  • home icon
  • Golf
  • 2025 T-Mobile LPGA Match Play: Thursday Weather Forecast

2025 T-Mobile LPGA Match Play: Thursday Weather Forecast

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Apr 03, 2025 21:01 GMT
Golf: Solheim Cup-Europe at USA - Source: Imagn
Golf: Solheim Cup-Europe at USA - Source: Imagn

The 2025 T-Mobile Match Play is underway at Shadow Creek Golf Course, and it’s been an exciting competition so far. On the first day of the tournament, the players experienced strong winds, while the weather forecast for Thursday shows a low probability of rain.

Ad

The T-Mobile Match Play was first introduced to the LPGA Tour in 2021, and it is the only match-play tournament on the schedule. The event was sponsored by Bank of Hope until 2024, when T-Mobile took over sponsorship.

In 2024, World No. 1 Nelly Korda won the event after securing a victory over Irish professional golfer Leona Maguire with 4,3. The year before that, Pajaree Anannarukarn won with 3,1 over Ayaka Furue.

According to the weather forecast issued by the LPGA, the probability of rain for the second day of the tournament is only about 5% to 15%. The temperatures will also fluctuate between 47 and 63 degrees, and there is a zero probability of lightning.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here’s a full breakdown of the weather forecast for Thursday, April 3 (per the weather forecast prepared by meteorologist Tim Calamari):

8:00 a.m.

  • Weather: Mostly Sunny
  • Rain probability: 0%
  • Lightning probability: 0%
  • Temp (F): 47
  • Winds (mph): Light and variable

10:00 a.m.

  • Weather: Partly cloudy
  • Rain probability: 0%
  • Lightning probability: 0%
  • Temp (F): 55
  • Winds (mph): Variable 3-6

12:00 p.m.

  • Weather: Mixed skies
  • Rain probability: 10%
  • Lightning probability: 0%
  • Temp (F): 60
  • Winds (mph): Variable 4-8

2:00 p.m.

  • Weather: Mixed skies and isolated drizzles
  • Rain probability: 15%
  • Lightning probability: 0%
  • Temp (F): 62
  • Winds (mph): SW 5-10
Ad

4:00 p.m.

  • Weather: Mixed skies
  • Rain probability: 10%
  • Lightning probability: 0%
  • Temp (F): 64
  • Winds (mph): SW 5-10

6:00 p.m.

  • Weather: Partly cloudy
  • Rain probability: 5%
  • Lightning probability: 0
  • Temp (F): 63
  • Winds (mph): Variable 5-10

2025 T-Mobile Match Play prize money payout

There are 64 players in the T-Mobile Match Play field who are competing for a share in the total prize purse of $2 million. The winner will leave with $300,000, while the runner-up will receive $189,207. The semi-finalists will receive $121,718, and the quarter-finalists will go home with $66,298.

Ad

Here’s a breakdown of the prize money payout from the 2025 T-Mobile Match Play (per Golf Digest):

  • Winner: $300,000
  • Runner-up: $189,207
  • 3: $121,718
  • 4: $121,718
  • 5: $66,298
  • 6: $66,298
  • 7: $66,298
  • 8: $66,298
  • 9: $35,932
  • 10: $35,932
  • 11: $35,932
  • 12: $35,932
  • 13: $35,932
  • 14: $35,932
  • 15: $35,932
  • 16: $35,932
  • 17: $26,934
  • 18: $25,690
  • 19: $24,655
  • 20: $23,825
  • 21: $22,998
  • 22: $22,168
  • 23: $21,340
  • 24: $20,511
  • 25: $19,786
  • 26: $19,061
  • 27: $18,335
  • 28: $17,610
  • 29: $16,885
  • 30: $16,264
  • 31: $15,642
  • 32: $15,020
  • 33: $14,398
  • 34: $13,777
  • 35: $13,260
  • 36: $12,741
  • 37: $12,224
  • 38: $11,706
  • 39: $11,187
  • 40: $10,773
  • 41: $10,359
  • 42: $9,945
  • 43: $9,530
  • 44: $9,116
  • 45: $8,805
  • 46: $8,494
  • 47: $8,183
  • 48: $7,872
  • 49: $7,562
  • 50: $7,251
  • 51: $7,045
  • 52: $6,837
  • 53: $6,629
  • 54: $6,423
  • 55: $6,215
  • 56: $6,007
  • 57: $5,801
  • 58: $5,593
  • 59: $5,388
  • 60: $5,180
  • 61: $5,077
  • 62: $4,972
  • 63: $4,869
  • 64: $4,766

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी