (F): 47
- Winds (mph): Light and variable
10:00 a.m.
- Weather: Partly cloudy
- Rain probability: 0%
- Lightning probability: 0%
- Temp (F): 55
- Winds (mph): Variable 3-6
12:00 p.m.
- Weather: Mixed skies
- Rain probability: 10%
- Lightning probability: 0%
- Temp (F): 60
- Winds (mph): Variable 4-8
2:00 p.m.
- Weather: Mixed skies and isolated drizzles
- Rain probability: 15%
- Lightning probability: 0%
- Temp (F): 62
- Winds (mph): SW 5-10
4:00 p.m.
- Weather: Mixed skies
- Rain probability: 10%
- Lightning probability: 0%
- Temp (F): 64
- Winds (mph): SW 5-10
6:00 p.m.
- Weather: Partly cloudy
- Rain probability: 5%
- Lightning probability: 0
- Temp (F): 63
- Winds (mph): Variable 5-10
2025 T-Mobile Match Play prize money payout
There are 64 players in the T-Mobile Match Play field who are competing for a share in the total prize purse of $2 million. The winner will leave with $300,000, while the runner-up will receive $189,207. The semi-finalists will receive $121,718, and the quarter-finalists will go home with $66,298.
Here’s a breakdown of the prize money payout from the 2025 T-Mobile Match Play (per Golf Digest):
- Winner: $300,000
- Runner-up: $189,207
- 3: $121,718
- 4: $121,718
- 5: $66,298
- 6: $66,298
- 7: $66,298
- 8: $66,298
- 9: $35,932
- 10: $35,932
- 11: $35,932
- 12: $35,932
- 13: $35,932
- 14: $35,932
- 15: $35,932
- 16: $35,932
- 17: $26,934
- 18: $25,690
- 19: $24,655
- 20: $23,825
- 21: $22,998
- 22: $22,168
- 23: $21,340
- 24: $20,511
- 25: $19,786
- 26: $19,061
- 27: $18,335
- 28: $17,610
- 29: $16,885
- 30: $16,264
- 31: $15,642
- 32: $15,020
- 33: $14,398
- 34: $13,777
- 35: $13,260
- 36: $12,741
- 37: $12,224
- 38: $11,706
- 39: $11,187
- 40: $10,773
- 41: $10,359
- 42: $9,945
- 43: $9,530
- 44: $9,116
- 45: $8,805
- 46: $8,494
- 47: $8,183
- 48: $7,872
- 49: $7,562
- 50: $7,251
- 51: $7,045
- 52: $6,837
- 53: $6,629
- 54: $6,423
- 55: $6,215
- 56: $6,007
- 57: $5,801
- 58: $5,593
- 59: $5,388
- 60: $5,180
- 61: $5,077
- 62: $4,972
- 63: $4,869
- 64: $4,766